New Orleans Saints select Kawaan Baker with the 255th pick

With the 255th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected wide receiver Kawaan Baker from South Alabama on Saturday, May 1.
Baker finished his collegiate career totaling 1,829 yards receiving on 126 catches with 16 touchdowns. In 2020, he hauled in 51 catches for 659 yards with eight touchdowns and averaged 12.9 yards per catch. As a junior, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound wideout saw action in all 12 of the Jaguars' games, starting each of the last 11. He led the team with 35 catches for 574 yards and was named honorable mention all-Sun Belt Conference.
