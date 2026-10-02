Morning Break: Saints adjust backfield ahead of Monday night matchup with Falcons

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
It probably sounded a little repetitive and very coach-speak-y during training camp when New Orleans Saints coach Kellen Moore reasoned that teams generally need several running backs to navigate through a season, as he explained why the Saints opened training camp with seven running backs on the roster, and later added another. He wasn't wrong. SEE MORE>>
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad, signed running back Ulysses Bentley IV and EDGE David Ojabo to the practice squad and placed running back Travis Etienne Jr. on Injured Reserve. SEE MORE>>
Nine New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Nola.com
In the shadows and stillness of a former church sanctuary, Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews presses his forehead against Steve Gleason's, carefully maintaining eye contact. The intimate gesture — dubbed "fo-to-fo," short for "forehead to forehead" — is Gleason's preferred greeting since ALS paralyzed him completely. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Heavy.com
The Superdome is about to look backward to move forward. Twenty years to the day since the "Domecoming" night that saved New Orleans football, the Saints are right back commemorating the place and night where it all started. In 2005, the aftereffects of Hurricane Katrina reached the Superdome, leaving it devastated. The Saints had to play the entire 2005 season at other venues, with a quiet possibility of having to permanently change their home to San Antonio or elsewhere the next season. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson joined the Touchdown Club of New Orleans monthly dinner ahead of "Monday Night Football" on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026.
Go behind the scenes with the 2026 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe and Paris Parker as the team paired up for a photoshoot during the 2026 NFL season.
The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Chris Harrell of Walker High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Wildcats are off to a 4–0 start this season and are set to face East Ascension on Friday, October 2.