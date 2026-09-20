Postgame Quotes: New Orleans Saints 24, Baltimore Ravens 17 | 2026 NFL Week 2

Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore
Opening Statement:
"At the end of the day, that was a fun battle. That was a really fun battle against a really talented team [in Baltimore]. For our team to come up here and come away with a victory, I think [I give] credit to our guys and just their resiliency. There are plenty of ups; there are plenty of downs in this game. There is a lot of stuff we have to get better at, but our guys stuck with it. Our guys stuck with it, and then we had an opportunity to kind of close it out, and our guys were able to get it done. So, [I'm] excited for those guys."
Is this resiliency you speak of the defining characteristic of this team at this point in the year?
"Yes, I think that certainly is. As frustrating as there are moments in these games — and we all get frustrated — our guys just keep going. Our guys just keep going, and I thought the offense had some struggles there for a while just kicking field goals all game, and then we finally had that drive where we — coming off the three-and-out, we had a really bad three-andout — and then we came out and went right down the field and made some big-time plays. I felt like that eased us a little bit on offense. Then our defense just kept battling. To force them to take a field goal on that long third-quarter drive — I thought that was huge — and so our guys just kept going."
What does it mean for these guys to just keep believing like that when they haven't necessarily had a reason to?
"Yes, I think our guys are really close. Our guys are really wellconnected, and I think that is important that these guys [are close]. All the stuff you do all offseason, it is for these moments right here. It is for these moments when things are not going great for you, and our guys are not looking at each other frustrated. They are looking at each other like, 'OK, we are going to find a solution, [and] we are going to find a way.' That is what the whole offseason is about: building."
I think it was right before that touchdown at the end — it took a third-and-8 where they had like a three-man rush — that was something that gave you all some trouble early last week. What did you see on that play that had you all come up with it?
"That is the one that Juwan [Johnson] caught and ran, right? Yes. That's just guys being on the same page at the end of the day. I think that is the most important thing. Juwan [Johnson] and Tyler [Shough] being on the same page [with] the completion, and then his ability to run after the football [and] the run after the catch was a big part of that play. [It] extended us and gave us a really good situation to kind of hopefully finish it."
After the way last week went, how much did you feel like you needed a game like this for this group?
"It's the NFL. Every week is going to be really hard. To open the season with two road games against two teams I think are going to be playing a lot of meaningful football towards the end of this year — those are two really talented teams — and our guys stuck with it all the way to the end both games. For both games to come down to one opportunity at the end — one possession — that is a good experience for our guys, because they are going to have more battles like these."
Walk me through what you're thinking when you're looking at that fourth-down replay where QB Tyler Shough is in the end zone, and it's being reviewed. What's going through your mind?
"Obviously, I felt like, 'Hey, [it's] third down, we are going to sneak it.' I felt like we had a good opportunity there; I felt pretty good about that one, and that did not work out our way. Then the fourth-down one, those are tough, tough situations just because you lose the ball. That happened on the third-down one too, where I think it is hard — it is a hard play on the goal line — just because, even if you feel a surge, sometimes they lose sight of the football, and I think it is a challenging play for everyone who was a part of it, and so [it was] fortunate for us to get that. Obviously, we are going to go for it in that situation. [It's a] chance to score a touchdown. If not, we are forcing them to be on the -1 [-yard line] and go the long way, but felt like we could get it done there."
When you're in a goal-to-go situation, are you also consciously thinking 'I don't want to leave too much time for QB Lamar Jackson to possibly drive down the field.' What's kind of the thought process there?
"Yes, you have got to have awareness as to what is going to happen after the fact that — whatever happens in that drive, you have got to know what is coming after that. So, we tried to run the football. [We] unfortunately had the false start, [so] that kind of put us in a little bit of a tricky spot just because now we are at the 7 [-yard line], and we kind of have to go earn this thing now, we are not on the 2 [-yard line]. Again, our guys battled, our guys handled all those moving pieces [and] all those situations right there at the end pretty well."
