New Orleans Saints land linebacker, cornerback on second day of 2021 NFL Draft

Adebo, also, figures to have an opportunity to play immediately for the Saints. New Orleans released starting cornerback Janoris Jenkins this offseason and entered the draft with three players listed as cornerbacks (though P.J. Williams can, and has, played the position for the Saints).

"In the third round, Paulson sat there – his card sat up there at a position that we can use another player," Loomis said. "Once we got to the area where we could convert the two thirds and move up, we were able to do that with Denver, which is one of the teams that we talked to in the first round about making a deal and never could do it."

Adebo (6-1, 190), who opted out of the 2020 season, was highly productive in 2018-19, when he posted eight interceptions in 22 games, with 30 pass breakups.

"I think I'm a playmaker," he said. "If you look at my career, eight interceptions in 22 games, somebody who was extremely productive on ball, and I think that's something I can bring to the league and help make takeaways."

He said his preference was playing "straight-up man."

"Don't let the guy in front of you catch the ball," he said. "But obviously, playing at Stanford, we played a lot of different coverages so I feel comfortable whether I'm playing zone 3 technique or if I'm playing true squat technique. I feel like we played a lot of different things – man-under – so I feel really well versed."

Stanford Coach David Shaw said Adebo is prepared to play immediately.

"Paulson Adebo steps into a perfect situation in New Orleans," Shaw said. "For two years, Paulson was the most productive corner in America! Now he steps into a great opportunity to get playing time from the very beginning! He is long, he is fast, and he has great ball skills… he is ready!"

When the Saints were able to create a package to move up and draft Adebo, it ended two days of the team attempting to formulate a deal.

"I would say that we were trying to move up, really, all night," Loomis said. "We spent the afternoon trying to get toward the top of the second round. We got close a couple of times and weren't able to do it, then the players that we had targeted went off pretty quickly. So we decided to let the draft come to us at that point.

"I would say this: I don't think we've worked harder at trying to move up than we did (Thursday). We had a lot of conversations with a lot of teams. At the end of the day, I understand it; we were pick 28 (in the first round), it's a long ways back.