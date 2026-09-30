Morning Break: Saints approach Monday night matchup, Tyler Shough builds on strong start

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Monday was a day for calmer waters after a choppy Sunday for the New Orleans Saints. Not "Happyville" calm. Emotions ran high during the Saints' 35-27 loss to the Raiders in their home opener at the Caesars Superdome, a defeat partly owed to New Orleans being its own worst enemy (four fourth-quarter turnovers). The Saints failed to hold a 27-16 lead they built in the third quarter and fell to 1-2 entering Monday's game against the Falcons (1-2) in the Superdome. SEE MORE>>