New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Long, 5-11, 196, was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the third round (79th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Michigan. The Los Angeles, Calif. native has played in 80 games with 12 starts for the Rams (2019-22), Las Vegas Raiders (2023), Green Bay Packers (2023), Indianapolis Colts (2024), and the Carolina Panthers (2023, 2025), posting 94 tackles (81 solo), one interception, eight pass breakups, and two coverage stops.

Long also appeared in six playoff games with one start for Los Angeles, recording 12 tackles (11 solo), one stop for a loss, and one interception returned for a touchdown in a Wild Card victory against the Arizona Cardinals (1/17/22). In 2025, Long appeared in one game for the Carolina Panthers. In three seasons at Michigan (2016-18), he played in 30 games with 26 starts at cornerback, recording 38 tackles, 15 pass breakups and two interceptions while earning All-Big Ten honors twice.