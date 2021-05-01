New Orleans Saints select Paulson Adebo with the 76th pick

With the 76th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected cornerback Paulson Adebo from Stanford. The Saints moved up in Round 3 via a trade for the 98th and 105th picks.
Adebo was named a two-time All-Pac-12 honoree (2018-19) as well as named to the All-Pac-12 second team by the Associated Press in 2019. As a junior, Adebo played in and started each of the first nine games before a season-ending injury where he totaled 33 tackles 10 pass breakups and four interceptions. He also led the Pac-12 Conference in passes defended per game and interceptions per game along with being ranked third nationally in passes defended per game and eighth in interceptions per game.