In hindsight, is the false start — considering that you did convert — does it almost become a good thing because you get to take even more off the clock, and they have to use their timeouts, and you're in a better situation?
"I would say 'no,' because it was a lot more stressful" (laughter) "when you are at the 7 [-yard line] trying to score a touchdown. That derailed us, but our guys kept getting back into it."
What can you say specifically about the defense keeping QB Lamar Jackson and RB Derrick Henry in check in the second half?
"I just thought our relentlessness — at the defensive line, the edge position [and the] linebackers blitzing — our guys just didn't stop. Lamar [Jackson] is going to make plays. He is one of the most talented quarterbacks in this league; he is a phenomenal player; he makes a lot of plays, and you cannot get discouraged when he makes a play. You have just got to keep going for it, and I thought that is what our guys did."
Is the consistent blitzing something that wears down a team as the game goes along?
"Yes, I think it really takes the right mindset. Again, [Lamar Jackson] is going to make some plays, and you are going to be really close, and he is going to make a play on a [defensive lineman] that is going to be frustrating, [and] it is going to be a first down, and you just have got to keep going. So, I thought 'Grando' [Carl Granderson], even on the interception at the end, 'Grando's' rush was really big there. He made a play, and I just love the way our guys are playing."
I understand this was a team win, but when your quarterback plays like that late in a tight football game like this, what does it do for your team just from a confidence standpoint knowing that he has a chance to win it?
"Tyler [Shough] is just steady. He is a steady player. He makes good decisions; he runs when he has to. The game is not too big for him ever, and we appreciate the heck out of the way he hangs in there, takes shots in the pocket at times when he has to, delivers and does not flinch one bit. So, that was a big-time performance by him."
Did you ever feel like you figured something out that allowed you to get a little bit more vertical in the passing game?
"Yes, I thought there were some layering opportunities [with] just the way they were covering 'C.O' [Chris Olave] to kind of create some more layers to the defense and pass game. We were playing just behind the sticks. It wasn't good [during] the early part of that game and even into the third quarter where we just had way too many penalties, first-and-long [situations], second-and-long [situations and] third-and-forevers. That is a really, really rough formula. We can't play that way consistently, but our guys got through it. So, we have to clean that phase of this game up [and] make that look a little bit better. But, I thought that drive after the three-and-out was a big one for us. We were able to run the football efficiently enough and then make the pass game plays that we needed."
Why do you think the third-and-long plays always seem to work for you guys? It's almost unbelievable.
"Well, I think Juwan [Johnson] has a phenomenal catch and run [ability]. That was a big-time play, and our guys are still resilient. They are going to keep battling no matter what the circumstances are. I thought there was some stuff in there that we could certainly embrace and recognize the good in there, but we have got plenty of stuff to improve on."
You saw a lot more of RB Alvin Kamara in the first half and then a little bit more of RB Travis Etienne in the second half. Was there anything with that?
"Not necessarily a specific rhyme or reason. [It was] just the flow of the game."
On that three-and-out where you lost T Kelvin Banks Jr., do you have an update on him? Was part of the response you saw from the team an emotional one to him going down?
"It always hurts when we lose guys. [Our] guys compete. Kelvin [Banks Jr.] has an ankle [injury], so we'll see what this thing looks like tomorrow, but our guys hung in there. They kept battling, and I thought Asim [Richards] did a good job of stepping in there. That is a good front. They're a talented front, and he did a really good job of stepping in there."
To get that big kick return by WR Barion Brown at the end of the half, you were able to steal some points there. How big was that play?
"I thought that was huge. I thought that was huge. It is a 14-3 game right there, and then for us to steal three points, now you are back into a one-possession game at halftime with the ball to start the second half. So, I thought that was a big moment for us."
Has anything about the way QB Tyler Shough has handled the first two games surprised you or taught you anything else about him?
