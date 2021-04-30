Quotes: Payton Turner shares New Orleans Saints Draft 2021 reactions

Did you feel like you would get drafted today as the day went on?

"Yeah, like I said I expected to go 20 to 40. So, when 20 came up you know, my heart was beating a little bit faster. And just as we went on through the draft, just throughout the night, I was getting a little more excited, more anxious, just for a moment and the Saints didn't upset me that they called me. I'm just super excited. But yeah, I knew once 20 came up I was in that range. So I'm just thrilled."

How satisfying is this moment going from when you tore your ACL in high school to this moment now?

"I wouldn't say validating, because I wasn't really having to prove anything to anybody else, more so to myself, to prove myself right in this situation. So I'm extremely happy if that's the question. I'm extremely happy with the way everything turned out. Of course, there's going to be bumps in the road. But that just builds character. So the things I went through that I experienced throughout my recruiting process that was just part of the journey, to get me at this point where I'm at. So I wouldn't really change much, wouldn't really change anything that's happened to me in my lifetime."

How much have you watched Cameron Jordan play and what do you think about his play?

"Versatility is the first thing that comes to mind when I watch Cam Jordan. He's one of the guys that I do watch. My coach, I got a pretty good coach here at Houston in coach Bryan Early so he puts film together, he makes comparisons, he makes his own comparisons and just like gives us tips on guys to watch. But Cam Jordan can do it all. He can rush off the edge, he can apply pressure up the middle, he's got good hips, he's got good feet, he's got good hands. So just to be able to be around him and everything that he's experienced. I think that's pretty invaluable for me. So I'm excited to get over there to Nola and just see what's happening."

Who do you compare yourself to? Is there somebody you'd compare yourself to?

"I mean I think I fit in that same category as the Saints defensive ends, bigger DEs, obviously, they have more experience and everything but I'm a big athlete, I'm a big DE that can bend and rush the passer. So I would compare myself to Cam Jordan and Marcus Davenport to guys like that. Just longer, bigger DES that can be physical, but are also versatile."

How would you describe yourself as a player and as a person?

"The first thing as a player, I'm violent, I'm going to be violent on the edge, I'm going to set the edge, I'm going to get out to the quarterback, wherever it is. Whether I'm lined up in a three tech or I'm lined up on the defensive end or in a nine technique. So I'd say violent and relentless is the way I play. Every time I'm on that field I'm going to give everything I got. And as far as a person, I'm going to be a leader. I'm going to be a high character, dude. It's coming in the building, same dude every day. That's the mentality. That's the way you got to go about it. That's the way I go about my work. So that's (the) kind of dude I am. I'm just ready to play. I'm ready to get in (and) play."

How do you use your length to your advantage?