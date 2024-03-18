Five Things to Know about Saints defensive end Chase Young

1. Young is fresh off an appearance in Super Bowl LVIII with the San Francisco 49ers. In the championship game, Young tallied two tackles, one sack and two quarterback hits in San Francisco's 25-22 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs.

2. He started the 2023 season with the Washington Commanders before he was dealt to the 49ers at the trade deadline. Young finished the season with totals of 23 tackles (15 solo), 7.5 sacks and two passes defensed in 16 games (seven with the Commanders, nine with the 49ers).

3. Following his second overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the 6-foot-5, 264-pound defensive end started off his career with a bang, winning the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year award. Young was a key piece for the Washington Football Team which won the NFC East off the strength of its fourth-ranked scoring defense. In 15 games, Young accrued 7.5 sacks, 42 tackles (30 solo), four passes defensed, four forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. He returned one of those fumble recoveries 47 yards for his only career touchdown in Week 14 against the 49ers.

4. Young attended Ohio State from 2017-2019 where he overlapped with linebacker Pete Werner (2017-2020) and wide receiver Chris Olave (2018-2021). The defensive end was a force for the Buckeyes, recording 99 tackles (69) solo, 21 tackles for loss, 30.5 sacks (second in Buckeyes history), eight pass defenses, nine forced fumbles and a blocked kick over 38 games.