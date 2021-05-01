New Orleans Saints select Pete Werner with the 60th pick

Werner was a two-time all-Big Ten Conference honoree including third-team honors in 2020. At 6 feet 2, 242 pounds, Werner played in 47 games as a Buckeye, started 35 times and entered his senior season in 2020 with a stat line of 131 total tackles, 13.5 tackles-for-loss, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He led the Buckeyes with 54 tackles in 2020 and was second on the team in tackles in 2019 with 64.