Morning Break: Saints adjust backfield ahead of Monday night matchup with Falcons

Saints News from Heavy.com

The Superdome is about to look backward to move forward. Twenty years to the day since the "Domecoming" night that saved New Orleans football, the Saints are right back commemorating the place and night where it all started. In 2005, the aftereffects of Hurricane Katrina reached the Superdome, leaving it devastated. The Saints had to play the entire 2005 season at other venues, with a quiet possibility of having to permanently change their home to San Antonio or elsewhere the next season. SEE MORE>>