Postgame Quotes: New Orleans Saints 24, Baltimore Ravens 17 | 2026 NFL Week 2

Saints Quarterback Tyler Shough

I want to start with the third-and-8 and TE Juwan Johnson with the catch-and-run. Based on the final touchdown there, is that a zero blitz that they sent on that play? Something about that last segment, just like the struggle early in the game, like to make that play in that moment — what kind of stood out to you there?

"Yes, we had a good play call and I knew I was going to be hot. Juwan [Johnson] did a really good job being friendly there and [I] was able to dump it off to him and he just made a play with his legs. He's hard to cover [in] man or zone and then all of our guys have that ability to get that YAC. So, it was just a great, great finish, after some of the stuff that we needed to clean up early on."

Do you feel like you used your legs a little bit more early on? Did you make a more concerted effort to do it with scramble drills, broken plays kind of thing early on versus last week, or was that just the second half?

"They did a good job kind of keeping a shell on everything, keeping it in front of them, and we knew that was going to be part of the game plan. How do I take as [many] yards I can, step up, be able to dump it off and still take shots. So, it was going to be a patient but aggressive game, and I think we did a good job with that. We just had self-inflicted wounds with penalties and some negative plays earlier on, so I think we shored that up and we keep climbing."

Did you feel OK after that missed face-mask call on that sneak?

"Yes, that one, that one hurt a little bit. I got kind of folded a couple times, but I was able to get in there. We would like to not make it as close, but yes, I think that's definitely something to look at. That's, you know, I was going to reach for it but getting your head pulled off is tough."

This is two games now this season where you guys have kind of found it late. Is there something you just like about playing in that scenario where you've kind of got to just take over in the fourth quarter?

"Yes, I love, love those moments just because in my head, it's just another down and it's just another play, and we have repped all of that stuff. We have repped; we prepared for a lot of those moments, so on the outside it feels like this may be the game, but it genuinely feels like let's just go play. That's the best part about it. Earlier on, we just, like I said, we had the penalties and that kind of killed us and, again, it's football. They're going to have some good plays too, but at the same time the way we operate, the stuff we can control, our communication, I feel like we're hard to stop that way."

What can a win like this do for this team going forward?

"It shows who we are as a team just [from] top to bottom — offense, defense [and] special teams playing together. The juice that we have coming in their stadium, first time home opener and being able to kind of bounce back from last week and continue to climb. So, we feel like we're never out of it and we have just got to kind of find ways to keep growing throughout the rest of the season to shore those things up, and there's always going to be little things. But that's a really good football team and it shows us that we believe in ourselves even more. So, we're ready to keep going."

Forgive me if you've already answered this question, but just in that goal-to-go situation, late in the fourth, did that false start, that penalty that pushed you back, did that kind of almost give you some opportunity maybe to burn a little bit of time? Did that work in an advantageous way in the end?

"We weren't thinking about it from that perspective. I think we want to score there. We're trying to get in. Obviously, stuff like that can't happen. We got the look that we wanted and, thankfully, we were able to finish it and get in a couple plays later. In that moment, you know, we're trying to win."

Did you feel like, on third down, that sneak — that you were in?

"I feel so. I felt like, both of them, I was in. You know, obviously I'm not going to — third down, can't reach for it and stuff like that, but I felt like I was over it. Down there it's tough, just from different angles, but both of them we felt pretty confident about."

What is it about third downs that you guys seem to bring the best out, even third and longs — you converted a couple of them today — and why is that such a successful thing for you all?

"I think just communication and operation. I feel like if we're on the same page, good things can happen, and we just operate in that way and try to put a lot of preparation into those things. They're hard situations. They're not always going to be great, but I feel like if we can manage those and keep them to manageable situations, then we can have some success."

This is the biggest win that you and head coach Kellen Moore have had together. What is it about him that just keeps you so calm in these situations like this?

"[Head coach Kellen Moore]'s kind of mantra is 'go for it.' We're always going to go for it no matter the situation. We're going to keep chunking it away. Anything that we're doing, he's just levelheaded. We have our leaders on the team that he really employs us to go out there and speak life into the guys, and he also does a really good job of still being himself and being aggressive and allowing, [defensive coordinator] Coach [Brandon] Staley, all the coaches to go out there and do their best. So, I feel like it's been so much fun being able to learn and play for him and we want to keep doing that."

