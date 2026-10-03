New Orleans Saints tight ends have been red hot in the red zone this season

"I think that's a testament to us just working hard and working together," Johnson said. "We pushed each other this whole offseason, the whole time we've been here. That's kind of the reason why I told him to come here last year, but we're glad he's here now, we're glad he's doing things we expected him to do.

"People say, 'Good game,' but I think that's our job. Our job is to make plays for our team to put ourselves in position to win games. That's what he did (against the Raiders) and we're going to keep pushing each other to do that. Us working off each other, us building and working together to try to make things happen, both in the run game and the pass game to put our team in position to win is going to help us in the long run."

Fant said he didn't sign with preconceived notions.

"I signed, just wanting to do what was asked of me, just feeling where the team needed me and it has gone well over the last few weeks and I just want to continue to do my job and do what's asked of me," he said. "Didn't really have an expectation of how much production, how soon or any of those things but happy to just be where the team needs me."

When the location has been the end zone, he has accommodated.