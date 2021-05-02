Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Meet the 2021 Saints Draft Picks

New Orleans selected  Payton Turner, Pete Werner, Paulson Adebo, Ian Book, Landon Young, and Kawaan Baker during the 2021 NFL Draft

May 01, 2021 at 08:06 PM
New Orleans Saints
With the 2021 NFL Draft coming to a close, the Saints added six draft picks to the roster. Learn a little more about each of the Saints 2021 draft picks.

CP-Payton-Turner-Draft-042921

Payton Turner, Defensive End, Houston

  • Saints 1st round draft pick, No. 28

With the 28th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected defensive end Payton Turner from the University of Houston.

In 2020, Turner was a team captain who led Houston with 10.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. At 6 feet 6 , 270 pounds, Turner registered 25 tackles in just five contests while also being named to the 2020 Phil Steele Magazine American Athletic Conference Second Team and the 2020 Athlon Sports Preseason American Athletic Conference Second Team.

Payton Turner News Payton Turner Videos Payton Turner Photos & Audio
New Orleans Saints select Payton Turner with the 28th pick Payton Turner announced as Saints first round draft pick in 2021 NFL Draft 2021 NFL Draft Photos: Meet Saints draft pick Payton Turner
Saints Draft 2021: Five things to know about Payton Turner Payton Turner's first interview as a Saint | 2021 NFL Draft
Quotes: Payton Turner shares New Orleans Saints Draft 2021 reactions Saints draft pick Payton Turner reveals why he chose playing football over baseball
Defensive end Payton Turner stood out for New Orleans Saints, who made him their first-round pick
CP-Pete-Werner-2560-043021

Pete Werner, Linebacker, Ohio State

  • Saints 2nd round draft pick, No. 28 (60th overall)

With the 60th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected linebacker Pete Werner from Ohio State.

Werner was a two-time all-Big Ten Conference honoree including third-team honors in 2020. At 6 feet 2, 242 pounds, Werner played in 47 games as a Buckeye, started 35 times and entered his senior season in 2020 with a stat line of 131 total tackles, 13.5 tackles-for-loss, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He led the Buckeyes with 54 tackles in 2020 and was second on the team in tackles in 2019 with 64.

Pete Werner News Pete Werner Videos Pete Werner Photos & Audio
New Orleans Saints select Pete Werner with the 60th pick Pete Werner's first interview as a Saint | 2021 NFL Draft 2021 NFL Draft Photos: Meet Saints draft pick Pete Werner
Saints Draft 2021: Five things to know about Pete Werner 2021 NFL Draft: Breaking down Saints draft pick Pete Werner's college highlights
Quotes: Pete Werner shares New Orleans Saints Draft 2021 reactions Pete Werner announced as Saints second round pick in 2021 NFL draft
New Orleans Saints land linebacker, cornerback on second day of 2021 NFL Draft
CP-Paulson-Adebo-2560-v2-043021

Paulson Adebo, Cornerback, Stanford

  • Saints 3rd round draft pick, No. 12 (76th overall)

With the 76th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected cornerback Paulson Adebo from Stanford. The Saints moved up in Round 3 following a draft trade where they sent Denver the 98th and 105th overall choices.

Adebo was named a two-time All-Pac-12 honoree (2018-19) as well as named to the All-Pac-12 second team by the Associated Press in 2019. As a junior, Adebo played in and started each of the first nine games before a season-ending injury where he totaled 33 tackles 10 pass breakups and four interceptions. He also led the Pac-12 Conference in passes defended per game and interceptions per game along with being ranked third nationally in passes defended per game and eighth in interceptions per game.

Paulson Adebo News Paulson Adebo Videos Paulson Adebo Photos & Audio
New Orleans Saints select Paulson Adebo with the 76th pick Paulson Adebo announced as Saints third round pick in 2021 NFL draft 2021 NFL Draft Photos: Meet Saints draft pick Paulson Adebo
Saints Draft 2021: Five things to know about Paulson Adebo Saints draft pick Paulson Adebo runs 4.42 40 at Stanford pro day
Quotes: Paulson Adebo shares New Orleans Saints Draft 2021 reactions Paulson Adebo's acceleration, tracking on full display at Stanford pro day
New Orleans Saints land linebacker, cornerback on second day of 2021 NFL Draft Paulson Adebo's first interview as a Saint | 2021 NFL Draft
CCP-Ian-Book-Pick-Announcement

Ian Book, Quarterback, Notre Dame

  • Saints 4th round draft pick, No. 28 (133rd overall)

With the 133rd pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected quarterback Ian Book from Notre Dame on Saturday, May 1.

Book is the winningest quarterback in Notre Dame history (30 games). The 6-foot, 206-pound quarterback made a name for himself at Notre Dame by coming off the bench to lead the Irish to a win over LSU in the Citrus Bowl in his redshirt freshman season. He played in 10 games with one start that season completing 46-of-75 passes for 456 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. Despite the team's 4-0 start in 2018, Book replaced Brandon Winbush as the starting quarterback for the final nine contests, completing 214-of-314 passes for 2,628 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He started all 13 games as a junior, winning the team's Offensive Player of the Year award. Book took his team to new heights in 2020, leading Notre Dame to the College Football Playoff and garnering third-team All-ACC honors.

Ian Book News Ian Book Videos Ian Book Photos & Audio
New Orleans Saints select Ian Book with the 133rd pick Ian Book announced as Saints fourth round draft pick in 2021 NFL draft 2021 NFL Draft Photos: Meet Saints draft pick Ian Book
Saints Draft 2021: Five things to know about Ian Book Saints draft pick Ian Book Notre Dame pro day highlights
Ian Book's first interview as a Saint | 2021 NFL Draft
CP-Landon-Yound-NFL-Draft-2021

Landon Young, Offensive Tackle, Kentucky

  • Saints 6th round draft pick, No. 22 (206th overall)

With the 206th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected offensive tackle Landon Young from Kentucky on Saturday, May 1. The Saints moved up in Round 6, trading picks 218 and 229 to the Indianapolis Colts.

