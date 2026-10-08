New Orleans Saints bracing for Minnesota's defensive blitz packages

"That's their formula and it's obviously working for them," Shough said. "So we've got to be able to handle that and have a plan and, more importantly, do our job and focus on that. There's going to be stuff that we can clean up on our own route but more than anything, just don't ride the roller coaster that they may bring.

"There's going to be times where Minnesota is going to get us — they're going to make good plays. But we cannot have that compound into another play. And we're going to have some good plays, but we have to be ready to have another good play. It's a roller coaster and we (can't) ride that, we have to go one play, one step at a time and keep that same mindset.

"They do a good job of mixing it up, makes it really hard for offenses to get a good feel for it, and then they're extremely sound. All of their players, they play 11 as 1 and they do a really good job."

Early-down success will be paramount; the Vikings also lead the league in defensive third-down conversions (22.64 percent).

"Certainly, you're going to talk about the plan and just making sure everyone understands the assignments," Moore said. "Flo (Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores) has always done a good job of...evolving and adding little pieces to this thing.

"What it looked like a few years ago versus last year, there's different personnel, how he deploys them, how he kind of plays the coverage behind some of those pressures, how he aligns players for these pressures. And our game there might be a little different flavor, a little different presentation. So everyone's got to have really good detail on what the rules are and what the corresponding adjustments are as you go through a time like that.