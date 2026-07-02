Carolina Panthers | 2026 Saints opponent profile

Deep Dive: Carolina Panthers roster review

1. Adding Jaelen Phillips off the edge

After Carolina ranked tied for 28th in the NFL in sacks in 2025, the Panthers sought to bolster their pass rush and added outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips in free agency. Phillips split the 2025 season between the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles after a mid-season trade. He tallied 53 tackles (29 solo), 5.0 sacks, four pass deflections, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. His 35 pressures ranked 12th in the NFL according to Pro Football Reference.

"I think that I still have room to grow, obviously as a pass rusher, and just turning all that disruption into production," Phillips said. "I think that's kind of the next step in my career, but at the bare minimum, I'm a disruptive force. I go out there with max effort, with huge heart. I'm a team guy, and I just try to bring my teammates along with me."

2. Signed all-pro linebacker Devin Lloyd

The Panthers kept adding to their defense in free agency with the signing of former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd. Lloyd came off a career season in 2025 as he earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro Second Team honors. Lloyd accumulated 81 tackles (35 solo), 1.5 sacks, seven pass deflections, one fumble recovery and a career-high five interceptions including one returned 99 yards for a touchdown. Lloyd's five interceptions tied for second in the NFL

"Anything you could ask a linebacker to do, I take pride in being able to do it at a high level," Lloyd said. "In this game, they ask the linebackers — obviously we have a really, really stout D line — to make plays in the run game and then obviously in the pass game, that's a big emphasis, for this defense. At the end of the day, football's football. I wouldn't even say scheme to scheme is anything different, but for me, it's showing coach that, hey, I can do anything. I can blitz. I can cover whatever position you ask me to do. Put me in it, and I'll make the play."

3. Early draft picks to bolster line of scrimmage

The Panthers used their earliest draft picks to bolster both lines of scrimmage. In the first round (19th overall), Carolina selected offensive tackle Monroe Freeling out of the University of Georgia. At 6 feet 7, 315 pounds, Freeling started the last two seasons at left tackle for the Bulldogs and only conceded 2.0 sacks in his final season in Athens according to Pro Football Focus.