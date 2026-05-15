New Orleans Saints 2026 Schedule Notes: Opponents, Dates & Key Games

🗓️ Week 1: Saints at Lions
Date: Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026
Time: Noon CT
Location: Ford Field, Detroit, MI
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Quick Take: The Saints will open up their season on the road for the first time since the 2022 season, when they defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 27-26. The Lions and Saints are tied in the all-time series at 13-13-1…The Lions lead the all-time series in games played in Detroit with a 7-4 record…New Orleans has eclipsed at least 23 points in eight of the last nine contests…The Saints and Lions have opened the season twice before at the Caesars Superdome: in 2000 (Lions won 14-10) and 2009 (Saints won 45-27), with this being the first New Orleans-Detroit tilt the Black and Gold play on the road…The last time New Orleans travelled to Detroit for a regular season matchup was on October 4, 2020, where the Black and Gold prevailed in a high-scoring affair, 35-29. After going down 14-0, Drew Brees and company scored five touchdowns on five consecutive drives to down the Lions at Ford Field…Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore signed with Detroit as an undrafted free agent in 2012 out of Boise State and spent three seasons there (2012-14) as a signal-caller…Detroit Head Coach Dan Campbell was a member of the 2009 Saints team and served as assistant head coach/tight ends coach for New Orleans from 2016-20.
🗓️ Week 2: Saints at Ravens
Date: Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026
Time: Noon CT
Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD
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Quick Take: The tilt will be the first time the Saints play their first two scheduled contests on the road since the 2014 campaign…The matchup against the Ravens will mark the ninth meeting between the teams, with Baltimore holding a 6-2 advantage in the series…New Orleans has a chance to even their record in Baltimore, where they trail 3-2…This will be the first matchup between the teams since 2022 and the first meeting in Baltimore since 2018…The last matchup at M&T Bank Stadium was won by New Orleans in dramatic fashion, 24-23, when K Justin Tucker missed his first career extra point (223 regular season attempts) at the very end of the game after a late Ravens touchdown, as the Saints secured the victory, in a contest where QB Drew Brees connected with TE Benjamin Watson for his 500th career touchdown pass.
🗓️ Week 3: Saints vs. Raiders
Date: Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026
Time: 3:25 PM CT
Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA
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Quick Take: The Saints trail the all-time series matchup against Las Vegas by one game, 8-7-1…Raiders first-year Head Coach Klint Kubiak served as the Saints offensive coordinator for the 2024 season…The Saints will now host the Raiders in three consecutive matchups, the first time it has happened in the all-time series (2022, '24, '26)…Raiders Offensive Coordinator Andrew Janocko and Offensive Line Coach Rick Dennison served on Kubiak's offensive staff in 2024 and Pass Game Coordinator/Defensive Backs Joe Woods served as the Defensive Coordinator for the Black and Gold for two seasons (2023-24)…If Raiders signal-caller Fernando Mendoza is the Silver and Black's starter, after New Orleans defeated Titans QB Cam Ward in Week 17 of the 2025 campaign, it would be the second consecutive season the Saints face the top pick in the NFL Draft at the position.
🗓️ Week 4: Saints vs. Falcons
Date: Monday, Oct. 5, 2026
Time: 7:15 PM CT
Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA
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Quick Take: Atlanta holds a 57-56 regular-season advantage in the all-time series, but New Orleans has won 26 of 39 meetings since 2006…The Saints have played the Falcons 113 times in the regular season, more than any other opponent…The October 5, Monday Night Football tilt is just over 20 years after the September 5, 2006 23-3 Saints win on the same prime time spotlight that marked the reopening of the Superdome following Hurricane Katrina. This will also mark New Orleans' return to prime time after a one-season hiatus and their first home Monday Night Football contest since the 2022 campaign…The Saints have an 18-15 record in the Caesars Superdome on Monday Night Football, as they look for the first win on one of the sport's biggest prime time showcases in their home stadium since 2020…11 of the last 13 matchups in Atlanta have been decided by one score, including three of the last four by two or fewer points…The Saints are 29-27 all-time against the Falcons in home games and 27-30 in contests played in Atlanta…LB Kaden Elliss re-joined New Orleans for his second stint after being with the Falcons for the past three seasons (2023-25), where he exceeded 100 tackles each campaign…Two of the Saints' 2026 draft picks in DT Christen Miller (second round) and TE Oscar Delp (third round) were former University of Georgia standouts and played their high school football in the Atlanta suburbs.
