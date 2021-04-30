Defensive end Payton Turner stood out for New Orleans Saints, who made him their first-round pick

What New Orleans saw made it comfortable enough to select the defensive end that stood out among the players the Saints were considering, rather than draft a cornerback in that spot. Coach Payton said before the draft that the Saints would add to the position during or after the draft.

"There are a lot of different ways to fill needs on your team," Coach Payton said. "Obviously, the draft is one of them. So we'll see what (today) brings, we'll see what the next two days bring.

"It's obviously a position we're paying close attention to, and we feel like we've evaluated a lot of good football players at that position this year, so let's see what happens. But, yeah, when we're calling predraft, we're gauging – we're not talking or thinking necessarily specifically one player, but we're gauging the teams' interest ahead of us.

"Some teams right from the get-go felt like they were going to say put, and there were a few teams that felt like, hey, we'd be interested, but it would have to be something that didn't make any sense. Clearly, we're aware of where that position was or where we felt that position was graded, and we'll pay attention in the next two days."

Coach Payton said despite several conversations with teams drafting ahead of New Orleans, the possibility of moving up never became a serious one.

"You're on the phone, you're discussing, any interest?" he said. "More than half of them really didn't have any interest, some might have an interest. Everyone is fielding a call. And so, if you're picking 4 or 6 or 8, and someone calls you about possibly trading up, you're interested and then it's going to be a hefty price tag sometimes.