New Orleans Saints 2026 Schedule Notes: Opponents, Dates & Key Games

🗓️ Week 1: Saints at Lions

Date: Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026

Time: Noon CT

Location: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

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Quick Take: The Saints will open up their season on the road for the first time since the 2022 season, when they defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 27-26. The Lions and Saints are tied in the all-time series at 13-13-1…The Lions lead the all-time series in games played in Detroit with a 7-4 record…New Orleans has eclipsed at least 23 points in eight of the last nine contests…The Saints and Lions have opened the season twice before at the Caesars Superdome: in 2000 (Lions won 14-10) and 2009 (Saints won 45-27), with this being the first New Orleans-Detroit tilt the Black and Gold play on the road…The last time New Orleans travelled to Detroit for a regular season matchup was on October 4, 2020, where the Black and Gold prevailed in a high-scoring affair, 35-29. After going down 14-0, Drew Brees and company scored five touchdowns on five consecutive drives to down the Lions at Ford Field…Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore signed with Detroit as an undrafted free agent in 2012 out of Boise State and spent three seasons there (2012-14) as a signal-caller…Detroit Head Coach Dan Campbell was a member of the 2009 Saints team and served as assistant head coach/tight ends coach for New Orleans from 2016-20.

🗓️ Week 2: Saints at Ravens

Date: Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026

Time: Noon CT

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

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Quick Take: The tilt will be the first time the Saints play their first two scheduled contests on the road since the 2014 campaign…The matchup against the Ravens will mark the ninth meeting between the teams, with Baltimore holding a 6-2 advantage in the series…New Orleans has a chance to even their record in Baltimore, where they trail 3-2…This will be the first matchup between the teams since 2022 and the first meeting in Baltimore since 2018…The last matchup at M&T Bank Stadium was won by New Orleans in dramatic fashion, 24-23, when K Justin Tucker missed his first career extra point (223 regular season attempts) at the very end of the game after a late Ravens touchdown, as the Saints secured the victory, in a contest where QB Drew Brees connected with TE Benjamin Watson for his 500th career touchdown pass.

🗓️ Week 3: Saints vs. Raiders

Date: Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026

Time: 3:25 PM CT

Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

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Quick Take: The Saints trail the all-time series matchup against Las Vegas by one game, 8-7-1…Raiders first-year Head Coach Klint Kubiak served as the Saints offensive coordinator for the 2024 season…The Saints will now host the Raiders in three consecutive matchups, the first time it has happened in the all-time series (2022, '24, '26)…Raiders Offensive Coordinator Andrew Janocko and Offensive Line Coach Rick Dennison served on Kubiak's offensive staff in 2024 and Pass Game Coordinator/Defensive Backs Joe Woods served as the Defensive Coordinator for the Black and Gold for two seasons (2023-24)…If Raiders signal-caller Fernando Mendoza is the Silver and Black's starter, after New Orleans defeated Titans QB Cam Ward in Week 17 of the 2025 campaign, it would be the second consecutive season the Saints face the top pick in the NFL Draft at the position.

🗓️ Week 4: Saints vs. Falcons