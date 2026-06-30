Pittsburgh Steelers | 2026 Saints opponent profile

Deep Dive: Steelers roster review

1. Mike McCarthy comes to coach hometown team

The Steelers hired Mike McCarthy, a native of Pittsburgh, as only the fourth Steelers coach since 1969. McCarthy has the fourth most wins among active head coaches, 15th all time, and is one of only seven active Super Bowl winning head coaches in the NFL.

"I understand and embrace the responsibility and the privilege and the weight that comes with this stewardship," McCarthy said at his introductory press conference. "This city, this franchise, this fan base means the world to me, because Pittsburgh's my world. And it's just awesome to be back here."

2. One last year for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers signed a one-year contract with the Steelers in the offseason and told reporters after that this would be his final season in the NFL. He reunites with McCarthy who coached him for 13 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers finished 2025 completing 327 of 498 passes (65.7%) for 3,322 yards and 24 touchdowns to seven interceptions. In the Steelers playoff game against the Texans, he completed 17 of 33 passes (51.5%) for 146 yards and an interception.

"I spent 13 years in (McCarthy's offense)," Rodgers said. "He's changed some stuff when he was in Dallas with Dak (Prescott). I'll battle on a couple of things that I'll be stubborn about, terminology-wise. I think part of the process is just growing. Me having to adjust some of the things I've done or the terminology I like. It's a fun learning experience right now."

3. New offensive weapons

The Steelers sought to add some pieces into their offense in the offseason to bolster an attack that ranked 15th in scoring and 25th in yards in 2025. They traded for former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. fresh off a season with 80 catches for 784 yards and seven touchdowns. They also signed former Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle after his second consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season, tallying 1,076 rushing yards and six touchdowns.