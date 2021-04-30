Saints Draft 2021: Five things to know about Payton Turner

2021 NFL Draft photos of New Orleans Saints first round draft pick Payton Turner, defensive end out of Houston.
With the 28th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected defensive end Payton Turner from the University of Houston. Here are five things to know about team's first round draft selection:
- In his start at Westside High School, Turner was named to the 2016 18-6A All-District First Team and was also a member member of the Westside basketball program.
- In his three seasons at the University of Houston, Turner recorded 115 tackles including 25.0 for a loss plus 10.0 sacks in 39 games played.
- Turner was named to the Phil Steele Magazine American Athletic Conference Second Team and the Athlon Sports Preseason American Athletic Conference Second Team in 2020.
- At the Senior Bowl, Turner's 84-inch wingspan was the longest recorded for an edge player since 1999, according to MockDraftable.com.
- During his pro day workout, Turner turned in a 3-cone drill time of 6.70 seconds which ranked in the 99th percentile of historical NFL defensive ends.