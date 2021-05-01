Saints Draft 2021: Five things to know about Ian Book

With the 133rd pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected quarterback Ian Book from Notre Dame. Here are five things to know about team's fourth round draft selection:
- Book is the winningest quarterback in Notre Dame history, notching 30 wins over his four-year career in South Bend.
- Book enrolled at Notre Dame as a 3-star recruit in the Class of 2016 from El Dorado Hills, Calif. He was originally committed to Washington State, but visited Notre Dame and flipped his commitment three days later.
- In 2019, Book became the first quarterback in Notre Dame history with at least 2,500 passing yards, 500 rushing yards and 30 TD passes in a season (Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts was the only other FBS quarterback to reach those milestones in 2019).
- The 6-foot, 206-pound signal caller was a three-year starter and two-time team captain for the Fighting Irish.
- Book led Notre Dame to the College Football Playoff in 2020 while garnering third-team All-ACC honors.