Young appeared in 49 career games, with 26 starts, including 24 in a row at left tackle for the Wildcats. The 6-foot-7, 321-pound offensive tackle earned First-Team All-SEC honors in 2020. Young was an integral part of Kentucky's offensive line, a group that was named semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award, which recognizes the nation's Most Outstanding Offensive Line, in 2019 and 2020. Young was named to the SEC Community Service Team in 2019.

Landon Young News Landon Young Videos Landon Young Photos & Audio
New Orleans Saints select Landon Young with the 206th pick 2021 NFL Draft: Landon Young, Offensive Tackle, announced as Saints 2021 draft pick 2021 NFL Draft Photos: Meet Saints draft pick Landon Young
Saints Draft 2021: Five things to know about Landon Young Landon Young's first interview as a Saint | 2021 NFL Draft
CP-Kawaan-Baker-2560-Draft-2021

Kawaan Baker, Wide Receiver, South Alabama

  • Saints 7th round draft pick, No. 28 (255th overall)

With the 255th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected wide receiver Kawaan Baker from South Alabama on Saturday, May 1.

Baker finished his collegiate career totaling 1,829 yards receiving on 126 catches with 16 touchdowns. In 2020, he hauled in 51 catches for 659 yards with eight touchdowns and averaged 12.9 yards per catch. As a junior, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound wideout saw action in all 12 of the Jaguars' games, starting each of the last 11. He led the team with 35 catches for 574 yards and was named honorable mention all-Sun Belt Conference.

Kawaan Baker News Kawaan Baker Videos Kawaan Baker Photos & Audio
New Orleans Saints select Kawaan Baker with the 255th pick Kawaan Baker announced as Saints seventh round draft pick in 2021 NFL draft 2021 NFL Draft Photos: Meet Saints draft pick Kawaan Baker
Saints Draft 2021: Five things to know about Kawaan Baker Kawaan Baker's first interview as a Saint | 2021 NFL Draft

2021 NFL Draft Photos: Meet Saints draft pick Kawaan Baker

2021 NFL draft photos of New Orleans Saints draft pick Kawaan Baker, wide receiver from the University of South Alabama.

New Orleans Saints
South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) during the second half of an NCAA football game against Georgia Southern on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 in Statesboro, Ga. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) during the second half of an NCAA football game against Georgia Southern on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 in Statesboro, Ga. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Appalachian State defensive back Steven Jones (12) breaks up a pass intended for South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Appalachian State defensive back Steven Jones (12) breaks up a pass intended for South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

Julie Bennett/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Jalen Wayne (4) next to Louisiana-Lafayette safety Percy Butler (9) during the first half an NCAA college football game in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Jalen Wayne (4) next to Louisiana-Lafayette safety Percy Butler (9) during the first half an NCAA college football game in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma State linebacker Calvin Bundage (1) watches as fellow linebacker Kenneth Edison-McGruder (3) brings down South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) during an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Oklahoma State linebacker Calvin Bundage (1) watches as fellow linebacker Kenneth Edison-McGruder (3) brings down South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) during an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)

Brody Schmidt/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke, bottom, tackles South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Nebraska won 35-21. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke, bottom, tackles South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Nebraska won 35-21. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Nati Harnik/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker plays against Jacksonville State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)
South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker plays against Jacksonville State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)

Dan Anderson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker plays against Jacksonville State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)
South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker plays against Jacksonville State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)

Dan Anderson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker scoring a touchdown while playing against Jacksonville State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)
South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker scoring a touchdown while playing against Jacksonville State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)

Dan Anderson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) out runs Southern Mississippi defensive back Natrone Brooks (18) on his way to a 52-yard touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Hattiesburg, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. South Alabama won 32-21. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) out runs Southern Mississippi defensive back Natrone Brooks (18) on his way to a 52-yard touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Hattiesburg, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. South Alabama won 32-21. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2020. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
(left to right) South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker receives a pass from South Alabama quarterback Cephus Johnson while playing against Jacksonville State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)
(left to right) South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker receives a pass from South Alabama quarterback Cephus Johnson while playing against Jacksonville State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)

Dan Anderson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker runs in a touchdown against Tulane during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)
South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker runs in a touchdown against Tulane during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)

Dan Anderson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker runs in a touchdown against Tulane during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)
South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker runs in a touchdown against Tulane during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)

Dan Anderson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) catches a pass as Georgia Southern cornerback Monquavion Brinson (4) and linebacker Reynard Ellis (36) defend during the second half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. Georgia Southern won 20-17 in two overtimes. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) catches a pass as Georgia Southern cornerback Monquavion Brinson (4) and linebacker Reynard Ellis (36) defend during the second half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. Georgia Southern won 20-17 in two overtimes. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) leaves Southern Mississippi defensive back Natrone Brooks behind on the way to a 52-yard touchdown reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Hattiesburg, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. South Alabama won 32-21. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) leaves Southern Mississippi defensive back Natrone Brooks behind on the way to a 52-yard touchdown reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Hattiesburg, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. South Alabama won 32-21. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2020. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Appalachian State defensive back Ryan Huff (21) stops South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Appalachian State defensive back Ryan Huff (21) stops South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

Julie Bennett/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) runs against Louisiana-Lafayette safety Percy Butler (9) during an NCAA college football game in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) runs against Louisiana-Lafayette safety Percy Butler (9) during an NCAA college football game in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