"No, I think it just reconfirms [that Tyler Shough] is just going to keep going for it, and I think that is just the way he plays. There are highs and lows in games. There are things that go our way, [there are] things that do not go our way, and he just keeps going, and I think I was proud of him. That team — [Ravens head coach] Jesse [Minter] does a phenomenal job on third downs, and for us to be able to convert some of those critical third downs in big moments against a lot of pressure looks that are exotic and unique and stress your protection plans, I thought Tyler [Shough] did a really steady job of just executing there."
Did you get an explanation of why they reviewed the third-and-goal play in the fourth quarter?
"I was asking about it. I did not get anything back."
RB Kendre Miller was inactive today. Was that just a numbers thing?
"Yes, [a] numbers thing. We had a couple of tight end situations as the week progressed. Juwan [Johnson] was a little bit sick [and] missed some of the week, [and] Oscar [Delp] was coming back, so it felt like four tight ends there [and] three running backs. We had a few other pieces. We carried five edge rushers with Chase [Young] and Cam [Jordan] kind of returning to action there a little bit. So, we just had a few moving pieces."
Is RB CJ Donaldson's pass protection a big part of why he was playing this week?
"Yes, CJ [Donaldson] does a really good job in the protection game. He has got kind of his fullback package that, certainly, we did not use as much today as normal. But, these guys are all going to play plenty of meaningful football. I talked to Kendre [Miller] about it. He is a big part of this. He is going to play plenty of football for us."
Saints Running Back Travis Etienne Jr.
The tide really changed in the third quarter into the beginning of the fourth quarter. How did you guys change the momentum of the game?
"We just had to keep believing. I feel like we [were] beating ourselves a lot in the first half. [We] had too many mistakes. [We] had to lock in and just keep playing. It's a four-quarter game. You can never get down on yourself, never give up and just keep plugging away — just forget about the results, go down there and just play each play down until you score."
What did you see on the game-winning touchdown?
"Thank God we [were] able to make a play on the fourth down and get that play off. Whenever you need an inch in the NFL, you've got to be able to get that. We [were] able to get that. The football bounced in our favor today. [I'm] just grateful for that."
What does it say about the team going for it on fourth down instead of taking the field goal there.
"Belief. I feel like [head] Coach [Kellen Moore] believed in us. We didn't go all that way to get to fourth-and-1. Although we do have a great defense, which was] another reason we [were] in the game. We got an inch and two minutes left, you've got Lamar Jackson on the other side of the field. Three points was not going to win the game there. Coach [Moore] just believed in us, and we believed in our preparation. We [were] able to get that play."
Two huge fourth-quarter comebacks so far this season, and this one you were successful with. What does that say about your young QB Tyler Shough?
"It says a lot. It says a lot. It says he's very resilient, but we have to find a way to be better throughout the whole course of the game. We just can't keep relying on just being able to come back, because as the year goes, teams get better and better, and they get more disciplined. And we [are] starting to make these choices early in the season, but we have to find a way to be better in the first half — that way we could build on momentum going into the second half, and we [are] not always trying to fight our way back all the time."
What was it like having RB Alvin Kamara back?
"It's great having Alvin [Kamara] back. I feel like we were in that 21 Pony [personnel], so I feel like he takes a lot of pressure off of me. The defense has to respect him, and so he has a lot of eyes moving with him to draw attention to him, so it gives me a chance to open up and get plays in space. So, we just have to continue to build off of that and keep getting better and just be better in the first half. I feel like I have to do a better job taking care of the ball, catching the ball, looking it in and things like that. If we just continue to get better and just focus on ourselves and right our wrongs, we'll be a great team."
Why do you think the moment hasn't been too big for this team?
"We truly believe it's us versus the world. I feel like nobody believes in us, so we have nothing to lose. We're out there playing for each other, and that's the way we want it."
The third-and-longs haven't been too big. The end-of-game situations haven't been too big. It's crazy how you guys have been able to overcome every situation you've faced.
