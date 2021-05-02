Saints Draft 2021: Five things to know about Kawaan Baker

With the 255th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected wide receiver Kawaan Baker from South Alabama on Saturday, May 1. Here are five things to know about team's seventh round draft selection:
- Baker is a 6-foot-1, 215-pound wide receiver from Atlanta.
- Baker was a three-year starter who totaled 126 receptions for 1,829 yards and 27 touchdowns in his career at South Alabama.
- Baker was considered an under-the-radar wideout with explosive athleticism and experience to play inside or outside according to NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein.
- In his Pro Day, Baker ran the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds, broad jumped 10 feet, 9 inches and vertical leaped 39.5 inches, showing no ill effects from the knee injury he suffered at the end of the 2020 season.
- Baker is the first Jaguar to be drafted by the Saints in franchise history. South Alabama's program began in 2009 and has been an FBS program since 2012.
2021 NFL draft photos of New Orleans Saints draft pick Kawaan Baker, wide receiver from the University of South Alabama.