Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 2026 Saints opponent profile

The New Orleans Saints will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the first of their two matchups of the season in Week 15 on December 20, 2026 at 12:00 pm on FOX. The Saints also will host the Buccaneers in their 2026 regular season finale in Week 18 with the date and time to be determined later. The Saints take on their NFC South rivals after splitting the season series in 2025.
2026 NFL WEEK 15: NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
2026 NFL WEEK 18: NEW ORLEANS SAINTS vs. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
Meet your Saints opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Coach: Todd Bowles
Quarterback: Baker Mayfield
2025 record: 8-9, second in NFC South
Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025 - Saints 24, Buccaneers 20
Buccaneers-Saints series record: Saints lead 41-28 (including one postseason game)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2025 season recap:
The Buccaneers opened the season with a 6-2 record and headed into their bye week in Week 9 holding on to first place in the NFC South. However, Tampa Bay struggled in the second half of the season, going 1-7 in its next eight games to set up a Week 18 matchup with the NFC South still up for grabs. The Bucs took on the Carolina Panthers in the final game needing a win and a Saints win against the Atlanta Falcons to capture their fifth-straight NFC South crown. The Buccaneers defeated the Panthers 16-14, however, the Saints would fall against the Falcons, eliminating the Buccaneers from the playoffs with an 8-9 record.
|2025 Buccaneers Per Game Stats
|League Ranking
|Scoring Avg.
|22.4
|18
|Opp. Scoring Avg.
|24.2
|20
|Total Off.
|320.4
|21
|Rushing Off.
|114.5
|21
|Passing Off.
|205.9
|20
|Total Def.
|337.2
|19
|Rushing Def.
|99.1
|5
|Passing Def.
|238.2
|27
Deep Dive: Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster review
1. Saints to battle two members of their 2017 draft class
The Saints will take on two familiar faces after the Buccaneers added two members of the Saints famed 2017 NFL Draft class to their team in free agency. To help fill a void at linebacker after the retirement of long-time star Lavonte David, the Buccaneers signed linebacker Alex Anzalone from the Detroit Lions. Anzalone started 16 games for the Lions in 2025 and tallied 95 tackles, 2.5 sacks, nine pass deflections and an interception. Anzalone has played in 111 career games after the Saints selected him in the third round.
To fortify their edge rushing depth, Tampa Bay signed outside linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad from the Lions. Muhammad had a career season in 2025 where he played all 17 games and recorded a career-high 11.0 sacks. The former sixth-round pick played in 110 career games since his draft selection.
2. Buccaneers draft Miami star Rueben Bain Jr.
With the 15th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Buccaneers selected Miami Hurricanes star edge Rueben Bain Jr. Bain completed a standout season for Miami where he posted 54 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss with 9.5 sacks, an interception, a pass break up and a forced fumble in 16 starts. He earned Second-Team AP All-American and ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors. Bain has drawn praise from his coaching staff through the first part of the offseason.
"For me it is his intelligence, his understanding of the game," Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles said. "There are some things that you cannot teach and he does not learn like a normal rookie and he does some things that a three- or four-year guy can do."
3. Can wide receiver room step into Mike Evans' void?
After a 12-year career with the Buccaneers, wide receiver Mike Evans departed in free agency for the San Francisco 49ers. Tampa will look to several players to help fill the void left by the Buccaneers all-time leading receiver.
Among those players, Tampa will look to second-year player Emeka Egbuka to build upon his rookie campaign. Egbuka ranked second among all rookies in receiving after racking up 63 catches for 938 yards and six touchdowns.
Their second all-time leading receiver Chris Godwin suffered an injury shortened campaign in 2025. He played in nine games and had 33 receptions for 360 yards and two touchdowns.
Tampa also has a number of young players who could take on prominent roles. Jalen McMillan, 24, heads into his third season after he was limited to 12 catches for 178 yards in four games in 2025. Tez Johnson, 24, heads into his sophomore NFL season after playing all 16 games his rookie year and tallying 28 receptions for 322 yards and five touchdowns. Tampa also selected wide receiver Ted Hurst III out of Georgia State in the third round (84th overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft.