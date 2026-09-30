Morning Break: Saints approach Monday night matchup, Tyler Shough builds on strong start

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
Monday was a day for calmer waters after a choppy Sunday for the New Orleans Saints. Not "Happyville" calm. Emotions ran high during the Saints' 35-27 loss to the Raiders in their home opener at the Caesars Superdome, a defeat partly owed to New Orleans being its own worst enemy (four fourth-quarter turnovers). The Saints failed to hold a 27-16 lead they built in the third quarter and fell to 1-2 entering Monday's game against the Falcons (1-2) in the Superdome. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from CanalStreetChronicles.com
The Good: Tyler Shough: The Saints quarterback threw 4 touchdowns for the first time in his career on Sunday and continued his strong start to the season against the Raiders. Shough found tight ends Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant twice each in the end zone and found Chris Olave nine times for 107 yards. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry and safeties Jonas Sanker and Jordan Howden surprised patients at Ochsner Children's Hospital on September 29, 2026, to close out the NFL's Crucial Catch month.
New Orleans Saints hosted a Play Football Experience with defensive linemen Khristian Boyd and Jay'Viar Suggs at Green Park Elementary School on September 29, 2026.
New Orleans Saints safety Justin Reid joined students at St. Augustine High School for his JReid Indeed Foundation's "Fully Charged" workshop on September 29, 2026. Students learned coding basics and played games they coded with help from Reid, who shared his knowledge and interest in coding and participated in a student-led interview.