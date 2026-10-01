Morning Break: Saints offense in the spotlight as Week 4 preparations continue

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints celebrate 20th anniversary of historic return to the Superdome on Monday Night Football
Twenty years after one of the most unforgettable nights in New Orleans sports history, the Saints are bringing the city back to where it all happened. On Monday Night Football, the Caesars Superdome will come alive with the music, memories and moments that defined Sept. 25, 2006, when the Saints returned home and the Dome roared once again. Fans will celebrate alongside Saints legends, hometown music icons and Team Gleason in a special anniversary tribute honoring a night that transcended football and united an entire community. SEE MORE>>
The New Orleans Saints (1-2) will continue their three-game homestand against the Atlanta Falcons (1-2), as New Orleans starts division play. With the Saints, Falcons and Panthers all at 1-2, the Saints will look to even their record and remain in at least a tie for first place in the NFC South. New Orleans will also be looking to even up the all-time regular season series against Atlanta at 57-57. SEE MORE>>
See all the ways to watch, listen & live stream the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons game on Oct. 5 in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from SaintsWire.USAtoday.com
We head towards Week 4 of the NFL season with the New Orleans Saints owning a 1-2 record. The Saints have an impressive road win over the Baltimore Ravens but have two heartbreaking close losses, including a 35-27 defeat at home to the Las Vegas Raiders last week. As expected, the Saints have a vastly improved offensive attack. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from WhoDatDish.com
Chase Young is living up to all the potential we saw coming out of Ohio State that made him the second overall pick. He's gotten better each of his three seasons in a New Orleans Saints uniform, and we're currently seeing the best version of Young. This is right off the heels of seeing the best version of Young last year. SEE MORE>>
The New Orleans Saints weren't able to defend their home turf against the Las Vegas Raiders, losing their second game of the season. However, despite the tough L to swallow, not all was lost for the team in their home opener. Their run game finally showed some signs of life, with Travis Etienne, Alvin Kamara, and Kendre Miller able to combine for over 100 yards on the ground. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.