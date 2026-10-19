New Orleans Saints aware, prepared to deal with Paris unrest

Paris – The New Orleans Saints are ready to take all necessary precautions while visiting Paris this week, as they prepare for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh at Stade de France.

Student-led protests, sometimes destructive, have dominated the news cycle in the city for weeks as it prepares to host its first NFL game, between the Saints (2-4) and Steelers (4-2).

The Saints arrived Monday morning, on a direct flight following a 34-27 victory over the Giants in East Rutherford, N.J.

"Our guys were able to get out on the field and just kind of walk around and get a light lift in," Saints coach Kellen Moore said.

"I think it's a great setup. It's an awesome opportunity for our football team to spend some time together, focus in on a really good opportunity to play out here in a great atmosphere."

He said he hopes the early arrival will benefit New Orleans.

"I think there's a few elements," Moore said. "I think the acclimation thing is important, for our guys to get here and have a couple of days to get acclimated. And then it allows us to have a normal work flow. Wednesday through Sunday really is going to be as normal as possible. I think that's going to be a great opportunity for our guys.

"There's always an added bonus of guys having an opportunity to spend a little bit more time together; the bonding element of a team atmosphere, I think it'll be great for our guys. This is a continuation of an extended trip, going from (the Giants game) to here, and I think this will be great."

But the team and players are cognizant of the unrest and how it potentially could affect the social part of the trip.

"Just being safe is obviously the biggest thing," tight end Juwan Johnson said. "Some guys have family here — some guys have their parents, their kids and things like that. The biggest thing is just travel in groups.