"We just believe in each other. We trust our preparation and trust our work. Coach [Kellen Moore] hits on [being in] these positions throughout the course of the week, so when we come out here, it's just us executing. I feel like we just have to do a better job of executing and be better on first and second downs so [that] we won't be in those third-and-long situations. So, that's what we have to continue to get better at is on those early-down situations so [that] we [are] not always operating in third-and-long."
On the two-point conversion, did that go as planned, or did you kind of have to ad-lib? What did you see on that play?
"No, that went as planned. Right before the play happened, Juwan [Johnson] said, 'Follow me.' So, I just followed Juwan, and he escorted me to the end zone, so [I'm] grateful for him."
What did you think of TE Juwan Johnson's footwork on that little juke move?
"I am about to get [Juwan Johnson] in the room with me and work on my moves after practice. I really love the way Juwan plays, man. I feel like nobody gives him the credit. He does a lot for this team. He's blocking, he's catching balls, [and] he escorted me to [the] touchdown on the two-point conversion, so I am just grateful that he's a part of this team."
Saints Tight End Juwan Johnson
You guys show this resilience, especially in that fourth quarter again. We have seen this now for two weeks where you guys still, despite how it starts, are able to figure things out, and this time you guys get to finish it off.
"I feel like that is just a testament to the training camp and the offseason OTAs. You don't want to give up on the guys that you have been spending a lot of time with. We have put a lot of investment in ourselves and each other. We spend a lot of time with each other. We play video games. We go out with each other. The one thing we would not want to do is let each other down. Despite what happens on the field, I think we do not give up because we know we have invested into each other [and] invested into this team. I think the biggest thing is just playing for each other and knowing that just because we start from behind does not mean we have to give up. Last year, we would have given up. We have seen it multiple times before where we gave up when we were down. [When] we are down, we never feel like the game is over, truly, until the game is actually over. Just know we are never counted out."
Do you think QB Tyler Shough scored on that third down before he had to go to that fourth-and-goal?
"I am not going to get into a whole political thing about it. At the end of the day, we scored and I am just going to leave it at that. We scored either way."
On that fourth down are you looking at that replay going, "All right, we got this, right?"
"Like I said, I do not know how the refs do it. They have a tough job themselves. I do not even want to step into that world. They have to do that [job]."
We talk about QB Tyler Shough's steadiness. I guess it is just that attitude he has where you guys know, "Hey, we are still in this thing no matter what." Again, Tyler showed it in this fourth quarter as well where you guys are able to come back, and he is leading the way.
"Tyler [Shough] does a great job of doing that — staying even-keel. I think he does a great job. I think that helps not just the guys around him, but I also think head coach Kellen Moore is that [way] too. I think when you have a head coach who is like that, it puts you at ease and makes you like that as well. When you have guys around that do not panic, that do not waver — something goes wrong and we do not throw our hands up or have that bad body language — I think that is a huge testament to Kellen because that trickles down. People see that, and I think when your leader is doing that, you do that around your whole organization. He is doing a really good job."
Is that why you guys are so good in key situations like third-and-long? You get behind in the game, but it seemed like the moment was never too much.
"I feel like the thing I have gathered most from being in those third-and-longs and those second-and-longs [or when] you have a bad play on first down is that you have to live in the moment. I feel like when you try to live too much in what happened before, you stay in that, and then you mess up the next play. I feel like when you just stay in the moment, you do not really think about what's happened before. You do your best, you put your best foot forward [and] you move forward when you live in the present, live in the moment. I feel like we do a good job of doing that."
These guys were saying on the two-point play that you said, "Get behind me." How did that go back there?
"We knew what play we were running. I told 'Trav' [Travis Etienne], 'I know what is going on — just get behind me.' I love plays like that where I can just get in front of a running back, and we just lead the charge. Whatever gets in my way, I am just trying to move them out of the way, for lack of a better term. I am just trying to pave the way so we can put some points on the board. I just like putting it on my shoulders. Just put it on my shoulders and I am going to lead the way for you."
Saints Wide Receiver Chris Olave
On the touchdown and the setup for that two-point conversion — can you just kind of walk us through that?
