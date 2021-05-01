Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints select Landon Young with the 206th pick

 Offensive tackle joins New Orleans from Kentucky

May 01, 2021 at 03:52 PM
New Orleans Saints

With the 206th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected offensive tackle Landon Young from Kentucky on Saturday, May 1. The Saints moved up in Round 6, trading picks 218 and 229 to the Indianapolis Colts.

Young appeared in 49 career games, with 26 starts, including 24 in a row at left tackle for the Wildcats. The 6-foot-7, 321-pound offensive tackle earned First-Team All-SEC honors in 2020. Young was an integral part of Kentucky's offensive line, a group that was named semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award, which recognizes the nation's Most Outstanding Offensive Line, in 2019 and 2020. Young was named to the SEC Community Service Team in 2019.

