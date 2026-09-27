New Orleans Saints inactives for Las Vegas Raiders game | 2026 NFL Week 3

New Orleans Saints inactives for Sunday's game vs. Las Vegas Raiders:
- No. 11 Quarterback Zach Wilson (designated third QB)
- No. 19 Wide receiver / return specialist Barion Brown
- No. 22 Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr.
- No. 52 Defensive lineman Christen Miller
- No. 82 Tight end Treyton Welch
- No. 95 Defensive lineman John Ridgeway III
- No. 98 EDGE Tyree Wilson
Las Vegas Raiders inactives:
No. 12 Quarterback Aidan O'Connell
No. 25 Cornerback Darrell Luter Jr.
No. 31 Safety Treydan Stukes
No. 43 Safety Dalton Johnson
No. 77 Guard Bryce Cabeldue
No. 92 Defensive tackle JJ Pegues