"It was a perfect — it was a perfect call, I should say, by [head coach] Kellen [Moore]. He knows what type of coverage they were going to be in, especially in a fringe or right outside the 20. So, we got quarters where we got what we needed. We had a perfect play call, and we just executed it."
Did you feel like things just kind of opened up in terms of the chunk plays in the second half? What was the reason for that?
"Just attacking them, man. [The Baltimore Ravens] played a lot of cloud coverage. They played a lot of different coverages to be able to take our explosive plays away. But we just kept battling, and we kept battling. Once we got the run game going, we started getting five yards a pop, six yards a pop. They had to play us true. So, it was a great — it was a great fight. Like I said, we put ourselves in a hole again, but we were able to fight back, and it was a great thing of resilience today again."
What does it do for you guys as an offense when you see your defense responding the way that they did, particularly in the second half?
"I love – I feel like [defensive coordinator Brandon] Staley doesn't get enough credit. He puts the players in a great position to be able to succeed. He did that in the first week; he did that all last year. So, to be able to hold that offense to 17 points was a great thing for us. Our defense did a great job today. I was super excited for them and, like I said, we were able to fight back, to stay in the game and fight to the end and get a win."
What can this win do for you all — just in the building, what does it do?
"It's a great team over there, man. It's a great team. They're probably going to be an AFC contender. They've been an AFC contender for the past couple years. So, I just feel like if we believe, and we have faith in each other that we could be a great team over here. I feel like that drives confidence into us to be able to get a win — come over here and get a win and go into next week."
Why do you think you guys play your best after getting punched in the mouth a couple times, or even like a third-and-long seems like the most automatic play you have?
"I mean, that's just what we've been dealt. That's the cards we've been dealt these first two weeks. Like I said, we're not going to bow down; we're not going to give up. We're just going to keep fighting. Like I said, we all believe in each other in this locker room. We have a great team, and faith is the biggest thing we have. We believe in each other, and like I said, the first two weeks were a great battle, a great test of our resilience. So, it was a good test, and like I said, we come out 1-1."
What do you feel like you guys have learned about yourselves and QB Tyler Shough, just kind of going through these two games and being able to build these comebacks?
"Tyler [Shough] is a leader of our team, man. Just the way he battles, the way he takes the hits, the way he scrambles, the way he could extend plays — I am a huge believer in him. You all always know that. So, he's a leader of our team. He does a great job and [is] able to battle back, especially when we dig ourselves in holes in the first half these past two games. We all believe in him. He believes in us receivers, so I am super excited for his future."
That battle with CB Marlon Humphrey today — you also had that unsportsmanlike conduct early on in the game. Do you kind of feel in a way that that sort of worked to fire up the team, despite the yardage loss?
"No — that's just how I play, man. That's just how I play. [Marlon Humphrey]'s a well-known cornerback; he's been in the league for a long time. I want to be able to go against the best. So, when I get those matchups, I believe in myself — I could win those matchups. It's just a competition, man. It's not — nothing against him — he's a great player; I respect his game. Like I said, he's been in the league for a long time doing it at a high level. So, when I get those matchups, I want to be able to attack and try to win."
Putting a cap on you was kind of their priority leading up to the game. Did that motivate you at all, from some of those comments?
"Not really, man. Everybody's got a game plan, but at the end of the day you still have to go out there and execute it. You've got to go out there and guard me, and they did a great job in the first half [with] cloud coverages, especially to the boundary — they were clouding a lot. But just when the ball came my way, I wanted to capitalize on it. I knew I was going to get a lot of opportunities in the second half to come back. So, I just kept my head in the game. I didn't get too down on it, but I just kept attacking."
Some people here have no idea what I'm about to say — but did you hear anybody call QB Tyler Shough a "poor-man's quarterback"?
"Of course — everybody has seen that. But you know how social media [is]. It's not really motivation, man. People try to compare people all the time. But I feel like Tyler [Shough]'s one-of-one. He's making a name for himself in this league, and it's going to be — by the end of the year, I feel like he's going to be one of the top quarterbacks."
