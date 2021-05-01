Saints Draft 2021: Five things to know about Pete Werner

With the 60th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected linebacker Pete Werner from Ohio State. Here are five things to know about team's second round draft selection:
- Pete is the son of Nancy and Greg Werner. His father starred in football and baseball at DePauw University, is in its Athletics Hall of Fame and played two years in the NFL with the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles. Pete's older brother, Dan, also plays football at Harvard.
- Named a 4-star prospect coming out of Indianapolis Cathedral, Werner earned the top linebacker award in the state by the Indianapolis Star and was rated as the No. 1 outside linebacker in the Midwest by Scout and a PrepStar all-Midwest region honoree.
- Werner was honored with several awards at Ohio State including being named as a three-time academic all-Big Ten honoree, a two-time all-Big Ten Conference honoree including third-team honors in 2020.
- Werner will graduate this spring with his degree in real estate and urban analysis.
- In his pro day, Werner logged a 4.62 40-yard dash, a 39.5-inch vertical, and a 6.9 three-cone.