🗓️ Week 5: Saints vs. Vikings
Date: Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026
Time: Noon CT
Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA
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Quick Take: The Vikings lead the all-time season series 21-12, but the Saints lead 8-7 in games played in New Orleans…It is the first time the Vikings will be playing in New Orleans since Christmas in 2020, where RB Alvin Kamara tied an NFL
record of six rushing touchdowns in one game, the most by a single player since 1929, rushed for a career-high 155 yards and led New Orleans to a 52-33 victory…New Orleans P Ryan Wright played four seasons with the Vikings (2022-2025) before signing with the Saints in the 2026 offseason.
🗓️ Week 6: Saints at Giants
Date: Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026
Time: Noon CT
Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
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Quick Take: The Saints are riding a three-game winning streak in the series, most recently last year's 26-14 victory on October 5, where CB Kool-Aid McKinstry recorded two interceptions, three pass breakups and four tackles, earning him NFC Defensive Player of the Week…The Saints hold a 5-12 all-time away record against the Giants, but the all-time series is tied 17-17…Associate Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Joel Thomas spent 2024 tutoring the Giants' running backs…Senior Defensive Assistant Peter Giunta served as the secondary/cornerbacks coach of the Giants for nine seasons (2006-14), a period when New York captured two Super Bowl titles…Saints QB Tyler Shough and Giants QB Jaxson Dart, both drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft just 15 picks apart (40th and 25th respectively), will face off against each other for the first time.
🗓️ Week 7: Saints vs. Steelers
Date: Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026
Time: 8:30 AM CT
Location: Stade de France, Paris, France
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Quick Take: The Saints face the Steelers in Paris at the Stade de France, the first time in history an NFL game will be played in France…The Saints have played in three international regular season games, all in London, England, and hold a 2-1 record…The Saints play Pittsburgh for the 18th matchup in series history, with the Black and Gold winning three of the last four meetings…The Saints have a 9-8 lead over the Steelers…Four of the last six games have been decided by seven or fewer points, including the 2018 thriller, where the Saints took the lead on a Brees touchdown pass with 1:25 left and LB Demario Davis recovered a fumble with 32 seconds left to give New Orleans the NFC's number one seed in the playoffs…The last time the teams met was on November 13, 2022 at Pittsburgh, where the Steelers prevailed 20-10…Steelers Head Coach Mike McCarthy was the offensive coordinator for New Orleans for five seasons (2000-04), and he also was the head coach in Dallas, where Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore served as his offensive coordinator for three seasons (2020-22)…Steelers Assistant Offensive Line Coach Jahri Evans, served on the Saints coaching staff from 2023-25 and is a member of the team's Ring of Honor from his Saints playing tenure (2006-16), where he was a six-time Pro Bowl selection and five-time Associated Press All-Pro at right guard.
🗓️ Week 8: BYE
The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the quarterbacks that the Saints are anticipating going head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season.
🗓️ Week 9: Saints vs. Browns
Date: Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026
Time: Noon CT
Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA
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Quick Take: New Orleans trails in the all-time series 13-7, but have won the last three meetings between the clubs and will be looking for their first four-game winning streak against Cleveland…The last time the teams met was in Week 11 of the 2024 season, where the Saints were victorious in the Caesars Superdome 35-14 behind Taysom Hill's 138 rushing yards with three touchdowns, that earned him NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors, giving them a 3-0 record against Cleveland when they score at least 25 points.