Do you think the attention you got early in the game kind of opened up the rest of the offense? Is that kind of one of the reasons it got going?
"You saw [Devaughn] Vele making a lot of plays. Vele's been great for us. Even at the beginning of training camp, he's been great. He was one of the best players in training camp, and just to be able to see him make plays — I am super happy for him, especially his journey. If you try to cloud me or double me, we've got a lot of different playmakers. You see Juwan [Johnson] make a lot of plays, just extending plays. Like I said, Vele — we've got a lot of guys that can do that, especially having 'AK' [Alvin Kamara] back. AK was huge for us today in the run game and in the pass game. So that was his first game, but just being able to get AK going — I feel like it's going to set us up for a great future."
Considering the opponent and being on the road, would this be one of the best wins you've had in your career?
"Yes, for sure. I was just talking to my people about it — I feel like since I've been here, we haven't really beaten a good team. I feel like it's been tough for us to be able to battle against good teams or great teams that make the playoffs every year. Baltimore's — like I said — [they are] a contender in the AFC. So just being able to battle, being able to show our resilience, being able to come in here and get a 'W' was huge for us, and we have to carry it over to next week."
Saints Quarterback Tyler Shough
I want to start with the third-and-8 and TE Juwan Johnson with the catch-and-run. Based on the final touchdown there, is that a zero blitz that they sent on that play? Something about that last segment, just like the struggle early in the game, like to make that play in that moment — what kind of stood out to you there?
"Yes, we had a good play call and I knew I was going to be hot. Juwan [Johnson] did a really good job being friendly there and [I] was able to dump it off to him and he just made a play with his legs. He's hard to cover [in] man or zone and then all of our guys have that ability to get that YAC. So, it was just a great, great finish, after some of the stuff that we needed to clean up early on."
Do you feel like you used your legs a little bit more early on? Did you make a more concerted effort to do it with scramble drills, broken plays kind of thing early on versus last week, or was that just the second half?
"They did a good job kind of keeping a shell on everything, keeping it in front of them, and we knew that was going to be part of the game plan. How do I take as [many] yards I can, step up, be able to dump it off and still take shots. So, it was going to be a patient but aggressive game, and I think we did a good job with that. We just had self-inflicted wounds with penalties and some negative plays earlier on, so I think we shored that up and we keep climbing."
Did you feel OK after that missed face-mask call on that sneak?
"Yes, that one, that one hurt a little bit. I got kind of folded a couple times, but I was able to get in there. We would like to not make it as close, but yes, I think that's definitely something to look at. That's, you know, I was going to reach for it but getting your head pulled off is tough."
This is two games now this season where you guys have kind of found it late. Is there something you just like about playing in that scenario where you've kind of got to just take over in the fourth quarter?
"Yes, I love, love those moments just because in my head, it's just another down and it's just another play, and we have repped all of that stuff. We have repped; we prepared for a lot of those moments, so on the outside it feels like this may be the game, but it genuinely feels like let's just go play. That's the best part about it. Earlier on, we just, like I said, we had the penalties and that kind of killed us and, again, it's football. They're going to have some good plays too, but at the same time the way we operate, the stuff we can control, our communication, I feel like we're hard to stop that way."
What can a win like this do for this team going forward?
"It shows who we are as a team just [from] top to bottom — offense, defense [and] special teams playing together. The juice that we have coming in their stadium, first time home opener and being able to kind of bounce back from last week and continue to climb. So, we feel like we're never out of it and we have just got to kind of find ways to keep growing throughout the rest of the season to shore those things up, and there's always going to be little things. But that's a really good football team and it shows us that we believe in ourselves even more. So, we're ready to keep going."
Forgive me if you've already answered this question, but just in that goal-to-go situation, late in the fourth, did that false start, that penalty that pushed you back, did that kind of almost give you some opportunity maybe to burn a little bit of time? Did that work in an advantageous way in the end?
