Saints Draft 2021: Five things to know about Kawaan Baker

Get to know South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker, selected with the 255th pick in 2021 NFL Draft

May 01, 2021 at 07:16 PM
With the 255th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected wide receiver Kawaan Baker from South Alabama on Saturday, May 1. Here are five things to know about team's seventh round draft selection:

  1. Baker is a 6-foot-1, 215-pound wide receiver from Atlanta.
  2. Baker was a three-year starter who totaled 126 receptions for 1,829 yards and 27 touchdowns in his career at South Alabama.
  3. Baker was considered an under-the-radar wideout with explosive athleticism and experience to play inside or outside according to NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein.
  4. In his Pro Day, Baker ran the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds, broad jumped 10 feet, 9 inches and vertical leaped 39.5 inches, showing no ill effects from the knee injury he suffered at the end of the 2020 season.
  5. Baker is the first Jaguar to be drafted by the Saints in franchise history. South Alabama's program began in 2009 and has been an FBS program since 2012.

2021 NFL Draft Photos: Meet Saints draft pick Kawaan Baker

2021 NFL draft photos of New Orleans Saints draft pick Kawaan Baker, wide receiver from the University of South Alabama.

South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) during the second half of an NCAA football game against Georgia Southern on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 in Statesboro, Ga. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
1 / 16

South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) during the second half of an NCAA football game against Georgia Southern on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 in Statesboro, Ga. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Appalachian State defensive back Steven Jones (12) breaks up a pass intended for South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
2 / 16

Appalachian State defensive back Steven Jones (12) breaks up a pass intended for South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

Julie Bennett/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Jalen Wayne (4) next to Louisiana-Lafayette safety Percy Butler (9) during the first half an NCAA college football game in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
3 / 16

South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Jalen Wayne (4) next to Louisiana-Lafayette safety Percy Butler (9) during the first half an NCAA college football game in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma State linebacker Calvin Bundage (1) watches as fellow linebacker Kenneth Edison-McGruder (3) brings down South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) during an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
4 / 16

Oklahoma State linebacker Calvin Bundage (1) watches as fellow linebacker Kenneth Edison-McGruder (3) brings down South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) during an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)

Brody Schmidt/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke, bottom, tackles South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Nebraska won 35-21. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
5 / 16

Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke, bottom, tackles South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Nebraska won 35-21. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Nati Harnik/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker plays against Jacksonville State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)
6 / 16

South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker plays against Jacksonville State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)

Dan Anderson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker plays against Jacksonville State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)
7 / 16

South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker plays against Jacksonville State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)

Dan Anderson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker scoring a touchdown while playing against Jacksonville State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)
8 / 16

South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker scoring a touchdown while playing against Jacksonville State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)

Dan Anderson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) out runs Southern Mississippi defensive back Natrone Brooks (18) on his way to a 52-yard touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Hattiesburg, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. South Alabama won 32-21. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
9 / 16

South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) out runs Southern Mississippi defensive back Natrone Brooks (18) on his way to a 52-yard touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Hattiesburg, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. South Alabama won 32-21. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2020. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
(left to right) South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker receives a pass from South Alabama quarterback Cephus Johnson while playing against Jacksonville State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)
10 / 16

(left to right) South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker receives a pass from South Alabama quarterback Cephus Johnson while playing against Jacksonville State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)

Dan Anderson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker runs in a touchdown against Tulane during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)
11 / 16

South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker runs in a touchdown against Tulane during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)

Dan Anderson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker runs in a touchdown against Tulane during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)
12 / 16

South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker runs in a touchdown against Tulane during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)

Dan Anderson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) catches a pass as Georgia Southern cornerback Monquavion Brinson (4) and linebacker Reynard Ellis (36) defend during the second half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. Georgia Southern won 20-17 in two overtimes. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
13 / 16

South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) catches a pass as Georgia Southern cornerback Monquavion Brinson (4) and linebacker Reynard Ellis (36) defend during the second half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. Georgia Southern won 20-17 in two overtimes. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) leaves Southern Mississippi defensive back Natrone Brooks behind on the way to a 52-yard touchdown reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Hattiesburg, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. South Alabama won 32-21. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
14 / 16

South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) leaves Southern Mississippi defensive back Natrone Brooks behind on the way to a 52-yard touchdown reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Hattiesburg, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. South Alabama won 32-21. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2020. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Appalachian State defensive back Ryan Huff (21) stops South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
15 / 16

Appalachian State defensive back Ryan Huff (21) stops South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

Julie Bennett/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) runs against Louisiana-Lafayette safety Percy Butler (9) during an NCAA college football game in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
16 / 16

South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) runs against Louisiana-Lafayette safety Percy Butler (9) during an NCAA college football game in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
