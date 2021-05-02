Meet the 2021 Saints Draft Picks

Ian Book, Quarterback, Notre Dame

Book is the winningest quarterback in Notre Dame history (30 games). The 6-foot, 206-pound quarterback made a name for himself at Notre Dame by coming off the bench to lead the Irish to a win over LSU in the Citrus Bowl in his redshirt freshman season. He played in 10 games with one start that season completing 46-of-75 passes for 456 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. Despite the team's 4-0 start in 2018, Book replaced Brandon Winbush as the starting quarterback for the final nine contests, completing 214-of-314 passes for 2,628 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He started all 13 games as a junior, winning the team's Offensive Player of the Year award. Book took his team to new heights in 2020, leading Notre Dame to the College Football Playoff and garnering third-team All-ACC honors.