"We weren't thinking about it from that perspective. I think we want to score there. We're trying to get in. Obviously, stuff like that can't happen. We got the look that we wanted and, thankfully, we were able to finish it and get in a couple plays later. In that moment, you know, we're trying to win."
Did you feel like, on third down, that sneak — that you were in?
"I feel so. I felt like, both of them, I was in. You know, obviously I'm not going to — third down, can't reach for it and stuff like that, but I felt like I was over it. Down there it's tough, just from different angles, but both of them we felt pretty confident about."
What is it about third downs that you guys seem to bring the best out, even third and longs — you converted a couple of them today — and why is that such a successful thing for you all?
"I think just communication and operation. I feel like if we're on the same page, good things can happen, and we just operate in that way and try to put a lot of preparation into those things. They're hard situations. They're not always going to be great, but I feel like if we can manage those and keep them to manageable situations, then we can have some success."
This is the biggest win that you and head coach Kellen Moore have had together. What is it about him that just keeps you so calm in these situations like this?
"[Head coach Kellen Moore]'s kind of mantra is 'go for it.' We're always going to go for it no matter the situation. We're going to keep chunking it away. Anything that we're doing, he's just levelheaded. We have our leaders on the team that he really employs us to go out there and speak life into the guys, and he also does a really good job of still being himself and being aggressive and allowing, [defensive coordinator] Coach [Brandon] Staley, all the coaches to go out there and do their best. So, I feel like it's been so much fun being able to learn and play for him and we want to keep doing that."
Head coach Kellen Moore had a pretty big smile when he walked in here, which we normally don't see. Did this game mean a little bit more to him?
"Man, I think [head coach Kellen Moore] just understands it's a long week of preparation. It's really hard to be able to put together a full game plan and win and go against a really good team like that, and then it's a culmination. So, you have got to be able to really enjoy it and learn from it and reset. So, you try and take all those things and deep down, whether it's a win or a loss, you really want to feel it and you want to keep moving. So, it's good to see him show some stuff too, but he's like that every day, man. You guys don't obviously get to see it, but he's always levelheaded, he's positive and it keeps us going."
Did head coach Kellen Moore show any emotion post-game at all?
"No, we just got some game balls out there per usual. We got the game balls out going again, and that's always fun whenever we get those rolling. You just felt the juice in the locker room. You felt the energy. Man, we love each other, and you could tell it means a lot."
TE Juwan Johnson's kind of impact on this offense, even when he's not catching passes — his ability to just kind of always be there, be ready and make plays, like how does that help you for this season?
"Yes, I mean, [Juwan Johnson]'s such a tremendous person for me on and off the field. He's always kind of like a safety blanket, but he's also freakishly athletic and can win versus any coverage. So, when you have that relationship, it's hard not to rely on him. You've got other playmakers as well, so we feel like we have really good matchups all over the field, and it starts with him too. So, being able to dump it off to him or maybe isolate him in one-on-ones, [with] stuff like that, he's going to be key for us going forward."
What did you think of TE Juwan Johnson's juke there on the third down?
"I didn't get to see it. I was on the ground, but I'm excited to look back and watch it, but that's who [Juwan Johnson] is, man, he's a ball player."
Did you get to talk to QB Lamar Jackson after the game?
"Yes, I got to say, 'What's up?' to [Lamar Jackson]. I am a huge fan of his. He's an unbelievable player. What he means to Louisville and obviously this city, who he is and as a person too, so it was cool to dap him up and everything and it was a good game as a team to be able to kind of finish out there."
What's kind of your mindset when the defense gets a stop and you know you're going to get the ball back for a chance to go win the game? Do you just try to stay as normal as possible in that moment?
"Yes, just like I said, just how do we operate? It's just another rep. If you fail that rep, you can always work on the next one, you have the next one coming up, you have success and you have to finish the drive. So, it's kind of a continual process, and it's all situation-based. It's all play clock, time clock, timeouts – where are we out on the field? What am I expecting? How do we manage that? How do we keep going forward? So, it's all those things and I think when you have that operation [and] you have your process, you don't really think about the result."
