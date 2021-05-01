Saints Draft 2021: Five things to know about Paulson Adebo

With the 76th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints moved up via a trade in the third round to select cornerback Paulson Adebo from Stanford. Here are five things to know about team's third round draft selection:
- Born in Farmington, Michigan, his full name is Saiid Paulson Adebo. He is the son of Pauline Domingo and has two siblings, Dell and Mouf. Mouf played football at Sam Houston State
- Adebo's first language at home is French, the native tongue of his mother who emigrated from the West African nation of Benin.
- Prior to attending Stanford, Adebo was a consensus four-start recruit at Mansfield (Texas) under Jeff Hulme and Daniel Mayberry. Paulson also competed in track and basketball and was named to the academic all-state second team.
- As a junior at Stanford, Adebo led the Pac-12 Conference in passes defended per game and interceptions per game. The cornerback was also ranked third nationally in passes defended per game and eighth in interceptions per game.
- Adebo is the first Stanford player drafted by New Orleans since Andrus Peat in the first round of the 2015 Draft and the sixth all-time.