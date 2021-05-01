New Orleans Saints select Paulson Adebo with the 76th pick

With the 76th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected cornerback ﻿ Paulson Adebo ﻿ from Stanford. The Saints moved up in Round 3 via a trade for the 98th and 105th picks.

Adebo was named a two-time All-Pac-12 honoree (2018-19) as well as named to the All-Pac-12 second team by the Associated Press in 2019. As a junior, Adebo played in and started each of the first nine games before a season-ending injury where he totaled 33 tackles 10 pass breakups and four interceptions. He also led the Pac-12 Conference in passes defended per game and interceptions per game along with being ranked third nationally in passes defended per game and eighth in interceptions per game.