Do you have to kind of train out, some of the emotional end of it — from the outside, you're just kind of lost in the emotion. Do you kind of zone out on that almost?
"Yes, it's a long game. You have to think about it analytically. You have to keep going. You can feel the emotions afterwards, but even then they were driving, I was ready to go play in overtime, so I'm still ready to go regardless. That's football, man. That's why you love it; you have to keep going no matter what the circumstances."
I was talking to some people in the locker room saying you have the "it factor." How would you describe that? What is the "it factor" for this team and for you?
"Man, I just feel like — that's awesome to hear from one of your teammates, but I think more than anything, it's a lot of the guys on our team have that 'it factor.' To me it's regardless of the circumstance, whatever happens, whatever is happening, let's just go make a play. We can draw up the perfect play but at the same time you have got to go execute. For me, that's where I feel like I can continue to get better, continue to grow because we had too many mistakes earlier on, I think we can really dial it [in]."
Do you like trying to manage with your back against the wall — do you enjoy that?
"Yes, like I said earlier, to me it's literally just another play. It's fun because you're doing it with all your best friends; you're doing it together. We're riding and dying with each other and that's when you can have some elite play, elite success. You're out there grinding, and I think you look back at it afterwards, it's like, man, that was a big moment, but I mean, if I'm genuinely being honest, it feels like how do we just keep going?"
When you play a video game, do you put it on the hardest setting immediately?
"Yes — I don't get to play video games anymore. That's long gone, but I think that starts with practice, though. You go against our defense in practice. The way they played; practices are tough. Like, you guys see it, ball camp's tough. You're going against those looks, but that kind of prepares you for [the] season [with] that level of difficulty."
Did you see the headline from Baltimore's defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver about you being a "poor man's Josh Allen?" Did you see that?
"Yes, I saw it. A bunch of the coaches were telling me about it the whole time, just called me 'poor man' and I loved it. I knew what [Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver] meant by it, but yes, obviously [Josh Allen]'s an elite player, but it fires me up."
Saints Edge Chase Young
One of the things head coach Kellen Moore mentioned about going up against a player like QB Lamar Jackson is you have to be kind of relentless. How did you view that?
"Yes, like I said last week, [we had to] stay in our rushing lanes, be aware of where [Lamar Jackson] is, and just know how to rush dual threats."
Do you think that the consistent pressure that you got on him today had an impact, especially on that last play there?
"Yes, I think it is more so that, but it is us, but it is also the back end too, giving us time to get there, and that just tying in with each other, getting there and covering — front and coverage. I think we did enough today."
What is kind of going through your head when you see S Julian Blackmon camping under that ball that last second?
"Whew." (laughter)
When QB Tyler Shough is doing what he has done the last two weeks in the fourth quarter, what does that do for the team, just kind of seeing him consistently deliver in those big moments?
"I'm proud of [Tyler Shough]. [We] always believe. I'm just proud of him, man. I'm just happy, honestly. [I'm] happy that he is playing well, happy for him, happy for our team."
What was your confidence like heading into this game?
"That we can hang with anybody. Sometimes you have to learn how to win [and] learn how to finish, and I think we are right on time."
We heard you say 'no moral victories' during the week. How does getting this win kind of change the dynamic for this team to get this actual victory?
"Yes, it feels good. Yes, no more moral victories. We want [wins], and if it comes down to the wire, then we just have to tough it out, but we want to win."
RB Derrick Henry got going a little bit in the first half. What changed in the second half? How did you kind of keep him under wraps?
"I would not even really say a lot changed. I would just say we just keep fighting. Obviously, [Derrick Henry] is a future Hall of Famer, so sometimes he is going to get his. He is arguably the best in the league, so with all respect, [we] just keep attacking. Just keep on attacking everything that, as a defense, we see, and that is all we can do."
Were you sweating out at all the replay review on that sneak?
"Ball don't lie, man."
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.