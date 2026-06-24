Las Vegas Raiders | 2026 Saints opponent profile

Deep Dive: Las Vegas Raiders roster review

1. Pair of new quarterbacks

After receiving the no. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Raiders selected quarterback Fernando Mendoza fresh off securing a national championship victory with the Indiana Hoosiers and the Heisman Trophy. Mendoza lead the Hoosiers to a 16-0 record, completing 273 of his 379 passing attempts (72.0%) for 41 touchdowns and only six interceptions.

The Raiders are not expected to throw Mendoza into the fire right away as they also brought in veteran Kirk Cousins in free agency. Cousins played in 10 games (eight starts) with the Atlanta Falcons in 2025 and completed 166 of his 269 passing attempts for 1,721 (61.7%) with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.

2. Familiar face at head coach

The Raiders brought in a new head coach Saints fans should be familiar with in former offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. Most recently, Kubiak was the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks where he helped the team to a victory in Super Bowl LX. Raiders players have described him as having an "all-ball" mentality as he looks to help the Raiders rebound from a record that tied for the league-worst in 2025.

"In this league, if you don't take care of business, then you get chewed up and spit out real quick," Kubiak said in his introductory press conference. "And every one of us up here has been through that. So, I'm going to have to earn the right to coach this whole season, to coach the next season. I have got to show Mr. Davis that our program is about the right things and that we're developing these players. So, I don't take for granted how long I'm going to be here. I know that I have to earn it every day."

3. Improvements to the offensive line

Coming off a season in which they allowed the most sacks per passing attempt and had the fewest rushing yards per play, improving the offensive line was a priority for the Raiders in the offseason. They addressed in free agency with the team bringing in Pro-Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum who helped pave the way for the Baltimore Ravens for four seasons only missing two games in his career.