Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Saints Draft 2021: Five things to know about Paulson Adebo

Get to know Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo, selected with the 76th pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Apr 30, 2021 at 09:41 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
paulson-adebo-2021-nfl-draft-meet-the-team-29
John Todd/ISI Photos/2019 John Todd/ISI Photos
PALO ALTO, CA - AUGUST 31: Stanford’s cornerback Paulson Adebo #11 claps during a game between Northwestern and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Palo Alto, California.

With the 76th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints moved up via a trade in the third round to select cornerback Paulson Adebo from Stanford. Here are five things to know about team's third round draft selection:

  • Born in Farmington, Michigan, his full name is Saiid Paulson Adebo. He is the son of Pauline Domingo and has two siblings, Dell and Mouf. Mouf played football at Sam Houston State
  • Adebo's first language at home is French, the native tongue of his mother who emigrated from the West African nation of Benin.
  • Prior to attending Stanford, Adebo was a consensus four-start recruit at Mansfield (Texas) under Jeff Hulme and Daniel Mayberry. Paulson also competed in track and basketball and was named to the academic all-state second team.
  • As a junior at Stanford, Adebo led the Pac-12 Conference in passes defended per game and interceptions per game. The cornerback was also ranked third nationally in passes defended per game and eighth in interceptions per game.
  • Adebo is the first Stanford player drafted by New Orleans since Andrus Peat in the first round of the 2015 Draft and the sixth all-time.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints select Paulson Adebo with the 76th pick

 Cornerback joins New Orleans from Stanford
news

Saints Draft 2021: Five things to know about Pete Werner

Get to know Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner, selected with the 60th pick in 2021 NFL Draft
news

New Orleans Saints select Pete Werner with the 60th pick

Linebacker joins New Orleans from Ohio State
news

New Orleans Saints Draft 2021: Day 2 Need to Know 

New Orleans hold the 60th, 98th and 105th picks in the second and third rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday, April 30
news

Quotes: Payton Turner shares New Orleans Saints Draft 2021 reactions

Defensive end shares his Day 1 NFL Draft experience in his first Saints interview
news

Quotes: Sean Payton recaps New Orleans Saints Draft 2021 Day 1

New Orleans Saints head coach recaps Day 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft
news

Defensive end Payton Turner stood out for New Orleans Saints, who made him their first-round pick

'If I didn't say anything about who we were looking at on defense, I think at some point you'd ask who he was'
news

New Orleans Saints Draft 2021: Round 1 notes

New Orleans selected University of Houston DE Payton Turner in the first round
news

Saints Draft 2021: Five things to know about Payton Turner

Get to know Houston defensive end Payton Turner, selected with the 28th pick in 2021 NFL Draft
news

New Orleans Saints select Payton Turner with the 28th pick

Defensive end joins New Orleans from the University of Houston
news

New Orleans Saints Draft 2021: Day 1 Need to Know 

New Orleans will select 28th in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 29
Thank-You-Drew-QHD[2]
WATCH: Thank You, #9
Best 100 Drew Brees Photos
Drew Brees Career Milestones
READ: Brees' Remarkable 20-Year NFL Career
Advertising