11 New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 11 game against the Chicago Bears during the 2026 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|RB
|CJ Donaldson
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|CB
|Martin Emerson Jr.
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|T
|Taliese Fuaga
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Not injury related - resting player
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|-
|C
|Erik McCoy
|Biceps
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|S
|Justin Reid
|Not injury related - personal matter
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|T
|Asim Richards
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|CB
|Decamerion Richardson
|Thigh
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|LB
|Isaiah Stalbird
|Not injury related - personal matter
|-
|-
|DNP
|-
|WR
|Jordyn Tyson
|Chest
|LP
|LP
|FP
|-
|LB
|Pete Werner
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
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Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears did not practice on Wednesday. The practice report is an estimation. The Bears will submit their Friday injury report later in the day.
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|WR
|Luther Burden
|Concussion
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|CB
|Kyler Gordon
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|RB
|Kyle Monangai
|Toe
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|CB
|Malik Muhammad
|Toe
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|DT
|Jeffery Simmons
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|FP
|-
|WR
|Zavion Thomas
|Ankle
|-
|-
|DNP
|Questionable
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