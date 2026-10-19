New Orleans Saints turn middle eight into great eight in victory over Giants

"I thought our guys did enough to win that football game, so credit to them," Moore said. "I thought that middle eight, that was a critical part of that game. It put us in position. We know there's going to be opportunities to focus on some things you need to improve on — certainly, the finish, ultimately we got it done but we want to finish better.

"But I thought our guys were really resilient and stuck together and I thought there was juice and energy, and I love that. I loved the turnovers on defense, I loved running the ball on offense, I loved the kickoff team creating another turnover — that unit has been special. There were some big plays throughout that game."

Big plays, fun times, an elite 2.5 middle eights.

"It's always been execution," tight end Juwan Johnson said. "That's been from Game 1, just the execution portion. But I think when guys arrive to a sense where they have urgency but also in a sense where they can just kind of play loose and play the game, have fun, get excited, be able to fly around and not be tense — I think those are the best times where you can get the best out of players. I feel like (Sunday) was a great example of that, where guys were able to do that.