 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints 2026
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Carolina Panthers | 2026 Saints opponent profile

Saints take on Panthers in NFC South clash in Week 10 and Week 14

Jul 02, 2026 at 10:00 AM
Author Image
Andrew Lang
CP-Opponent-Profile-Carolina-Panthers-2026-1920x1080

The New Orleans Saints will host the Carolina Panthers for the first of their two matchups of the season in Week 10 on Nov.15, 2026 at noon on FOX. The Saints play host to their longtime rivals in the Caesars Superdome after sweeping the season series in 2025. The Saints travel to face the Panthers in Bank of America Stadium for the second of their two matchups of the season in Week 14 on Dec. 13, 2026 at noon on CBS.

Let's take a deeper look at the Saints' Week 10 and Week 14 opponent, the Carolina Panthers:

2026 NFL WEEK 10: NEW ORLEANS SAINTS vs. CAROLINA PANTHERS

TICKETS | HOW TO WATCH | FULL SCHEDULE | STADIUM INFO

2026 NFL WEEK 14: NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at CAROLINA PANTHERS

TICKETS | HOW TO WATCH | FULL SCHEDULE | TRAVEL GUIDE

The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the quarterbacks that the Saints are anticipating going head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season. Week 10 & Week 14: Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young
Rusty Jones/2026 The Associated Press

Meet your Saints opponent: Carolina Panthers

Coach: Dave Canales
Quarterback: Bryce Young
2025 record: 8-9, first in NFC South
Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025 - Saints 20, Panthers 17
Panthers-Saints series record: Saints lead 34-29 (including one postseason game)

Carolina Panthers 2025 season recap:

The Panthers opened the season with a 1-3 start, but battled back to over .500 with three consecutive victories. The Panthers would alternate wins and losses all the way until week 18. Sitting at 8-8, the Panthers could guarantee a playoff berth with a win in the final week. They fell short against the Buccaneers in a16-14 loss but held onto the playoff spot due to tiebreakers. They finished the regular season at 8-9, good for first in the NFC South, and faced off against the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round. While the Panthers took a 31-27 lead with 2:39 remaining, the Rams had a seven-play, 71-yard touchdown drive to take a 34-31 lead and ultimately eliminate the Panthers from the postseason.

Related Links

2025 Panthers Per Game StatsLeague Ranking
Scoring Avg.18.327
Opp. Scoring Avg.22.415
Total Off.295.627
Rushing Off.116.319
Passing Off.179.326
Total Def.327.216
Rushing Def.123.320
Passing Def.203.915

Deep Dive: Carolina Panthers roster review

1. Adding Jaelen Phillips off the edge

After Carolina ranked tied for 28th in the NFL in sacks in 2025, the Panthers sought to bolster their pass rush and added outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips in free agency. Phillips split the 2025 season between the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles after a mid-season trade. He tallied 53 tackles (29 solo), 5.0 sacks, four pass deflections, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. His 35 pressures ranked 12th in the NFL according to Pro Football Reference.

"I think that I still have room to grow, obviously as a pass rusher, and just turning all that disruption into production," Phillips said. "I think that's kind of the next step in my career, but at the bare minimum, I'm a disruptive force. I go out there with max effort, with huge heart. I'm a team guy, and I just try to bring my teammates along with me."

2. Signed all-pro linebacker Devin Lloyd

The Panthers kept adding to their defense in free agency with the signing of former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd. Lloyd came off a career season in 2025 as he earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro Second Team honors. Lloyd accumulated 81 tackles (35 solo), 1.5 sacks, seven pass deflections, one fumble recovery and a career-high five interceptions including one returned 99 yards for a touchdown. Lloyd's five interceptions tied for second in the NFL

"Anything you could ask a linebacker to do, I take pride in being able to do it at a high level," Lloyd said. "In this game, they ask the linebackers — obviously we have a really, really stout D line — to make plays in the run game and then obviously in the pass game, that's a big emphasis, for this defense. At the end of the day, football's football. I wouldn't even say scheme to scheme is anything different, but for me, it's showing coach that, hey, I can do anything. I can blitz. I can cover whatever position you ask me to do. Put me in it, and I'll make the play."

3. Early draft picks to bolster line of scrimmage

The Panthers used their earliest draft picks to bolster both lines of scrimmage. In the first round (19th overall), Carolina selected offensive tackle Monroe Freeling out of the University of Georgia. At 6 feet 7, 315 pounds, Freeling started the last two seasons at left tackle for the Bulldogs and only conceded 2.0 sacks in his final season in Athens according to Pro Football Focus.

In the second round, the Panthers added to the defensive interior with the selection of Texas Tech University defensive tackle Lee Hunter. At 6-3, 318 pounds, Hunter earned Third-team Associated Press All-American and First-team All-Big 12 in his senior season after he started all 14 games and racked up 41 tackles, 11 tackles for loss with 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the NFL head coaches that Kellen Moore will go head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season. Week 10 and 14: Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales
Jacob Kupferman/2025 The Associated Press

Related Content

news

Cleveland Browns | 2026 Saints opponent profile

Saints host Cleveland Browns in interconference Week 9 matchup

news

Pittsburgh Steelers | 2026 Saints opponent profile

Saints travel overseas to face off with Steelers in Paris in Week 7

news

New York Giants | 2026 Saints opponent profile

Saints battle the Giants on the road in Week 6

news

Minnesota Vikings | 2026 Saints opponent profile

Saints host Vikings in Caesars Superdome in Week 5

news

Atlanta Falcons | 2026 Saints opponent profile

Saints host longtime rival Falcons in Week 4 in Caesars Superdome and travel to face them in Atlanta in Week 17

news

Las Vegas Raiders | 2026 Saints opponent profile

Saints host Raiders in Week 3 in home opener at Caesars Superdome

news

Baltimore Ravens | 2026 Saints opponent profile

Saints visit Baltimore Ravens on road for first time since 2018

news

Detroit Lions | 2026 Saints opponent profile

Saints take on Detroit Lions on road to open 2026 season

news

New Orleans Saints 2025 Season Recap | Game-by-Game

Dive into the New Orleans Saints' 2025 NFL season, featuring game-by-game recaps, highlights, photos, game notes, and key moments.

news

Game Notes: Atlanta Falcons 19, New Orleans Saints 17 | 2025 NFL Week 18

Cameron Jordan and Chase Young tallied 10+ sacks on the season, the first time since 2013 the Saints have two players with double-digit sacks.

news

New Orleans Saints fall short in season finale against Atlanta

"We're really proud of this group, the way they stuck together and battled each and every way"

4TH OF JULY SALE

TRAINING CAMP COLLECTION

JORDYN TYSON JERSEY

Advertising