Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 2026 Saints opponent profile

Deep Dive: Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster review

1. Saints to battle two members of their 2017 draft class

The Saints will take on two familiar faces after the Buccaneers added two members of the Saints famed 2017 NFL Draft class to their team in free agency. To help fill a void at linebacker after the retirement of long-time star Lavonte David, the Buccaneers signed linebacker Alex Anzalone from the Detroit Lions. Anzalone started 16 games for the Lions in 2025 and tallied 95 tackles, 2.5 sacks, nine pass deflections and an interception. Anzalone has played in 111 career games after the Saints selected him in the third round.

To fortify their edge rushing depth, Tampa Bay signed outside linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad from the Lions. Muhammad had a career season in 2025 where he played all 17 games and recorded a career-high 11.0 sacks. The former sixth-round pick played in 110 career games since his draft selection.

2. Buccaneers draft Miami star Rueben Bain Jr.

With the 15th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Buccaneers selected Miami Hurricanes star edge Rueben Bain Jr. Bain completed a standout season for Miami where he posted 54 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss with 9.5 sacks, an interception, a pass break up and a forced fumble in 16 starts. He earned Second-Team AP All-American and ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors. Bain has drawn praise from his coaching staff through the first part of the offseason.

"For me it is his intelligence, his understanding of the game," Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles said. "There are some things that you cannot teach and he does not learn like a normal rookie and he does some things that a three- or four-year guy can do."

3. Can wide receiver room step into Mike Evans' void?

After a 12-year career with the Buccaneers, wide receiver Mike Evans departed in free agency for the San Francisco 49ers. Tampa will look to several players to help fill the void left by the Buccaneers all-time leading receiver.

Among those players, Tampa will look to second-year player Emeka Egbuka to build upon his rookie campaign. Egbuka ranked second among all rookies in receiving after racking up 63 catches for 938 yards and six touchdowns.

Their second all-time leading receiver Chris Godwin suffered an injury shortened campaign in 2025. He played in nine games and had 33 receptions for 360 yards and two touchdowns.