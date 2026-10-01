Morning Break: Saints offense in the spotlight as Week 4 preparations continue

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Twenty years after one of the most unforgettable nights in New Orleans sports history, the Saints are bringing the city back to where it all happened. On Monday Night Football, the Caesars Superdome will come alive with the music, memories and moments that defined Sept. 25, 2006, when the Saints returned home and the Dome roared once again. Fans will celebrate alongside Saints legends, hometown music icons and Team Gleason in a special anniversary tribute honoring a night that transcended football and united an entire community. SEE MORE>>

The New Orleans Saints (1-2) will continue their three-game homestand against the Atlanta Falcons (1-2), as New Orleans starts division play. With the Saints, Falcons and Panthers all at 1-2, the Saints will look to even their record and remain in at least a tie for first place in the NFC South. New Orleans will also be looking to even up the all-time regular season series against Atlanta at 57-57. SEE MORE>>