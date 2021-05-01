Saints Draft 2021: Five things to know about Landon Young

With the 206th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected offensive tackle Landon Young from Kentucky on Saturday, May 1. Here are five things to know about team's sixth round draft selection:
- A product of Lafayette High School in Lexington, Ky., Young was a 5-star recruit and the 29th best high school player in the nation according to Rivals.com in its 2016 class rankings.
- The 6-foot-7, 321-pound offensive tackle appeared in 49 games, with 26 starts, including 24 in a row at left tackle for Kentucky.
- Young played a vital role for a 2020 senior class that won 37 games and went to five consecutive bowl games.
- At Kentucky's Pro Day in March 2021, Young ran a 4.91 40-yard dash and knocked out an impressive 34 reps on the 225-pound bench press.
- Young was a two-time member of the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List (2019 and 2020). The award honors exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field.