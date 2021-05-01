Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Quotes: Pete Werner shares New Orleans Saints Draft 2021 reactions

Linebacker shares his Day 2 NFL Draft experience in his first Saints interview

Apr 30, 2021 at 10:33 PM
New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints Linebacker Pete Werner﻿
Video Call with New Orleans Media
Friday, April 30, 2021

What first your thoughts on being drafted by the Saints and second, what do you know about the program?

"This is an unreal experience. I am speechless right now. I have a bunch of family with me now. I had to go come upstairs and get somewhere quiet. This is an unreal experience. I am so excited. I can't wait to get the opportunity and arrive in New Orleans. That's a place where they like Ohio State guys. I mean, you talk about a lot of guys coming from Ohio State, this is the top place. This is almost the capitol for guys coming out of Ohio State. It feels great to be one of those guys. Being a Saint is everybody's dream. So finding a great place like New Orleans is unbelievable."

Hi, congratulations of how much contact did you have the Saints throughout the pre-draft process and did you have an idea they had some strong interest in you?

"You would think that they would have a lot more in me. But, particularly in this case, not as much as I would have thought, going into this draft, I never thought that the Saints were going to be an option. But, luckily, it happened the way it did. I had a great talk with Coach (Michael) Hodges, the linebacker coach, and they were so great. I talked to a lot of great people in this organization. I never thought I was going to get drafted here, but when you talk to a bunch of different guys about their experience, and going through the draft, you never really know where you're going end up and that was kind of one of those situations, but I'm very thankful."

2021 NFL Draft Photos: Meet Saints draft pick Pete Werner

2021 NFL draft photos of New Orleans Saints 2nd round draft pick Pete Werner, linebacker from Ohio St.

New Orleans Saints
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes under pressure by Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes under pressure by Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Pete Werner (20) in coverage during an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Alabama won 52-24. (Perry Knotts via AP)
Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Pete Werner (20) in coverage during an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Alabama won 52-24. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/© 2021 Perry Knotts Photography
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner (20) drops into coverage against Penn State during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Ohio State defeated Penn State 38-25. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner (20) drops into coverage against Penn State during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Ohio State defeated Penn State 38-25. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner (20) tackles Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner (20) tackles Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is sacked by Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is sacked by Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Pete Werner (20) in coverage during an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Alabama won 52-24. (Perry Knotts via AP)
Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Pete Werner (20) in coverage during an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Alabama won 52-24. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/© 2021 Perry Knotts Photography
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner plays against Oregon State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner plays against Oregon State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Northwestern quarterback Aidan Smith carries the ball past Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. Ohio State won 52-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Northwestern quarterback Aidan Smith carries the ball past Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. Ohio State won 52-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner plays against UNLV during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner plays against UNLV during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete
Ohio State Pete Werner, left, works against Florida Atlantic tight end Harrison Bryant during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State Pete Werner, left, works against Florida Atlantic tight end Harrison Bryant during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Paul Vernon/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner (20) breaks up a pass intended for Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks (82) in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Ohio State won 56-27. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner (20) breaks up a pass intended for Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks (82) in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Ohio State won 56-27. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Tony Ding/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
d20

Rutgers running back Raheem Blackshear, right, is tackled by Ohio State defenders Pete Werner, top, and Jordan Fuller during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Rutgers running back Raheem Blackshear, right, is tackled by Ohio State defenders Pete Werner, top, and Jordan Fuller during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner, left, Shaun Wade, left, stops Florida Atlantic tight end John Raine during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner, left, Shaun Wade, left, stops Florida Atlantic tight end John Raine during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Paul Vernon/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
d20

d20

Ohio State plays Florida Atlantic at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio State plays Florida Atlantic at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio.

2019 Kirk Irwin
Football Headsets on Thursday, July 24, 2019 at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus, Ohio.
Football Headsets on Thursday, July 24, 2019 at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Kirk Irwin/2019 Kirk Irwin
d20

Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner runs a drill during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner runs a drill during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Paul Vernon/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner makes a catch during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner makes a catch during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Paul Vernon/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner bench presses during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner bench presses during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Paul Vernon/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner runs a drill during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner runs a drill during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Paul Vernon/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner runs the 40 yard dash during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner runs the 40 yard dash during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Paul Vernon/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner makes a catch during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner makes a catch during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Paul Vernon/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
For people who don't know you, right or just learning about you. How would you describe yourself as a player and as a person?

"As a person, I'm an easygoing guy, but when it's when it's time to go, it's time to go. I am very serious about my business. Very serious with the people I hang out with off the field, am an easygoing guy, but when it is time to step on the field and go, it's time to go. But as far as a football player, I am a guy that is going to go until the whistle blows. I am a guy that's a very intelligent football player, but shows the most effort on the field. I am very excited to show what I got and the Saints are bringing in great prospects here and can't wait to show it."

How do you feel like your versatility serves you as player like you can do a little bit everything?

"That's one of the biggest pieces that I bring to the table. You talk about a guy that can fit in A or B gap, as well as lockdown a tight-end or fit well with the zone. I think that is me in particular, I think that versatility piece helped me a ton headed into this draft."

Given that you feel like you have like a set position or you just kind of you can play SAM, you can play WILL, do you feel like you can do a little bit of everything?

"I played a few positions and in college. I kind of have that versatility piece where I can play a SAM and I can be inside the box. I can be outside in space. Wherever the coaches put me, I'm going to do and excel at the best I can do."

I'm curious if you are at all familiar with Demario Davis' game and if so, what are your thoughts about maybe playing next to him?

"Yes, I am. You talked about a guy there that takes a lot of pride in his game, a guy that's been there for a long time. A guy that you want to be there with and you want to be there next too because you want to win games and he's a guy that has that similar mindset to me, and I feel like and just watching his game, I can't wait to be around."

The sideline to sideline lateral play, is that a strength of your game as well?

"Yes, I'd say 100% is being a sideline-to-sideline player always finishing out the ball."

