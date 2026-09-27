Halftime Update: Las Vegas Raiders 16, New Orleans Saints 13 | 2026 NFL Week 3

The Las Vegas Raiders grabbed a 16-13 halftime lead over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in the home opener for the Saints at the Caesars Superdome.
The Raiders (2-0) scored on three Matt Gay field goals (41, 37 and 25 yards), the last coming at the end of the half. They added a 3-yard touchdown reception by tight end Michael Mayer to cap a drive that was aided by two third-down penalty calls against the Saints, including a roughing-the-passer call against linebacker Danny Stutsman.
On the eve of his 27th birthday, Saints quarterback Tyler Shough was 10 of 16 for 91 yards with two touchdown passes, a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Juwan Johnson and a 3-yard pass to tight end Noah Fant. Kicker Daniel Carlson's point-after attempt was blocked following Johnson's touchdown.
Running back Travis Etienne Jr. got most of the carries in the half, with 10 carries for 31 yards. Receiver Chris Olave had three receptions for 41 yards and Johnson had three for 22 yards
Defensive end Chase Young had one sack of Las Vegas quarterback Kirk Cousins and defensive tackle Khristian Boyd added another. Saints linebacker Pete Werner left the game with a stinger.
The Raiders will get the ball to start the second half.
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL Season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.