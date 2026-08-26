Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Wednesday, August 26:
1. The Saints head Uptown to Tulane University for Wednesday's Training Camp practice presented by Entergy beginning at 7 p.m.
2. Tune in for LIVE interviews with Coach Kellen Moore and select Saints players live on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app, YouTube, X and Facebook.
3. Get ready for Friday's preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys with the game preview, featuring the series history, connections and key information ahead of the matchup.
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, August 25.
4. Enter the Saints Hall of Fame Celebration Sweepstakes presented by Ochsner for a chance to win two tickets to the Saints' Oct. 11 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, a Drew Brees commemorative coin and a Drew Brees T-shirt. Enter the sweepstakes now >>
5. Coming Friday, our Saints Prize Hour is back with Diamond Drops presented by Caesars Sportsbook. We are celebrating our 60th season with a monthly chance to win a prize bundle featuring items from legends, current players, and more. Download the Saints app for your chance to win >>