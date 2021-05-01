Quotes: Paulson Adebo shares New Orleans Saints Draft 2021 reactions

New Orleans Saints Cornerback ﻿Paulson Adebo﻿

Video Call with New Orleans Media

Friday, April 30, 2021

How much contact did you have with the Saints and what skills do you have that you feel will be transferable from college to the NFL?

"Yeah, so talking to the Saints, I think I spoke to the DB coach, I spoke to the scouts, but nothing that was any more or less than any of the other teams I was speaking with. So honestly (I) didn't really know if they were super duper interested in me or anything like that. But as far as the things I think I can bring to the league, I think I'm a playmaker. If you look at my career, eight interceptions in 22 games, somebody who was extremely productive on (the) ball. And I think that's something I could bring to the league and help make takeaways."

What's your favorite coverage to play in?

"Right up, man, whenever I'm just locking up my dude, one on one, don't let the guy in front of you catch the ball. But obviously played at Stanford. We played a lot of different coverages. So I feel comfortable doing (anything) whether I'm playing and, zone, three technique or if I'm playing true squat technique, I feel like we played a lot of different things, man under so I feel really well versed."

How would you describe yourself as a person and as a player to someone who is just learning about you?

"So myself as a person, someone who's very, very driven in everything I do. Myself as a player, same way, someone who's driven, someone who's going to come in every day and be one of those guys that's the last person off the field and really just put everything out onto the field."

Do you feel like you can be like a lockdown cornerback in the NFL? Do you feel like maybe you should have went a little bit higher in this draft?