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Morning Break: Saints adjust backfield ahead of Monday night matchup with Falcons

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Friday, October 2

Oct 02, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints' running back depth being tested early

It probably sounded a little repetitive and very coach-speak-y during training camp when New Orleans Saints coach Kellen Moore reasoned that teams generally need several running backs to navigate through a season, as he explained why the Saints opened training camp with seven running backs on the roster, and later added another. He wasn't wrong. SEE MORE>>

Saints announce roster moves

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad, signed running back Ulysses Bentley IV and EDGE David Ojabo to the practice squad and placed running back Travis Etienne Jr. on Injured Reserve. SEE MORE>>

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2026 Week 4 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Nine New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Nola.com

Steve Gleason marks ‘Domecoming’ anniversary with ‘Rebirth’ album, pregame second-line

In the shadows and stillness of a former church sanctuary, Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews presses his forehead against Steve Gleason's, carefully maintaining eye contact. The intimate gesture — dubbed "fo-to-fo," short for "forehead to forehead" — is Gleason's preferred greeting since ALS paralyzed him completely. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Heavy.com

Saints Drop Prime-Time Surprise for Domescoming Anniversary vs. Falcons

The Superdome is about to look backward to move forward. Twenty years to the day since the "Domecoming" night that saved New Orleans football, the Saints are right back commemorating the place and night where it all started. In 2005, the aftereffects of Hurricane Katrina reached the Superdome, leaving it devastated. The Saints had to play the entire 2005 season at other venues, with a quiet possibility of having to permanently change their home to San Antonio or elsewhere the next season. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

All-Access Photos: Saints practice 10/1/26

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
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Photos: Jordyn Tyson joins Touchdown Club of New Orleans dinner

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson joined the Touchdown Club of New Orleans monthly dinner ahead of "Monday Night Football" on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026.

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New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson joined the Touchdown Club of New Orleans monthly dinner ahead of "Monday Night Football" on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson joined the Touchdown Club of New Orleans monthly dinner ahead of "Monday Night Football" on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026.

Liliana Mazawey/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson joined the Touchdown Club of New Orleans monthly dinner ahead of "Monday Night Football" on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson joined the Touchdown Club of New Orleans monthly dinner ahead of "Monday Night Football" on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026.

Liliana Mazawey/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson joined the Touchdown Club of New Orleans monthly dinner ahead of "Monday Night Football" on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson joined the Touchdown Club of New Orleans monthly dinner ahead of "Monday Night Football" on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026.

Liliana Mazawey/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson joined the Touchdown Club of New Orleans monthly dinner ahead of "Monday Night Football" on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson joined the Touchdown Club of New Orleans monthly dinner ahead of "Monday Night Football" on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026.

Liliana Mazawey/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson joined the Touchdown Club of New Orleans monthly dinner ahead of "Monday Night Football" on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson joined the Touchdown Club of New Orleans monthly dinner ahead of "Monday Night Football" on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026.

Liliana Mazawey/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson joined the Touchdown Club of New Orleans monthly dinner ahead of "Monday Night Football" on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson joined the Touchdown Club of New Orleans monthly dinner ahead of "Monday Night Football" on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026.

Liliana Mazawey/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson joined the Touchdown Club of New Orleans monthly dinner ahead of "Monday Night Football" on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson joined the Touchdown Club of New Orleans monthly dinner ahead of "Monday Night Football" on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026.

Liliana Mazawey/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson joined the Touchdown Club of New Orleans monthly dinner ahead of "Monday Night Football" on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson joined the Touchdown Club of New Orleans monthly dinner ahead of "Monday Night Football" on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026.

Liliana Mazawey/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson joined the Touchdown Club of New Orleans monthly dinner ahead of "Monday Night Football" on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson joined the Touchdown Club of New Orleans monthly dinner ahead of "Monday Night Football" on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026.

Liliana Mazawey/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson joined the Touchdown Club of New Orleans monthly dinner ahead of "Monday Night Football" on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson joined the Touchdown Club of New Orleans monthly dinner ahead of "Monday Night Football" on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026.

