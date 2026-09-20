Game Notes: New Orleans Saints 24, Baltimore Ravens 17 | 2026 NFL Week 2

- With the 24-17 win over the Ravens, the Saints even their record at 1-1. The victory gives New Orleans a 3-6 record against Baltimore and its second straight road victory against the Ravens.
- The Saints return to action Sunday for their home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders with a 3:25 kickoff. The game will be regionally televised on CBS (WWL 4 locally).
- New Orleans overcame a 14-3 deficit, scoring 15 unanswered points to close the game in the fourth quarter.
- The Saints have won three straight games against AFC opponents dating to their win over the New York Jets on Dec. 21, 2025. It is their first three-game winning streak against AFC opponents since a three-game streak from Dec. 24, 2022-Oct. 8, 2023, when they defeated Cleveland, Tennessee and New England.
- Quarterback Tyler Shough completed 27 of 34 passes (79.4 pct.) for 252 yards and one touchdown, while adding 23 rushing yards and a rushing TD. His 21-yard TD pass to Chris Olave tied the score at 17 before his 1-yard rushing TD gave New Orleans the lead. With the win, Shough improves his record as a starter to 6-5. Shough engineered the fourth, fourth quarter game-winning drive of his career, when he led the Black and Gold on a 16-play, 68-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard rushing touchdown.
- With 662 passing yards through the first two games, Shough's total is the most to start a season for a Saints signal-caller since Drew Brees in 2009 (669).
- Per ESPN Research, Shough, who was 12 of 14 for 119 yards with a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown, joined Trevor Siemian (2021 at Philadelphia) as only the second Saints quarterback to in the last 10 seasons to have 100+ passing yards, a passing TD and a rushing TD in the fourth quarter.
- RB Alvin Kamara recorded nine carries for 15 yards and added five receptions for seven yards. With the five grabs, he now has 611 for his career, as he surpassed Keith Byers for fifth all-time among running backs.
- RB Travis Etienne Jr. had eight carries for 25 yards and two receptions for six yards; he also added the successful two-point conversion on the Saints' game-tying score.
- WR Chris Olave led the Saints with eight receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown, including a 21-yard touchdown reception that tied the game at 17 following the two-point conversion. With eight catches, he tied WR Danny Abramowicz for ninth all-time in club records.
- TE Juwan Johnson posted four receptions for 66 yards, including a 25-yard reception. With 2,631 receiving yards, he moved past RB Pierre Thomas for 18th in club records and has the most receiving yards by a player to be signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent.
- WR Devaughn Vele added five receptions for 64 yards, including a team-long 29-yard catch.
- LB Pete Werner led the Saints defense with 11 tackles (eight solo) and one sack, as the Saints allowed only 40 yards rushing in the second half.
- EDGE Carl Granderson recorded five tackles, including one tackle for loss and a blocked field goal. He played in his 107th career game on Sunday and moved into a tie for 46th in club record books with LB Pat Swilling and S Gene Atkins.
- EDGE Chase Young finished with two tackles, 1.5 sacks, one tackle for loss and two QB hits.
- EDGE Cameron Jordan recorded two tackles. Jordan played in his 244th career game and will move into a tie for 74th all-time in NFL games played with Ray Donaldson, Chris Gardocki, Ricky Proehl, Terrell Suggs and Matt Turk.
- LB Kaden Elliss added six tackles, one tackle for loss and two QB hits.
- S Justin Reid recorded three solo tackles.
- S Julian Blackmon sealed the victory with an interception/pass breakup of Lamar Jackson with 20 seconds remaining, stopping Baltimore's final possession. Blackmon also added two solo tackles.
- In addition to Blackmon, CBs Kool-Aid McKinstry and Quincy Riley also added one pass breakup apiece.
- LB Danny Stutsman led the team with three special teams tackles and added one solo stop.
- In the return game, rookie WR/RS Barion Brown returned two kickoffs for 73 yards, including a 53-yard runback near the end of the second quarter to set up a field goal. He also brought back two punts for 13 yards.
- K Daniel Carlson drilled all three field goal attempts and one extra point for 10 total points.
- P Ryan Wright had three punts for 117 yards with a 39.0 gross/net, with one downed at the Ravens six-yard line by S Mike Reid.
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.