🗓️ Week 10: Saints vs. Panthers
Date: Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026
Time: Noon CT
Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA
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Quick Take: In 2025, New Orleans swept the season series after splitting the two matchups in 2024…In the first matchup in Week Ten at Carolina, QB Tyler Shough made his second career start and threw for 282 yards with two touchdowns to WR Chris Olave and TE Juwan Johnson in the 17-10 victory, snapping a three-game losing streak at Bank of America Stadium. The defense held the Panthers to 175 total net yards. This victory marked the first road win of the season and Shough's first win as a starter…New Orleans defeated the Panthers in dramatic fashion in the Week 15 win, as K Charlie Smyth delivered on a 47-yard field goal with two seconds left to put the Saints up 20-17. Shough threw for 272 yards and one touchdown, while WR Chris Olave caught six passes for 85 yards, including the game-tying 12-yard score…The Saints have won six of the last seven home contests against the Panthers, surrendering 17 points or fewer in six of the matchups
🗓️ Week 11: Saints at Bears
Date: Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026
Time: Noon CT
Location: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL
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Quick Take: The Saints will face the Bears for the 33rd time in the regular season, with New Orleans leading the all-time series 18-14…New Orleans won seven straight regular season matchups against Chicago before dropping a 26-14 contest last year on October 19…The seven consecutive wins over Chicago are tied for the most consecutive wins against a single opponent in franchise history, previously matching with the Rams series (from Dec. 9, 1990-Oct. 3, 1993) and two streaks against Tampa Bay (from Nov. 6, 2011-Dec. 28, 2014, and Dec. 9, 2018-Dec. 19, 2021)…The Saints have a
10-9 regular season record against Chicago at Soldier Field…New Orleans G David Edwards is from Downers Grove, Ill., a Chicago suburb…New Orleans Defensive Coordinator Brandon Staley served two seasons (2017-18) as the Bears' outside linebackers coach, his first NFL coaching experience…Saints Edges Coach Jay Rodgers spent six seasons (2015-20) as defensive line coach for Chicago…Bears Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen served on the Saints' defensive staff for 12 seasons (2006-10, '15-21) and as head coach for parts of three seasons (2022-24).
🗓️ Week 12: Saints at Bengals
Date: Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026
Time: Noon CT
Location: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH
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Quick Take: Cincinnati holds the all-time series lead 8-7…This will be the Saints' first regular season visit to Cincinnati since 2018, when the Black and Gold defeated the Bengals 51-14 on November 1. It was the most points scored all season for New Orleans, who finished that campaign 13-3 and advanced to the NFC Championship game…The Bengals' explosive and dangerous QB-WR duo in Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, a former Archbishop Rummel High School standout, both played at LSU and racked up impressive individual feats like the Heisman Trophy (Burrow) and the Biletnikoff Award (Chase) while going 15-0 to bring home the 2019 National Championship for the Tigers.
The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the NFL head coaches that Kellen Moore will go head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season.
🗓️ Week 13: Saints vs. Packers
Date: Sunday, Dec. 6, 2026
Time: Noon CT
Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA
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Quick Take: Green Bay leads the all-time regular season series 19-10…G David Edwards was a standout at the University of Wisconsin…Quarterbacks Coach Scott Tolzien, also a Badgers alum, served as a backup signal-caller in Green Bay for three seasons (2013-15)…This will be the first time the Packers play in the Caesars Superdome since 2020…In each of the last five home contests for New Orleans dating back to 2002, the Black and Gold have scored at least 30 points.
🗓️ Week 14: Saints at Panthers
Date: Sunday, Dec. 13, 2026
Time: Noon CT
Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
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🗓️ Week 15: Saints at Buccaneers
Date: Sunday, Dec. 20, 2026
Time: Noon CT
Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
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Quick Take: New Orleans holds a 41-27 regular season edge in the all-time series against the Buccaneers, the club's best winning percentage (.603) versus an NFL opponent that it has played at least 17 times…New Orleans is 21-16 all-time at home against the Buccaneers and 20-11 in contests played at Tampa…In the last contest in Week 14 of the 2025 season, Tampa Bay hosted the Saints on a rainy and gloomy afternoon where the Saints tied the season series 1-1 in a 24-20 victory. QB Tyler Shough ran for 58 yards on five carries (11.6 avg.) with two touchdowns to lead New Orleans to the win.