Liliana Mazawey/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson joined the Touchdown Club of New Orleans monthly dinner ahead of "Monday Night Football" on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson joined the Touchdown Club of New Orleans monthly dinner ahead of "Monday Night Football" on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026.

Liliana Mazawey/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson joined the Touchdown Club of New Orleans monthly dinner ahead of "Monday Night Football" on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson joined the Touchdown Club of New Orleans monthly dinner ahead of "Monday Night Football" on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026.

Liliana Mazawey/New Orleans Saints
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Photos: Saints Cheer Krewe 2026 photoshoot with Paris Parker | Behind the Scenes

Go behind the scenes with the 2026 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe and Paris Parker as the team paired up for a photoshoot during the 2026 NFL season.

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Photos: Saints High School Coach of the Week 2026 | Coach Harrell

The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Chris Harrell of Walker High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Wildcats are off to a 4–0 start this season and are set to face East Ascension on Friday, October 2.

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New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Chris Harrell of Walker High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Wildcats are off to a 4–0 start this season and are set to face East Ascension on Friday, October 2.
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The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Chris Harrell of Walker High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Wildcats are off to a 4–0 start this season and are set to face East Ascension on Friday, October 2.

John Baumann/Austin Pasco/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Chris Harrell of Walker High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Wildcats are off to a 4–0 start this season and are set to face East Ascension on Friday, October 2.
2 / 10

The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Chris Harrell of Walker High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Wildcats are off to a 4–0 start this season and are set to face East Ascension on Friday, October 2.

John Baumann/Austin Pasco/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Chris Harrell of Walker High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Wildcats are off to a 4–0 start this season and are set to face East Ascension on Friday, October 2.
3 / 10

The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Chris Harrell of Walker High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Wildcats are off to a 4–0 start this season and are set to face East Ascension on Friday, October 2.

John Baumann/Austin Pasco/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Chris Harrell of Walker High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Wildcats are off to a 4–0 start this season and are set to face East Ascension on Friday, October 2.
4 / 10

The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Chris Harrell of Walker High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Wildcats are off to a 4–0 start this season and are set to face East Ascension on Friday, October 2.

John Baumann/Austin Pasco/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Chris Harrell of Walker High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Wildcats are off to a 4–0 start this season and are set to face East Ascension on Friday, October 2.
5 / 10

The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Chris Harrell of Walker High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Wildcats are off to a 4–0 start this season and are set to face East Ascension on Friday, October 2.

John Baumann/Austin Pasco/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Chris Harrell of Walker High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Wildcats are off to a 4–0 start this season and are set to face East Ascension on Friday, October 2.
6 / 10

The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Chris Harrell of Walker High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Wildcats are off to a 4–0 start this season and are set to face East Ascension on Friday, October 2.

John Baumann/Austin Pasco/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Chris Harrell of Walker High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Wildcats are off to a 4–0 start this season and are set to face East Ascension on Friday, October 2.
7 / 10

The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Chris Harrell of Walker High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Wildcats are off to a 4–0 start this season and are set to face East Ascension on Friday, October 2.

John Baumann/Austin Pasco/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Chris Harrell of Walker High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Wildcats are off to a 4–0 start this season and are set to face East Ascension on Friday, October 2.
8 / 10

The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Chris Harrell of Walker High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Wildcats are off to a 4–0 start this season and are set to face East Ascension on Friday, October 2.

John Baumann/Austin Pasco/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Chris Harrell of Walker High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Wildcats are off to a 4–0 start this season and are set to face East Ascension on Friday, October 2.
9 / 10

The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Chris Harrell of Walker High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Wildcats are off to a 4–0 start this season and are set to face East Ascension on Friday, October 2.

John Baumann/Austin Pasco/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Chris Harrell of Walker High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Wildcats are off to a 4–0 start this season and are set to face East Ascension on Friday, October 2.
10 / 10

The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Chris Harrell of Walker High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Wildcats are off to a 4–0 start this season and are set to face East Ascension on Friday, October 2.

John Baumann/Austin Pasco/New Orleans Saints
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Video from NewOrleansSaints.com

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