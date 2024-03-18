 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Five Things to Know about Saints defensive end Chase Young

Former Defensive Rookie of the Year joins Saints fresh off appearance in Super Bowl LVIII

Mar 18, 2024 at 05:51 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.
Doug Benc/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced that the club has agreed to terms with defensive end Chase Young. Here are five things to know about the Saints roster addition:

Headshot-Chase-Young-1920-031824

Chase Young

#- DE

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 264 lbs
  • College: Ohio State

1. Young is fresh off an appearance in Super Bowl LVIII with the San Francisco 49ers. In the championship game, Young tallied two tackles, one sack and two quarterback hits in San Francisco's 25-22 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs.

2. He started the 2023 season with the Washington Commanders before he was dealt to the 49ers at the trade deadline. Young finished the season with totals of 23 tackles (15 solo), 7.5 sacks and two passes defensed in 16 games (seven with the Commanders, nine with the 49ers).

3. Following his second overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the 6-foot-5, 264-pound defensive end started off his career with a bang, winning the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year award. Young was a key piece for the Washington Football Team which won the NFC East off the strength of its fourth-ranked scoring defense. In 15 games, Young accrued 7.5 sacks, 42 tackles (30 solo), four passes defensed, four forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. He returned one of those fumble recoveries 47 yards for his only career touchdown in Week 14 against the 49ers.

4. Young attended Ohio State from 2017-2019 where he overlapped with linebacker Pete Werner (2017-2020) and wide receiver Chris Olave (2018-2021). The defensive end was a force for the Buckeyes, recording 99 tackles (69) solo, 21 tackles for loss, 30.5 sacks (second in Buckeyes history), eight pass defenses, nine forced fumbles and a blocked kick over 38 games.

5. During his final season in 2019, Young led the nation in sacks with 16.5, an Ohio State single-season record. He also had six forced fumbles and ranked second nationally with 21.5 tackles for a loss. He received numerous honors including unanimous All-American, a Heisman Trophy finalist, the Chuck Bednarik Award, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Ted Hendricks Award, the Chicago Tribune Silver Football, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, and first team All-Big Ten Conference.

Related Links

Chase Young joins the New Orleans Saints | Meet the Team Photos

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.
1 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.

Jed Jacobsohn/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.
2 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.

Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.
3 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.

Doug Benc/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.
4 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.

Scot Tucker/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.
5 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.

Steve Luciano/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.
6 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.

Daniel Kucin Jr./AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.
7 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.

Scot Tucker/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.
8 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.

Scot Tucker/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.
9 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.

Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.
10 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.

Alex Brandon/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.
11 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.

Rick Scuteri/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.
12 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.

Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.
13 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.

Scot Tucker/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.
14 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.

Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.
15 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.

Doug Benc/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.
16 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.

Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.
17 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.

Rick Scuteri/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.
18 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.

Scot Tucker/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.
19 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.

Chris Szagola/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.
20 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.

Daniel Kucin Jr./AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.
21 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.

Danny Karnik/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.
22 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.

Daniel Kucin Jr./AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.
23 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.

Evan Vucci/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.
24 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.

Stephanie Scarbrough/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.
25 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.

Chris Szagola/AP Images
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Five Things to Know about Saints quarterback Nathan Peterman

Peterman reunited with former teammate Derek Carr
news

Five Things to Know about Saints wide receiver Stanley Morgan

Former St. Augustine Purple Knight joins his hometown team
news

Five Things to Know about Saints wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr.

Wilson joins Saints after agreeing to two-year deal
news

Five Things to Know about Saints linebacker Willie Gay

Linebacker joins New Orleans fresh off winning his second Super Bowl with the Chiefs
news

5 Things to Know about Saints fullback Zander Horvath

Horvath played in 15 games in 2022 with Chargers and split 2023 on Chargers and Steelers practice squads
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints linebacker Monty Rice

Linebacker was drafted in the third round draft pick in 2021
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints defensive tackle PJ Mustipher

Defensive tackle went undrafted in the in 2023 NFL draft
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul

Veteran defensive end played for Giants, Buccaneers, and Ravens in his career
news

Five things to know about the Saints on Sunday, Oct. 8

Saints will play at the Patriots at noon on CBS
news

Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 1

Saints will play host to Buccaneers at noon at Caesars Superdome
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints quarterback Jake Luton

Veteran quarterback signs with familiar team
Advertising