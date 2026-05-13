Saints to play Pittsburgh Steelers in NFL's first Paris game on Oct. 25

The National Football League announced today the New Orleans Saints will play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first regular season game to be played in Paris, France. The game will mark the Saints' fourth regular season contest overseas following three prior appearances (2008, 2017 and 2022) in London, England.
The 2026 NFL Paris Game will take place on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 8:30 AM CST/2:30 PM CEST at the Stade de France in partnership with GL events. The Stade de France, built in 1998, is the country's largest stadium. A multi-purpose venue, it hosts major international sports and entertainment events and is home to the French national soccer and rugby teams. It is the only stadium to have hosted a FIFA World Cup, Rugby World Cup, UEFA Champions League Finals and UEFA European Championship Finals and played a starring role in the 2024 Olympic & Paralympic Games in Paris. In addition to its sporting heritage, the venue has welcomed global music icons, including U2, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, AC/DC, Paul McCartney and The Rolling Stones.
"It is a privilege for the New Orleans Saints to take part in the NFL's first regular season game in France," Saints Owner Gayle Benson said. "Louisiana's relationship with France is centuries deep, and this game represents another meaningful step in strengthening those cultural and economic ties. The Saints are also proud to partner with the NFL's flag football initiatives in France, which have grown rapidly and now engage thousands of young athletes. We are thankful to Commissioner Roger Goodell, Ambassador Charles Kushner, and our colleagues in the French government, including Ambassador of France to the United States Laurent Bili, Consul General of France Samuel Ducroquet, and Consul General of France in Louisiana Rodolphe Sambou, for their collaboration and commitment to making this historic occasion possible."
Louisiana has shared a strong bond with France since the 17th century, dating to its origins as a French colony prior to the Louisiana Purchase in 1803. Today, Louisiana and New Orleans continue to maintain deep cultural and economic ties with both Paris and France overall. French-owned businesses have created more than 3,000 jobs across Louisiana, while the state has experienced a 39% increase in French business growth over the past decade.
The Saints further strengthened this cultural bond in 2023 when the NFL awarded the club international marketing rights in France as part of the league's Global Markets Program, making the Saints the first and only team to hold those rights in France. The Global Markets Program through the NFL allows the Saints organization, led by Mrs. Benson, to work in close collaboration with the state leadership of Louisiana Economic Development (LED) to promote business development, as well as working with the city's leadership in marketing and promoting tourism for New Orleans.
"The highly anticipated 2026 NFL Paris game is an exciting new chapter in the league's global growth efforts," said Brett Gosper, NFL Head of Europe & Asia Pacific. "We look forward to welcoming the Steelers alongside the Saints to the Stade de France on Sunday, Oct. 25 to create NFL history together. Paris is a global city synonymous with some of the world's greatest sporting and cultural moments, and we can't wait to bring the excitement of an NFL gameday to fans from France and around the world this fall."
The game will be played in partnership with GL events with support from the French Department of Sports, Youth and Community Life, the Fédération Française de Football Américain (FFFA), Plaine Commune, Ville de Saint Denis, Ville de Paris, Métropole du Grand Paris and Région Ile de France. The NFL has a growing presence in France with over 14 million fans. Building on that popularity, NFL Flag – the league's official youth flag football program – launched in France in 2023 in partnership with the FFFA and already reaches over 8,000 boys and girls, with plans to grow participation in the years ahead.
SAINTS IN PARIS TRAVEL PACKAGES
The Saints are headed to Paris! Join your team in the City of Light as they play in the first NFL game in France against the Pittsburgh Steelers!
TICKET INFORMATION:
Saints Season Ticket Holders will have the opportunity to opt in for a chance to purchase tickets through the club's limited ticket allocation from the NFL. To be considered for the ticket drawing, Season Ticket Holders must complete the opt-in form emailed to them by the designated deadline. If selected, Season Ticket Holders may purchase up to two (2) tickets. Selections will be random, with priority weighted toward Season Ticket Holders with the longest tenure.
To be eligible for selection, all accounts must be paid in full and remain in good standing. Ticket pricing, seat locations, and resale policies will be determined by the NFL. Additional details, including ticket pricing and seat location information, will be provided once the Saints receive the official allocation from the NFL. For more information, please contact your season ticket account manager or call (504) 731‑1700.
As a reminder to Saints Season Ticket Holders, with the New Orleans-Pittsburgh contest being a league-led event, the 2026 package will include one preseason game and eight regular season contests at the Caesars Superdome.
As the Official Hospitality Provider of the NFL and Official International Fan Travel Partner of the New Orleans Saints, On Location has launched official ticket and travel packages for the NFL Paris Game at Stade de France. On Location's travel packages can include premium seating and fan parties, roundtrip airfare, deluxe hotels, guided tours, and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities that will create lasting memories. Visit https://OnLocationExp.com/SaintsParis to learn more about attending the NFL Paris Game.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga visited a local school, spoke with French media at a kickoff press conference, and took in more Paris sights during a boat tour on Friday, March 27, 2026.