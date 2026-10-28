A letter from New Orleans Saints owner and CEO Gayle Benson

Dear Friends,
What an extraordinary and memorable week in Paris! As we return home, I want to express my heartfelt appreciation to each of you who traveled to France to be part of this historic Saints game. Your presence made the occasion even more meaningful to me and our entire organization.
I know this journey required an enormous amount of time, planning and commitment. Whether you joined us as a devoted fan, corporate partner, business leader, community advocate, or elected official, I am deeply grateful that you chose to share this special experience with us.
While the outcome on the field was not what we had hoped for, we have much to be proud of from our time together. We represented the New Orleans Saints, our beloved city and the entire state of Louisiana with class and pride on an international stage. Everywhere we went, you shared the warmth, hospitality and passion that make our community so special.
The week also offered valuable opportunities to strengthen the ties between Louisiana and France. Conversations among government officials, business leaders and cultural organizations opened many doors for business development, investment, tourism and cultural exchange. I look forward to seeing these relationships grow and bring lasting benefits to both our city and state.
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Above all, I will treasure the people: familiar faces so far from home, new friendships, thoughtful conversations and the joy of sharing this historic occasion. Your enthusiasm was a wonderful reminder that wherever the Saints play, the Who Dat nation is there with us.
I also want to extend my sincere gratitude to Commissioner Roger Goodell and the National Football League for their leadership in bringing this historic game to Paris, to our gracious French hosts for their hospitality, and to everyone who worked so hard to welcome and care for those who made the trip.
Football brought us together in Paris, but the memories, friendships and partnerships we built will endure well beyond the game.
Thank you for cheering us on and bringing a piece of home to Paris. Your friendship, loyalty and continued belief in the New Orleans Saints and the future of our great city and state mean so much to me. It was a privilege to share this remarkable experience with you, and I will always be grateful that you were part of it.
With heartfelt appreciation and warmest regards,
Gayle Benson
New Orleans Saints Owner & CEO
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at the Stade de France.