🗓️ Week 16: Saints vs. Cardinals
Date: Sunday, Dec. 27, 2026
Time: Noon CT
Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA
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Quick Take: The Cardinals lead the all-time regular season series 17-15…New Orleans will host Arizona for the second-straight season…New Orleans fell in the last matchup in the Caesars Superdome 20-17, on September 7, 2025 in the season opener…The Saints have an 8-5 regular season home record against the Cardinals, in addition to a 45-14 victory in the 2009 NFC Wild Card Playoff en route to the Super Bowl XLIV championship, when RB Reggie Bush had 217 all-purpose yards, including five carries for 84 yards (16.8 avg.) with a 46-yard touchdown and three punt returns for 109 yards with a franchise postseason-record 83-yard runback for a touchdown, the third-longest runback in NFL postseason history…Saints QBs Tyler Shough (Hamilton HS in Chandler) and Spencer Rattler (Pinnacle HS in Phoenix) both grew up in the greater Phoenix area, while WR Jordan Tyson, the team's first round pick (eighth overall), was a standout at Arizona State.
🗓️ Week 17: Saints at Falcons
Date: Sunday, Jan. 3, 2027
Time: Noon CT
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
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🗓️ Week 18: Saints vs. Buccaneers
Date: TBD
Time: TBD
Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA
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Saints' 2026 preseason opponents:
The preseason games will be broadcast regionally on the Gray Television network of stations across the Gulf Coast, including FOX 8 WVUE in the New Orleans area. Additional shoulder programming will air on the Gulf Coast Sports and Entertainment Network, with dates and times to be announced soon.
🗓️ Preseason Week 1: Saints vs. Jaguars
Date: Saturday, Aug. 15, 2025
Time: 3:00 PM CT
Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA
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Quick Take: To kick off the preseason, the Saints will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, August 15 at the Caesars Superdome at 3:30 p.m. CT…New Orleans leads the preseason series 2-1-1 and also leads the regular season series 5-3, their most recent meeting a 31-24 Jacksonville victory on Thursday Night Football (October 19, 2023)…This will be the second consecutive campaign the Saints play the Jaguars in the preseason, following a 17-17 tie between the clubs on August 17, 2025, only the second tie score in Saints preseason history…Saints RB Travis Etienne Jr., was a first round pick of the Jaguars in 2021 out of Clemson and had three 1,000-yard rushing seasons between 2022-25.
🗓️ Preseason Week 2: Saints at Rams
Date: Friday, Aug. 22, 2026
Time: 3:00 PM CT
Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
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Quick Take: The Saints lead the preseason series 2-1 and the regular season series, 5-3…The Saints and Jaguars will both feature first-year head coaches in Moore and Jacksonville's Liam Coen…This will mark Moore's debut as a head coach at the Caesars Superdome…In the last meeting between the two teams, Jacksonville defeated New Orleans, 31-14 at the Caesars Superdome on Thursday Night Football on Oct. 19, 2023.
🗓️ Preseason Week 3: Saints at Cowboys
Date: TBD
Time: TBD
Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
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Quick Take: The Saints will face the Cowboys in the preseason for the eighth time with Dallas holding a 4-3 lead…It will be New Orleans' first preseason trip to AT&T Stadium and their first exhibition at the Cowboys since a 24-14 loss on August 18, 1973 at Texas Stadium...Dallas leads the all-time regular season series 18-14…In the last meeting between the clubs, New Orleans defeated Dallas 44-19 at AT&T Stadium (September 15, 2024)…Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore played quarterback for Dallas from 2015-17 and immediately joined their coaching staff upon the end of his playing career, coaching quarterbacks in 2018 and serving as offensive coordinator from 2019-22…Five members of Moore's Saints coaching staff coached alongside him during his tenure with the Cowboys.