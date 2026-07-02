Carolina Panthers | 2026 Saints opponent profile

The New Orleans Saints will host the Carolina Panthers for the first of their two matchups of the season in Week 10 on Nov.15, 2026 at noon on FOX. The Saints play host to their longtime rivals in the Caesars Superdome after sweeping the season series in 2025. The Saints travel to face the Panthers in Bank of America Stadium for the second of their two matchups of the season in Week 14 on Dec. 13, 2026 at noon on CBS.
2026 NFL WEEK 10: NEW ORLEANS SAINTS vs. CAROLINA PANTHERS
2026 NFL WEEK 14: NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at CAROLINA PANTHERS
Meet your Saints opponent: Carolina Panthers
Coach: Dave Canales
Quarterback: Bryce Young
2025 record: 8-9, first in NFC South
Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025 - Saints 20, Panthers 17
Panthers-Saints series record: Saints lead 34-29 (including one postseason game)
Carolina Panthers 2025 season recap:
The Panthers opened the season with a 1-3 start, but battled back to over .500 with three consecutive victories. The Panthers would alternate wins and losses all the way until week 18. Sitting at 8-8, the Panthers could guarantee a playoff berth with a win in the final week. They fell short against the Buccaneers in a16-14 loss but held onto the playoff spot due to tiebreakers. They finished the regular season at 8-9, good for first in the NFC South, and faced off against the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round. While the Panthers took a 31-27 lead with 2:39 remaining, the Rams had a seven-play, 71-yard touchdown drive to take a 34-31 lead and ultimately eliminate the Panthers from the postseason.
|2025 Panthers Per Game Stats
|League Ranking
|Scoring Avg.
|18.3
|27
|Opp. Scoring Avg.
|22.4
|15
|Total Off.
|295.6
|27
|Rushing Off.
|116.3
|19
|Passing Off.
|179.3
|26
|Total Def.
|327.2
|16
|Rushing Def.
|123.3
|20
|Passing Def.
|203.9
|15
Deep Dive: Carolina Panthers roster review
1. Adding Jaelen Phillips off the edge
After Carolina ranked tied for 28th in the NFL in sacks in 2025, the Panthers sought to bolster their pass rush and added outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips in free agency. Phillips split the 2025 season between the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles after a mid-season trade. He tallied 53 tackles (29 solo), 5.0 sacks, four pass deflections, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. His 35 pressures ranked 12th in the NFL according to Pro Football Reference.
"I think that I still have room to grow, obviously as a pass rusher, and just turning all that disruption into production," Phillips said. "I think that's kind of the next step in my career, but at the bare minimum, I'm a disruptive force. I go out there with max effort, with huge heart. I'm a team guy, and I just try to bring my teammates along with me."
2. Signed all-pro linebacker Devin Lloyd
The Panthers kept adding to their defense in free agency with the signing of former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd. Lloyd came off a career season in 2025 as he earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro Second Team honors. Lloyd accumulated 81 tackles (35 solo), 1.5 sacks, seven pass deflections, one fumble recovery and a career-high five interceptions including one returned 99 yards for a touchdown. Lloyd's five interceptions tied for second in the NFL
"Anything you could ask a linebacker to do, I take pride in being able to do it at a high level," Lloyd said. "In this game, they ask the linebackers — obviously we have a really, really stout D line — to make plays in the run game and then obviously in the pass game, that's a big emphasis, for this defense. At the end of the day, football's football. I wouldn't even say scheme to scheme is anything different, but for me, it's showing coach that, hey, I can do anything. I can blitz. I can cover whatever position you ask me to do. Put me in it, and I'll make the play."
3. Early draft picks to bolster line of scrimmage
The Panthers used their earliest draft picks to bolster both lines of scrimmage. In the first round (19th overall), Carolina selected offensive tackle Monroe Freeling out of the University of Georgia. At 6 feet 7, 315 pounds, Freeling started the last two seasons at left tackle for the Bulldogs and only conceded 2.0 sacks in his final season in Athens according to Pro Football Focus.
In the second round, the Panthers added to the defensive interior with the selection of Texas Tech University defensive tackle Lee Hunter. At 6-3, 318 pounds, Hunter earned Third-team Associated Press All-American and First-team All-Big 12 in his senior season after he started all 14 games and racked up 41 tackles, 11 tackles for loss with 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble.