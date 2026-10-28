A letter from New Orleans Saints owner and CEO Gayle Benson

Dear Friends,

What an extraordinary and memorable week in Paris! As we return home, I want to express my heartfelt appreciation to each of you who traveled to France to be part of this historic Saints game. Your presence made the occasion even more meaningful to me and our entire organization.

I know this journey required an enormous amount of time, planning and commitment. Whether you joined us as a devoted fan, corporate partner, business leader, community advocate, or elected official, I am deeply grateful that you chose to share this special experience with us.

While the outcome on the field was not what we had hoped for, we have much to be proud of from our time together. We represented the New Orleans Saints, our beloved city and the entire state of Louisiana with class and pride on an international stage. Everywhere we went, you shared the warmth, hospitality and passion that make our community so special.