Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Saints Draft 2021: Five things to know about Ian Book

Get to know Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book, selected with the 133rd pick in 2021 NFL Draft

May 01, 2021 at 01:09 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
book_tweet

With the 133rd pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected quarterback Ian Book from Notre Dame. Here are five things to know about team's fourth round draft selection:

  1. Book is the winningest quarterback in Notre Dame history, notching 30 wins over his four-year career in South Bend.
  2. Book enrolled at Notre Dame as a 3-star recruit in the Class of 2016 from El Dorado Hills, Calif. He was originally committed to Washington State, but visited Notre Dame and flipped his commitment three days later.
  3. In 2019, Book became the first quarterback in Notre Dame history with at least 2,500 passing yards, 500 rushing yards and 30 TD passes in a season (Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts was the only other FBS quarterback to reach those milestones in 2019).
  4. The 6-foot, 206-pound signal caller was a three-year starter and two-time team captain for the Fighting Irish.
  5. Book led Notre Dame to the College Football Playoff in 2020 while garnering third-team All-ACC honors.

Related Content

news

Saints Draft 2021: Five things to know about Landon Young

Get to know Kentucky offensive tackle Landon Young, selected with the 206th pick in 2021 NFL Draft
news

New Orleans Saints select Landon Young with the 206th pick

 Offensive tackle joins New Orleans from Kentucky
news

New Orleans Saints select Ian Book with the 133rd pick

 Quarterback joins New Orleans from Notre Dame
news

New Orleans Saints Draft 2021: Day 3 Need to Know 

New Orleans hold the 133rd, 218th, 229th and 255th picks in the final rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1
news

Quotes: Mickey Loomis recaps New Orleans Saints Draft 2021 Day 2

New Orleans Saints general manager recaps Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft
news

New Orleans Saints land linebacker, cornerback on second day of 2021 NFL Draft

Saints add Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner, trade up to select Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo
news

New Orleans Saints Draft 2021: Round 2-3 notes

New Orleans selected Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner and Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo
news

Quotes: Paulson Adebo shares New Orleans Saints Draft 2021 reactions

Cornerback shares his Day 2 NFL Draft experience in his first Saints interview
news

Quotes: Pete Werner shares New Orleans Saints Draft 2021 reactions

Linebacker shares his Day 2 NFL Draft experience in his first Saints interview
news

Saints Draft 2021: Five things to know about Paulson Adebo

Get to know Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo, selected with the 76th pick in 2021 NFL Draft
news

New Orleans Saints select Paulson Adebo with the 76th pick

 Cornerback joins New Orleans from Stanford
Thank-You-Drew-QHD[2]
WATCH: Thank You, #9
Best 100 Drew Brees Photos
Drew Brees Career Milestones
READ: Brees' Remarkable 20-Year NFL Career
Advertising