Head coach Kellen Moore had a pretty big smile when he walked in here, which we normally don't see. Did this game mean a little bit more to him?

"Man, I think [head coach Kellen Moore] just understands it's a long week of preparation. It's really hard to be able to put together a full game plan and win and go against a really good team like that, and then it's a culmination. So, you have got to be able to really enjoy it and learn from it and reset. So, you try and take all those things and deep down, whether it's a win or a loss, you really want to feel it and you want to keep moving. So, it's good to see him show some stuff too, but he's like that every day, man. You guys don't obviously get to see it, but he's always levelheaded, he's positive and it keeps us going."

Did head coach Kellen Moore show any emotion post-game at all?

"No, we just got some game balls out there per usual. We got the game balls out going again, and that's always fun whenever we get those rolling. You just felt the juice in the locker room. You felt the energy. Man, we love each other, and you could tell it means a lot."

TE Juwan Johnson's kind of impact on this offense, even when he's not catching passes — his ability to just kind of always be there, be ready and make plays, like how does that help you for this season?

"Yes, I mean, [Juwan Johnson]'s such a tremendous person for me on and off the field. He's always kind of like a safety blanket, but he's also freakishly athletic and can win versus any coverage. So, when you have that relationship, it's hard not to rely on him. You've got other playmakers as well, so we feel like we have really good matchups all over the field, and it starts with him too. So, being able to dump it off to him or maybe isolate him in one-on-ones, [with] stuff like that, he's going to be key for us going forward."

What did you think of TE Juwan Johnson's juke there on the third down?

"I didn't get to see it. I was on the ground, but I'm excited to look back and watch it, but that's who [Juwan Johnson] is, man, he's a ball player."

Did you get to talk to QB Lamar Jackson after the game?

"Yes, I got to say, 'What's up?' to [Lamar Jackson]. I am a huge fan of his. He's an unbelievable player. What he means to Louisville and obviously this city, who he is and as a person too, so it was cool to dap him up and everything and it was a good game as a team to be able to kind of finish out there."

What's kind of your mindset when the defense gets a stop and you know you're going to get the ball back for a chance to go win the game? Do you just try to stay as normal as possible in that moment?

"Yes, just like I said, just how do we operate? It's just another rep. If you fail that rep, you can always work on the next one, you have the next one coming up, you have success and you have to finish the drive. So, it's kind of a continual process, and it's all situation-based. It's all play clock, time clock, timeouts – where are we out on the field? What am I expecting? How do we manage that? How do we keep going forward? So, it's all those things and I think when you have that operation [and] you have your process, you don't really think about the result."

Do you have to kind of train out, some of the emotional end of it — from the outside, you're just kind of lost in the emotion. Do you kind of zone out on that almost?

"Yes, it's a long game. You have to think about it analytically. You have to keep going. You can feel the emotions afterwards, but even then they were driving, I was ready to go play in overtime, so I'm still ready to go regardless. That's football, man. That's why you love it; you have to keep going no matter what the circumstances."

I was talking to some people in the locker room saying you have the "it factor." How would you describe that? What is the "it factor" for this team and for you?

"Man, I just feel like — that's awesome to hear from one of your teammates, but I think more than anything, it's a lot of the guys on our team have that 'it factor.' To me it's regardless of the circumstance, whatever happens, whatever is happening, let's just go make a play. We can draw up the perfect play but at the same time you have got to go execute. For me, that's where I feel like I can continue to get better, continue to grow because we had too many mistakes earlier on, I think we can really dial it [in]."

Do you like trying to manage with your back against the wall — do you enjoy that?

"Yes, like I said earlier, to me it's literally just another play. It's fun because you're doing it with all your best friends; you're doing it together. We're riding and dying with each other and that's when you can have some elite play, elite success. You're out there grinding, and I think you look back at it afterwards, it's like, man, that was a big moment, but I mean, if I'm genuinely being honest, it feels like how do we just keep going?"

When you play a video game, do you put it on the hardest setting immediately?

"Yes — I don't get to play video games anymore. That's long gone, but I think that starts with practice, though. You go against our defense in practice. The way they played; practices are tough. Like, you guys see it, ball camp's tough. You're going against those looks, but that kind of prepares you for [the] season [with] that level of difficulty."