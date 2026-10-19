New Orleans Saints turn middle eight into great eight in victory over Giants

Paris – Kellen Moore on Monday continued to laud the New Orleans Saints' "middle eight" from Sunday – the last four minutes before halftime and the first four of the third quarter — of the win against the Giants.
But in reality, Sunday's middle eight lasted significantly longer — from 2:27 remaining in the first half until 11:31 remained in the fourth quarter — almost 21 minutes of game clock, more than 2.5 middle eights.
It was New Orleans' best stretch of football this season and the foundation of a 34-27 victory that allowed the Saints (2-4) to end a three-game losing streak entering Sunday's game against Pittsburgh (4-2) at Stade de France in Paris.
"I think that's a fair assessment," Moore said. "We've had moments and certainly, that's what the NFL is. There's highs and lows in every season, every game, that's just how it is. We want to play more consistent football, we've got to get there. But I thought that was a big deal.
"Our defense had some stops in there to kind of control the game, got that long field goal and then the kickoff unit to create that turnover was special. Then we were able to score right before the half, then the third quarter I felt like we came out playing the way we needed to play."
It began with the Saints taking possession with 2:27 left in the first half, after the Giants kicked a field goal to take a 10-0 lead.
Rookie receiver Barion Brown returned the kickoff 41 yards to help set up Daniel Carlson's 58-yard field goal with 1:18 left in the half. Then, linebacker Isaiah Stalbird forced a fumble on New York's kickoff return that was recovered by rookie linebacker Oscar Delp with 1:11 left, and the Saints scored the game-tying touchdown on a 2-yard pass from Tyler Shough to rookie receiver Bryce Lance with one second remaining in the half.
The Saints opened the second half with a touchdown drive that ended on a 31-yard pass from Shough to running back Alvin Kamara with 12:21 left in the third quarter, and Shough added a 1-yard touchdown run with 5:43 left in the third. Martin Emerson's first of two interceptions gave possession back to New Orleans with 4:16 left in the third, and Carlson added a 51-yard field goal with 1:12 left.
The defense got off the field with a third-down sack to end the third quarter, and on New York's first possession of the fourth quarter, safety Julian Blackmon snagged his second interception this season with 12:19 left. Less than a minute later, with 11:31 remaining, Shough's 18-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave completed a 34-0 run by New Orleans, and proved to be the deciding score when the Giants rallied in the final minutes.
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
"I thought our guys did enough to win that football game, so credit to them," Moore said. "I thought that middle eight, that was a critical part of that game. It put us in position. We know there's going to be opportunities to focus on some things you need to improve on — certainly, the finish, ultimately we got it done but we want to finish better.
"But I thought our guys were really resilient and stuck together and I thought there was juice and energy, and I love that. I loved the turnovers on defense, I loved running the ball on offense, I loved the kickoff team creating another turnover — that unit has been special. There were some big plays throughout that game."
Big plays, fun times, an elite 2.5 middle eights.
"It's always been execution," tight end Juwan Johnson said. "That's been from Game 1, just the execution portion. But I think when guys arrive to a sense where they have urgency but also in a sense where they can just kind of play loose and play the game, have fun, get excited, be able to fly around and not be tense — I think those are the best times where you can get the best out of players. I feel like (Sunday) was a great example of that, where guys were able to do that.
"I feel like in a lot of games we're able to do that, but I feel like sometimes we were a bit more tense and not being ourselves. So I'm glad (Sunday), for the large portion of it, we were able to just do that – go out there and play, have fun, talk to each other, make jokes. Just honestly treating a lot of these things kind of like practice. This is very much so a kid's game and if we don't play it as such and play it as a collective unit and a team and have fun with it, a lot of times we won't like the outcome."