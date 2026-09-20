Game Recap: New Orleans Saints 24, Baltimore Ravens 17 | 2026 NFL Week 2

The New Orleans Saints rallied from another slow start to come back and defeat the Baltimore Ravens 24-17 to secure their first victory of the season Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.
Tight end Juwan Johnson made a huge effort play to convert a third down and put the Saints in scoring position on a 26-yard reception with 1:54 to play. Quarterback Tyler Shough then scored on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line for the lead with 1:28 to play. Safety Julian Blackmon intercepted the ball on the Ravens' next possession to secure the victory.
It was another outstanding second half from Shough as he completed 27 of 34 for 252 yards with one touchdown and ran nine times for 23 yards. Star receiver Chris Olave had eight catches for 86 yard, including a 21-yard touchdown reception.
The Saints (1-1) rallied behind three field goals by Daniel Carlson (23, 47 and 51 yards) and a 21-yard touchdown pass from Shough to Olave with 9:42 to play. Running back Travis Etienne Jr. ran in the two-point conversion to tie the score at 17.
Star running back Alvin Kamara made his season debut with nine carries for 15 yards and five receptions for seven yards. Devaughn Vele added five catches for 64 yards.
Saints defensive end Chase Young sacked Lamar Jackson 1.5 times and linebacker Pete Werner added another. Veteran defensive end Cameron Jordan made his season debut.
The Saints lost left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. in the third quarter with an ankle injury and cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. to a shoulder injury in the first half.
The Saints will play their first home game of the season Sunday, Sept. 27 against the Las Vegas Raiders at 3:25 p.m.
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.