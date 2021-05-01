Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints select Paulson Adebo with the 76th pick

 Cornerback joins New Orleans from Stanford

Apr 30, 2021 at 09:21 PM
New Orleans Saints
With the 76th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected cornerback ﻿Paulson Adebo﻿ from Stanford. The Saints moved up in Round 3 via a trade for the 98th and 105th picks.

Adebo was named a two-time All-Pac-12 honoree (2018-19) as well as named to the All-Pac-12 second team by the Associated Press in 2019. As a junior, Adebo played in and started each of the first nine games before a season-ending injury where he totaled 33 tackles 10 pass breakups and four interceptions. He also led the Pac-12 Conference in passes defended per game and interceptions per game along with being ranked third nationally in passes defended per game and eighth in interceptions per game.

Stay tuned to NewOrleansSaints.com/Draft for more coverage.

2021 NFL Draft Photos: Meet Saints draft pick Paulson Adebo

2021 NFL draft photos of New Orleans Saints 3rd round draft pick ﻿Paulson Adebo﻿, cornerback from Stanford.

New Orleans Saints
1 / 30

Al Chang/Stanford Athletics/Al Chang/Stanford Athletics
2 / 30

John Todd/ISI Photos/2019 John Todd/ISI Photos
3 / 30

John P. Lozano/John P. Lozano/isiphotos.com
4 / 30

Chris Pietsch/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
5 / 30

Bob Drebin/ISI Photos/2019 Bob Drebin/ISI Photos
6 / 30

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
7 / 30

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
8 / 30

Ben Margot/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
9 / 30

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
10 / 30

Jim Gensheimer/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
11 / 30

John Hefti/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12 / 30

John Hefti/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
13 / 30

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
14 / 30

John Hefti/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
15 / 30

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
16 / 30
17 / 30

Brandon Sloter/2021 National Football League
18 / 30

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
19 / 30

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
20 / 30

Brandon Sloter/2021 National Football League
21 / 30

Brandon Sloter/2021 National Football League
22 / 30

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
23 / 30

Brandon Sloter/2021 National Football League
24 / 30

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
25 / 30

Brandon Sloter/2021 National Football League
26 / 30

Brandon Sloter/2021 National Football League
27 / 30

Brandon Sloter/2021 National Football League
28 / 30

Brandon Sloter/2021 National Football League
29 / 30

Brandon Sloter/2021 National Football League
30 / 30

Brandon Sloter/2021 National Football League
