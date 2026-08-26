New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed free agent defensive backs Michael Davis and David Long Jr.
Davis, 6-2, 196, originally signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2017 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers out of BYU. The Glendale, Calif., native has played in 133 career games with 76 starts for the Chargers (2017-23), Washington Commanders (2024) and New Orleans (2025), recording 337 tackles (265 solo), eight interceptions (including one for a touchdown), 70 pass breakups, one sack, eight stops for a loss, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and 30 special teams stops.
In 2025, Davis appeared in 11 games with the Black and Gold primarily on special teams, recording four coverage tackles. In four seasons at BYU (2013-16), Davis played in 48 games with 30 starts, recording 110 tackles and 17 pass breakups.
Long, 5-11, 196, was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the third round (79th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Michigan. The Los Angeles, Calif. native has played in 80 games with 12 starts for the Rams (2019-22), Las Vegas Raiders (2023), Green Bay Packers (2023), Indianapolis Colts (2024), and the Carolina Panthers (2023, 2025), posting 94 tackles (81 solo), one interception, eight pass breakups, and two coverage stops.
Long also appeared in six playoff games with one start for Los Angeles, recording 12 tackles (11 solo), one stop for a loss, and one interception returned for a touchdown in a Wild Card victory against the Arizona Cardinals (1/17/22). In 2025, Long appeared in one game for the Carolina Panthers. In three seasons at Michigan (2016-18), he played in 30 games with 26 starts at cornerback, recording 38 tackles, 15 pass breakups and two interceptions while earning All-Big Ten honors twice.