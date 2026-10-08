New Orleans Saints bracing for Minnesota's defensive blitz packages

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough leads the NFL in pass attempts (180) and completions (121) after four weeks, partly due to necessity. While the Saints (1-3) have often been playing catch-up, they've been forced to throw probably more than the desired amount.
It probably won't be a desired amount Sunday, either, when New Orleans faces the Vikings (4-0) in the Caesars Superdome. Because if an offense is dropping back to throw that often — 45 attempts per game, 48 if the 12 sacks are included — it's exactly what Minnesota wants.
The Vikings lead the NFL in sacks (14) and quarterback hits (37), with a blitz rate of around 70 percent, and allow 194.8 passing yards per game (142 in the last three). Their four interceptions are two short of the league lead, and all that combines to help the Vikings surrender the fewest points (12.8 per game).
"I would say variability, and that their players can play so many different positions and play different assignments," Saints coach Kellen Moore said, describing Minnesota's ability to apply pressure. "You have a lot of veteran players, high football IQ, and so because of that, they can kind of play interchangeable roles. Most of their core players, they can all drop into coverage so you can't assume certain guys are rushers or droppers. They do a good job of that."
Regardless of the opposing quarterback this season — from Green Bay's Jordan Love, to Chicago's Caleb Williams, to Tampa Bay's Baker Mayfield — the Vikings dial up the blitz and the pressure. It'll be no different for Shough, who will make his 14th NFL start Sunday and, admittedly, hasn't yet seen a team blitz as heavily as Minnesota.
"That's their formula and it's obviously working for them," Shough said. "So we've got to be able to handle that and have a plan and, more importantly, do our job and focus on that. There's going to be stuff that we can clean up on our own route but more than anything, just don't ride the roller coaster that they may bring.
"There's going to be times where Minnesota is going to get us — they're going to make good plays. But we cannot have that compound into another play. And we're going to have some good plays, but we have to be ready to have another good play. It's a roller coaster and we (can't) ride that, we have to go one play, one step at a time and keep that same mindset.
"They do a good job of mixing it up, makes it really hard for offenses to get a good feel for it, and then they're extremely sound. All of their players, they play 11 as 1 and they do a really good job."
Early-down success will be paramount; the Vikings also lead the league in defensive third-down conversions (22.64 percent).
"Certainly, you're going to talk about the plan and just making sure everyone understands the assignments," Moore said. "Flo (Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores) has always done a good job of...evolving and adding little pieces to this thing.
"What it looked like a few years ago versus last year, there's different personnel, how he deploys them, how he kind of plays the coverage behind some of those pressures, how he aligns players for these pressures. And our game there might be a little different flavor, a little different presentation. So everyone's got to have really good detail on what the rules are and what the corresponding adjustments are as you go through a time like that.
"Flo has always done a phenomenal job of attacking your protection plans and stressing you and putting you in hot situations, so we'll have to definitely have a good plan for these guys and handle it accordingly. There's different types of ways in which you handle it. It can't just be one way or else they're going to attack that."
PRACTICE REPORT: Chris Olave (rest), Alvin Kamara (back) and Barion Brown (thigh) all practiced on a limited basis Thursday after not practicing Wednesday. Shough (left hand) and Mike Reid (ankle) upgraded from limited to full. Kaden Elliss (calf) and Anfernee Jennings (knee) didn't practice.