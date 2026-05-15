New Orleans Saints return to prime time in 2026 for Monday night game against Falcons

The balance comes immediately with three straight home games: the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 27, the Falcons eight days later and Minnesota on Oct. 11.

The Saints will play a road game against the Giants in Week 6 on Oct. 18 before traveling to Paris to play the Steelers. The Paris game will be a home game for New Orleans, which holds exclusive international marketing rights to France, and the Saints will have their bye the following week, during Week 8.

When it returns to action, New Orleans will enjoy two home games — against Cleveland on Nov. 8 and Carolina on Nov. 15, Weeks 9 and 10 — before taking a huge road turn.

From Nov. 22 through Dec. 20, four of five games will be away from the Superdome. New Orleans will be at Chicago on Nov. 22, at Cincinnati on Nov. 29, at Carolina on Dec. 13 and at Tampa Bay on Dec. 20 for Weeks 11, 12, 14 and 15, respectively. It'll wedge in a home game against Green Bay on Dec. 6, Week 13.

The Packers represent one of the five opponents on this year's schedule that posted winning records in '25, along with the Steelers, Bears, Vikings and Lions. It also is one of five games New Orleans will play against playoff teams from last year (Steelers, Bears, Packers and Carolina twice).