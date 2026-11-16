Kellen Moore fully is aware of the disappointment, anxiety, frustration and every other emotion that has come along with the New Orleans Saints generating a 3-6 record heading into Sunday's game against the Bears (7-2) at Soldier Field in Chicago.

"We all want the same thing, we all have the same goals and aspirations," Moore said Monday, a mantra that has remained consistent. "We want to win football games and put ourself in position to have success. There's disappointment any time that doesn't happen. There's emotions with that; we all feel those emotions."

But, he said, New Orleans must still focus on the future and existing possibilities. Despite being three games under .500, the Saints remain one game behind the Panthers in the NFC South Division following Sunday's 20-17 loss to Carolina in the Caesars Superdome.

Road games loom against the Bears and Bengals (7-2) before a home game against the Packers (6-4), but the Saints jump back into division play after that with road games against the Panthers (4-5) and Tampa Bay (3-6).

"We're never gonna get that game back," Moore said of Sunday's loss. "We reviewed it today, now we really have to focus on eyes forward, getting better each and every day and the next opportunity will eventually come. I totally understand the frustration. I totally understand that because we all naturally feel that. We have an opportunity ahead of (ourselves) that we have to focus on, we have to get better."

The Saints have shown an improved run defense, limiting Cleveland and Carolina to a combined 192 yards on 66 carries (2.9 yards per carry) since returning from the bye. And those teams totaled 42 points as the Saints split the decisions, with a win over the Browns.

And the Saints had 10 third-down stops on 14 attempts against the Panthers, plus a stop on fourth-and-2 from their 3-yard line. But on Carolina's touchdown drive in the fourth quarter to take a 17-14 lead, the defense couldn't prevent 29- and 34-yard gains on short passes to running back Chuba Hubbard, who finished off the catch-and-runs with a 1-yard touchdown run.

"I thought there was a lot of good stuff (defensively)," Moore said. "They were able to make some plays — particularly, space plays. We weren't able to get the back down. I thought from a big-picture perspective, felt like controlling their run game was important, I felt like we did that.

"They have some really talented skill players, we were able to kind of control some of the explosive pass game there but they were able to make some plays with the ball out in space, a screen and a couple of check-downs that went for big plays and those were ultimately the plays that impacted this game the most."

Offensively, the run game remains spotty; 160 yards on 32 carries against Cleveland plummeted to 49 yards on 23 carries against Carolina.