Green Bay Packers | 2026 Saints opponent profile

Deep Dive: Green Bay Packers roster review

1. Micah Parsons expected back from injury later in season

The Packers will head into their second season with star edge Micah Parsons after Green Bay traded for him ahead of the 2025 season. Parsons put together his third First-Team All-Pro season playing in 14 games and tallying 12.5 sacks, 41 tackles (19 solo), one pass deflection and two forced fumbles for Green Bay in 2025. His season came to an end after sustaining a left knee injury on Dec. 14, 2025 against the Denver Broncos. Parsons said he will not be cleared for practice until at least September.

"I think the goal has always just been not right now, but longevity with my career here," Parsons said. "I think they want that approach. We have a pretty strong nine-month rule. It's just all about, just through the research and the data, there's no good outcomes with players coming back early from [an] ACL. Especially if you had other things that had to get fixed up, so it's just all about completing the rehab to the best of our ability and then seeing where we're at from there."

The Saints take on Green Bay on Dec. 6, nearly a year after the star linebacker suffered the injury.

2. Pass catchers taking the reigns

Romeo Doubs, Green Bay's leading receiver in 2025, departed in free agency to the New England Patriots. In his place, the team will count on some young talent and players coming off injury-shortened seasons to step into larger roles in 2026.

One player Green Bay will look to will be their first-round pick (23rd overall) in the 2025 NFL Draft, Matthew Golden. Golden completed a rookie campaign where he played in 14 games and tallied 29 receptions for 361 yards. He had a strong showing in the Packers postseason game with four receptions for 84 yards and his first career touchdown.

Wide receiver Christian Watson and tight end Tucker Kraft are also two players looking to build on promising campaigns that were shortened by injuries last year. Watson was out for the first seven games of the season, but returned for the final 10 games and racked up 35 receptions for 611 yards and six touchdowns, good for a career-high 61.1 yards per game. Kraft appeared in the first eight games for the Packers and caught 32 passes for 489 yards and six touchdowns, also setting a career high with 61.1 yards per game.

3. Using draft to fortify cornerback room

The Packers used their highest draft pick in 2026 to bolster their cornerback room when they selected Brandon Cisse out of South Carolina with the 52nd overall pick. He started all 12 games for the Gamecocks in 2025 and racked up 27 tackles, 1.5 tackle for loss, an interception, five pass breakups and a forced fumble.