New Orleans Saints welcome fans back to the Caesars Superdome with the return of $6 Dome Foam and halftime performance by DJ Diesel (Shaquille O'Neal)

The New Orleans Saints will welcome fans back to the Caesars Superdome on Sunday for the 2026 home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders with DJ Diesel (AKA Shaquille O'Neal) headlining the halftime show. Presented by Caesars, the game will feature enhanced entertainment including Galactic performing at Champions Square ahead of the game, a special 60th season commemorative coin for all fans, the return of $6 Dome Foam, and increased fan‑experience elements throughout the stadium.

Food and beverage offerings will expand significantly for the 2026 season. To celebrate 60 seasons of Saints football, fans will be able to enjoy a $6 value menu featuring nachos, popcorn, hot dogs, pretzels, and Dome Foam beer at locations across every level of the Superdome. Fans can locate the nearest value menu outlet by searching "Value" or "Dome Foam" within the Dome Directions map in the Saints app. Dome Foam will also be available through in‑seat service and will be served in a commemorative branded cup for the home opener.