Saints to play Pittsburgh Steelers in NFL's first Paris game on Oct. 25

Louisiana has shared a strong bond with France since the 17th century, dating to its origins as a French colony prior to the Louisiana Purchase in 1803. Today, Louisiana and New Orleans continue to maintain deep cultural and economic ties with both Paris and France overall. French-owned businesses have created more than 3,000 jobs across Louisiana, while the state has experienced a 39% increase in French business growth over the past decade.

The Saints further strengthened this cultural bond in 2023 when the NFL awarded the club international marketing rights in France as part of the league's Global Markets Program, making the Saints the first and only team to hold those rights in France. The Global Markets Program through the NFL allows the Saints organization, led by Mrs. Benson, to work in close collaboration with the state leadership of Louisiana Economic Development (LED) to promote business development, as well as working with the city's leadership in marketing and promoting tourism for New Orleans.

"The highly anticipated 2026 NFL Paris game is an exciting new chapter in the league's global growth efforts," said Brett Gosper, NFL Head of Europe & Asia Pacific. "We look forward to welcoming the Steelers alongside the Saints to the Stade de France on Sunday, Oct. 25 to create NFL history together. Paris is a global city synonymous with some of the world's greatest sporting and cultural moments, and we can't wait to bring the excitement of an NFL gameday to fans from France and around the world this fall."