New Orleans Saints select Ian Book with the 133rd pick

Book is the winningest quarterback in Notre Dame history (30 victories. In four seasons in South Bend, played in 45 games and completed 728 of 1,141 attempts for 8,948 yds., 72 touchdowns and 20 interceptions, while carrying 361 times for 1,517 yards and 17 touchdowns. The two-time team was a Manning Award finalist his graduate/redshirt senior year in 2020, as he led the Fighting Irish into the College Football Playoff, completing 228-of-353 (64.6%) passes for 2,830 yards with 15 touchdowns and only three interceptions, while carrying 116 times for 485 yards and nine touchdowns.