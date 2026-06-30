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Pittsburgh Steelers | 2026 Saints opponent profile

Saints travel overseas to face off with Steelers in Paris in Week 7

Jun 30, 2026 at 04:31 PM
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Andrew Lang
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The New Orleans Saints will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 on Oct. 25, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. in the NFL's first regular season game to be played in Paris. The game will be played at the Stade de France, the country's largest stadium built in 1998.

Let's take a deeper look at the Saints' Week 7 opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers:

2026 NFL WEEK 7: NEW ORLEANS SAINTS vs. PITTSBURGH STEELERS

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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Justin Berl)
Justin Berl

Meet your Saints opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers

Coach: Mike McCarthy
Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers
2025 record: 10-7, first in AFC North
Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 - Steelers 20, Saints 10
Steelers-Saints series record: Saints lead 9-8

Steelers 2025 season recap:

The Steelers raced out to a fast 4-1 start through Week 6. Their pace slowed down in the middle of the season as a 2-5 record over their next seven games left them at 6-6 in Week 13 sitting with the same record as the Baltimore Ravens as the two jockeyed for the division crown. A head-to-head win over Baltimore in Week 14 put them in first for the AFC North and they'd hold that position the remainder of the season, finishing 10-7 and earning a home playoff matchup against the Houston Texans. Houston would end the Steelers' Lombardi hopes with a 30-6 win in the Wild Card game.

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2025 Steelers Per Game StatsLeague Ranking
Scoring Avg.23.415
Opp. Scoring Avg.22.817
Total Off.305.625
Rushing Off.103.326
Passing Off.202.422
Total Def.356.926
Rushing Def.113.113
Passing Def.243.929

Deep Dive: Steelers roster review

1. Mike McCarthy comes to coach hometown team

The Steelers hired Mike McCarthy, a native of Pittsburgh, as only the fourth Steelers coach since 1969. McCarthy has the fourth most wins among active head coaches, 15th all time, and is one of only seven active Super Bowl winning head coaches in the NFL.

"I understand and embrace the responsibility and the privilege and the weight that comes with this stewardship," McCarthy said at his introductory press conference. "This city, this franchise, this fan base means the world to me, because Pittsburgh's my world. And it's just awesome to be back here."

2. One last year for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers signed a one-year contract with the Steelers in the offseason and told reporters after that this would be his final season in the NFL. He reunites with McCarthy who coached him for 13 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers finished 2025 completing 327 of 498 passes (65.7%) for 3,322 yards and 24 touchdowns to seven interceptions. In the Steelers playoff game against the Texans, he completed 17 of 33 passes (51.5%) for 146 yards and an interception.

"I spent 13 years in (McCarthy's offense)," Rodgers said. "He's changed some stuff when he was in Dallas with Dak (Prescott). I'll battle on a couple of things that I'll be stubborn about, terminology-wise. I think part of the process is just growing. Me having to adjust some of the things I've done or the terminology I like. It's a fun learning experience right now."

3. New offensive weapons

The Steelers sought to add some pieces into their offense in the offseason to bolster an attack that ranked 15th in scoring and 25th in yards in 2025. They traded for former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. fresh off a season with 80 catches for 784 yards and seven touchdowns. They also signed former Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle after his second consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season, tallying 1,076 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

They also added a few weapons in the draft, selecting Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard in the second round, 46th overall, Iowa wide receiver Kade Wetjen in the fourth round, 121st overall, and Navy running back/wide receiver Eli Heidenreich in the seventh round, 230th overall.

The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the NFL head coaches that Kellen Moore will go head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season. Week 7: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy
Gene J. Puskar/2026 The Associated Press

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