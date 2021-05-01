Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints select Ian Book with the 133rd pick

 Quarterback joins New Orleans from Notre Dame

May 01, 2021 at 12:53 PM
New Orleans Saints

2021 NFL Draft Photos: Meet Saints draft pick Ian Book

2021 NFL draft photos of New Orleans Saints draft pick Ian Book, quarterback out of Notre Dame.

New Orleans Saints
2021 NFL draft photos of New Orleans Saints draft pick Ian Book, quarterback out of Notre Dame.
1 / 33

2021 NFL draft photos of New Orleans Saints draft pick Ian Book, quarterback out of Notre Dame.

2021 NFL draft photos of New Orleans Saints draft pick Ian Book, quarterback out of Notre Dame.
2 / 33

2021 NFL draft photos of New Orleans Saints draft pick Ian Book, quarterback out of Notre Dame.

2021 NFL draft photos of New Orleans Saints draft pick Ian Book, quarterback out of Notre Dame.
3 / 33

2021 NFL draft photos of New Orleans Saints draft pick Ian Book, quarterback out of Notre Dame.

2021 NFL draft photos of New Orleans Saints draft pick Ian Book, quarterback out of Notre Dame.
4 / 33

2021 NFL draft photos of New Orleans Saints draft pick Ian Book, quarterback out of Notre Dame.

2021 NFL draft photos of New Orleans Saints draft pick Ian Book, quarterback out of Notre Dame.
5 / 33

2021 NFL draft photos of New Orleans Saints draft pick Ian Book, quarterback out of Notre Dame.

2021 NFL draft photos of New Orleans Saints draft pick Ian Book, quarterback out of Notre Dame.
6 / 33

2021 NFL draft photos of New Orleans Saints draft pick Ian Book, quarterback out of Notre Dame.

Katie Meyers
Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) hands off to running back Kyren Williams (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Book scored a touchdown on the play. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
7 / 33

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) hands off to running back Kyren Williams (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Book scored a touchdown on the play. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ian-Book-2021-NFL-Draft-Meet-the-team-26
8 / 33
Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) runs as Syracuse defensive lineman Jonathan Kingsley (9) pursues in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)
9 / 33

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) runs as Syracuse defensive lineman Jonathan Kingsley (9) pursues in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)

Matt Cashore/Matt Cashore
Ian-Book-2021-NFL-Draft-Meet-the-team-25
10 / 33
Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) celebrates after running for a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)
11 / 33

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) celebrates after running for a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)

Matt Cashore/Matt Cashore
Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) warms up before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)
12 / 33

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) warms up before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)

Matt Cashore/Matt Cashore
Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) plays against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
13 / 33

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) plays against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) celebrates with offensive lineman Robert Hainsey (72) and offensive lineman Tommy Kraemer (78) after Notre Dame defeated Syracuse in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)
14 / 33

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) celebrates with offensive lineman Robert Hainsey (72) and offensive lineman Tommy Kraemer (78) after Notre Dame defeated Syracuse in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)

Matt Cashore/Matt Cashore
Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) plays against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
15 / 33

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) plays against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) passes against North Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
16 / 33

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) passes against North Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) greets running back C'Bo Flemister (20) during warmup before an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
17 / 33

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) greets running back C'Bo Flemister (20) during warmup before an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2020, file photo, Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book looks for a receiver during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Clemson in South Bend, Ind. Book's second-ranked Fighting Irish visit No. 25 North Carolina on Friday. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP, File)
18 / 33

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2020, file photo, Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book looks for a receiver during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Clemson in South Bend, Ind. Book's second-ranked Fighting Irish visit No. 25 North Carolina on Friday. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Matt Cashore/Matt Cashore
Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) runs the ball in the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Alabama in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
19 / 33

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) runs the ball in the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Alabama in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book, right, attempts to avoid a tackle by Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) in the second half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
20 / 33

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book, right, attempts to avoid a tackle by Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) in the second half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Roger Steinman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) warms up before their Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Alabama in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
21 / 33

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) warms up before their Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Alabama in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Roger Steinman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book (12) runs the ball during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Alabama beat Notre Dame 31-14. (Cooper Neill via AP)
22 / 33

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book (12) runs the ball during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Alabama beat Notre Dame 31-14. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Cooper Neill
National Team quarterback Ian Book of Notre Dame (12) throws during the National Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
23 / 33

National Team quarterback Ian Book of Notre Dame (12) throws during the National Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book (12) looks on during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Alabama beat Notre Dame 31-14. (Cooper Neill via AP)
24 / 33

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book (12) looks on during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Alabama beat Notre Dame 31-14. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Cooper Neill
National Team quarterback Ian Book of Notre Dame (12) takes the snap during the National Team practice for the Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
25 / 33

National Team quarterback Ian Book of Notre Dame (12) takes the snap during the National Team practice for the Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
National Team quarterback Ian Book of Notre Dame (12) throws during the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
26 / 33

National Team quarterback Ian Book of Notre Dame (12) throws during the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
National Team quarterback Ian Book of Notre Dame (12) walks off the field after the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
27 / 33

National Team quarterback Ian Book of Notre Dame (12) walks off the field after the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tommy Tremble, left, and Ian Book talk during Notre Dame's Pro Day workout on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
28 / 33

Tommy Tremble, left, and Ian Book talk during Notre Dame's Pro Day workout on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Robert Franklin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ian Book participates in Notre Dame's Pro Day workout on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
29 / 33

Ian Book participates in Notre Dame's Pro Day workout on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Robert Franklin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ian Book participates in Notre Dame's Pro Day workout on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
30 / 33

Ian Book participates in Notre Dame's Pro Day workout on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Robert Franklin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ian Book participates in Notre Dame's Pro Day workout on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
31 / 33

Ian Book participates in Notre Dame's Pro Day workout on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Robert Franklin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ian Book participates in Notre Dame's Pro Day workout on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
32 / 33

Ian Book participates in Notre Dame's Pro Day workout on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Robert Franklin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ian Book participates in Notre Dame's Pro Day workout on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
33 / 33

Ian Book participates in Notre Dame's Pro Day workout on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Robert Franklin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
With the 133rd pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected quarterback Ian Book from Notre Dame on Saturday, May 1.

Book is the winningest quarterback in Notre Dame history (30 victories. In four seasons in South Bend, played in 45 games and completed 728 of 1,141 attempts for 8,948 yds., 72 touchdowns and 20 interceptions, while carrying 361 times for 1,517 yards and 17 touchdowns. The two-time team was a Manning Award finalist his graduate/redshirt senior year in 2020, as he led the Fighting Irish into the College Football Playoff, completing 228-of-353 (64.6%) passes for 2,830 yards with 15 touchdowns and only three interceptions, while carrying 116 times for 485 yards and nine touchdowns.

Stay tuned to NewOrleansSaints.com/Draft for more coverage.

