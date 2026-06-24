 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints 2026
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Las Vegas Raiders | 2026 Saints opponent profile

Saints host Raiders in Week 3 in home opener at Caesars Superdome

Jun 24, 2026 at 11:24 AM
Author Image
Andrew Lang
CP-Opponent-Profile-Las-Vegas-Raiders-2026-1920x1080

The New Orleans Saints will host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3 on September 27, 2026 at 3:25 pm on CBS. Former Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak returns to the Caesars Superdome as head coach of the Raiders. The Saints will look to avenge their 25-10 defeat in 2024, the last time these two teams met.

Let's take a deeper look at the Saints' Week 3 opponent, the Las Vegas Raiders:

2026 NFL WEEK 3: NEW ORLEANS SAINTS vs. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

TICKETS | HOW TO WATCH | FULL SCHEDULE | STADIUM INFO

The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the quarterbacks that the Saints are anticipating going head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season. Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins
John Locher/2026 The Associated Press

Meet your Saints opponent: Las Vegas Raiders

Coach: Klint Kubiak
Quarterback: Kirk Cousins, Fernando Mendoza
2025 record: 3-14, fourth in AFC West
Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024 - Raiders 25, Saints 10
Raiders-Saints series record: Raiders lead 8-7-1

Las Vegas Raiders 2025 season recap:

While the Raiders opened the season with a win over the eventual AFC Champion New England Patriots in Week 1, the season started heading in another direction quickly as they lost the next four straight. The Raiders secured their next win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 6 but lost their next 10 games before closing the season with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs to end the year 3-14 and fourth in the AFC West.

Related Links

2025 Raiders Per Game StatsLeague Ranking
Scoring Avg.14.232
Opp. Scoring Avg.25.425
Total Off.245.232
Rushing Off.77.532
Passing Off.167.728
Total Def.317.814
Rushing Def.116.817
Passing Def.201.014

Deep Dive: Las Vegas Raiders roster review

1. Pair of new quarterbacks

After receiving the no. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Raiders selected quarterback Fernando Mendoza fresh off securing a national championship victory with the Indiana Hoosiers and the Heisman Trophy. Mendoza lead the Hoosiers to a 16-0 record, completing 273 of his 379 passing attempts (72.0%) for 41 touchdowns and only six interceptions.

The Raiders are not expected to throw Mendoza into the fire right away as they also brought in veteran Kirk Cousins in free agency. Cousins played in 10 games (eight starts) with the Atlanta Falcons in 2025 and completed 166 of his 269 passing attempts for 1,721 (61.7%) with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.

2. Familiar face at head coach

The Raiders brought in a new head coach Saints fans should be familiar with in former offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. Most recently, Kubiak was the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks where he helped the team to a victory in Super Bowl LX. Raiders players have described him as having an "all-ball" mentality as he looks to help the Raiders rebound from a record that tied for the league-worst in 2025.

"In this league, if you don't take care of business, then you get chewed up and spit out real quick," Kubiak said in his introductory press conference. "And every one of us up here has been through that. So, I'm going to have to earn the right to coach this whole season, to coach the next season. I have got to show Mr. Davis that our program is about the right things and that we're developing these players. So, I don't take for granted how long I'm going to be here. I know that I have to earn it every day."

3. Improvements to the offensive line

Coming off a season in which they allowed the most sacks per passing attempt and had the fewest rushing yards per play, improving the offensive line was a priority for the Raiders in the offseason. They addressed in free agency with the team bringing in Pro-Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum who helped pave the way for the Baltimore Ravens for four seasons only missing two games in his career.

They also expect the return of left tackle Kolton Miller and guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson who both missed time with ankle injuries in 2025. Miller was limited to four games while Powers Johnson was limited to eight games.

The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the NFL head coaches that Kellen Moore will go head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season. Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak
Ian Maule/2026 The Associated Press

Related Content

news

Baltimore Ravens | 2026 Saints opponent profile

Saints visit Baltimore Ravens on road for first time since 2018

news

Detroit Lions | 2026 Saints opponent profile

Saints take on Detroit Lions on road to open 2026 season

news

New Orleans Saints 2025 Season Recap | Game-by-Game

Dive into the New Orleans Saints' 2025 NFL season, featuring game-by-game recaps, highlights, photos, game notes, and key moments.

news

Game Notes: Atlanta Falcons 19, New Orleans Saints 17 | 2025 NFL Week 18

Cameron Jordan and Chase Young tallied 10+ sacks on the season, the first time since 2013 the Saints have two players with double-digit sacks.

news

New Orleans Saints fall short in season finale against Atlanta

"We're really proud of this group, the way they stuck together and battled each and every way"

news

2026 opponents set for New Orleans Saints

Saints matched up with other fourth-place division finishers

news

Halftime Update: Atlanta Falcons 10, New Orleans Saints 7 | 2025 NFL Week 18

Saints will get the ball to start the second half

news

Game Preview: Falcons vs. Saints | 2025 NFL Week 18

The New Orleans Saints visit the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday, Jan. 4 at 12 p.m. CT.

news

Falcons vs. Saints: How to Watch, Listen, and Stream Games 1/4/2026

See all the ways to watch, live stream, and listen to the New Orleans Saints vs. Tennessee Titans game on Jan. 4 in Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season

news

Game Notes: New Orleans Saints 34, Tennessee Titans 26 | 2025 NFL Week 17

Chris Olave's eight receptions secure his first 100-catch season, making him the second Saints receiver in franchise history to reach the milestone

news

Game Recap: New Orleans Saints 34, Tennessee Titans 26 | 2025 NFL Week 17

Saints rally for dramatic victory behind Tyler Shough to push winning streak to four games

Celebrate Dad this Father's Day with the gear he'll love!

Gear up for Saints Training Camp 2026 with the official collection!

2026 BAD BUNNY COLLECTION

SAINTS COLD WEATHER GEAR

SAINTS GAMEDAY GOLD

Advertising