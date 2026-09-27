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New Orleans Saints inactives for Las Vegas Raiders game | 2026 NFL Week 3

Martin Emerson Jr., Barion Brown out for Sunday's game vs. Raiders

Sep 27, 2026 at 01:55 PM
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New Orleans Saints inactives for Sunday's game vs. Las Vegas Raiders:

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Las Vegas Raiders inactives:

No. 12 Quarterback Aidan O'Connell
No. 25 Cornerback Darrell Luter Jr.
No. 31 Safety Treydan Stukes
No. 43 Safety Dalton Johnson
No. 77 Guard Bryce Cabeldue
No. 92 Defensive tackle JJ Pegues

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