New Orleans Saints hope to use Monday night setback to create momentum going forward

The work is needed: The Saints have totaled six points in the first quarter and 26 in the first half this season; opponents have scored 31, 35 and 45 points in their three losses; New Orleans has rushed for 354 yards this season and averages 3.6 yards per carry; and opponents have totaled 591 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 117 carries (5.1 yards per carry), with the Falcons accounting for 205 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

"Felt like we had a good week of practice...unfortunately the game and the practice didn't come together," Moore said. "It's a disappointing game — there's a few moments, in all three phases there was some good, but overall Atlanta played better than us and took advantage of the opportunity."

Moore said there will be more discussion regarding tweaks to start faster.

"Logistics, scheduling, to try and maybe adjust practice plans accordingly," he said. "And obviously looking at what the back end looks like as far as our preparation of what we're doing early in games from a schematic standpoint. Those are really the two main areas."

The run game, which settled toward the end of last season, hasn't been as consistent this year.

"When you have a four-game sample size, there's going to be some things that are going the way you want them to and there's gonna be some things that aren't," Moore said. "Unfortunately for us, I think the first and second down run game has got to be a little bit better. We just haven't been able to get those going as efficiently as possible, but I think there's some other things that we've been doing that have been a little bit more effective.

"I think we've invested a lot, put a lot of time last year and this year in that outside zone (run game). There's been examples of it that have gone well, we've just got to be more consistent there — fundamentally and schematically.