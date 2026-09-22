New Orleans Saints welcome fans back to the Caesars Superdome with the return of $6 Dome Foam and halftime performance by DJ Diesel (Shaquille O'Neal)

The New Orleans Saints will welcome fans back to the Caesars Superdome on Sunday for the 2026 home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders with DJ Diesel (AKA Shaquille O'Neal) headlining the halftime show. Presented by Caesars, the game will feature enhanced entertainment including Galactic performing at Champions Square ahead of the game, a special 60th season commemorative coin for all fans, the return of $6 Dome Foam, and increased fan‑experience elements throughout the stadium.
Food and beverage offerings will expand significantly for the 2026 season. To celebrate 60 seasons of Saints football, fans will be able to enjoy a $6 value menu featuring nachos, popcorn, hot dogs, pretzels, and Dome Foam beer at locations across every level of the Superdome. Fans can locate the nearest value menu outlet by searching "Value" or "Dome Foam" within the Dome Directions map in the Saints app. Dome Foam will also be available through in‑seat service and will be served in a commemorative branded cup for the home opener.
Additional culinary highlights include Loaded Stadium Nachos served in a commemorative Superdome vessel that fans can take home, a New Orleans twist on a classic burger with the Pork Alligator Burger, and expanded local offerings from Hubig's Pies, Mrs. Wheat's Meat Pies, and Sweet Soulfood Vegan Cuisine. Beverage options will continue to raise the bar with specialty cocktails crafted by Jewel of the South, a James Beard Award winning bar recently named Best Bar in the South USA by the North America's Fifty Best Bars program.
New concourse activations will debut this season to further enrich the fan experience. These include the Kids Combine, the 360-degree Fan Fit challenge, the Locker Wall photo opportunity, personalized trading card creation, and 60th season photo walls that highlight iconic franchise moments. Returning favorites include face painters, the Cheer Krewe, and DJs positioned throughout the building. Each game a Saints Legend will be honored, and for the home opener it will be former Saints tight end Benjamin Watson.
DOME DIRECTIONS
Get turn-by-turn directions to your favorite concessions + stadium amenities in the Saints Mobile App!
Retail offerings for the home opener will include the limited edition 60th season capsule. Fans will also find 60-numbered posters created exclusively for each home game, with artwork that changes throughout the season. Additional commemorative coins featuring all opponents on the schedule will be available for purchase.
The Saints continue to invest in elevating the fan journey through enhancements to the Saints App. New features include detailed wayfinding throughout the Superdome and an improved Game Center that provides expanded game day data. Fans can also access the Saints Arcade, which offers interactive games and in‑stadium contests. An immersive augmented reality experience will launch soon, allowing fans to explore New Orleans and Paris through interactive portals.
The home opener’s 50/50 raffle will benefit the New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation. The Saints will also welcome the Latino Youth Honors nominees Miguel Paniagua III of East Jefferson High School and Alyinne Alexandra Diaz Guevara of Destrehan High School as special guests at the game.
"The home opener is always an important moment for our organization and our fans," said Dennis Lauscha, president of the New Orleans Saints. "This year carries added significance as we recognize the 60th season of our team. We look forward to delivering a gameday experience that reflects the strength of our organization and the passion of our fan base."
Visit https://www.neworleanssaints.com/ for more information and to secure your seat at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, September 27.