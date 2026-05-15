 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints 2026
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

New Orleans Saints return to prime time in 2026 for Monday night game against Falcons

Oct. 5 matchup falls near 20-year anniversary of Sept. 25, 2006 Domecoming game

May 14, 2026 at 07:03 PM
Author Image
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

2025 Saints Regular Season Falcons 19 - Saints 17 (L) All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert /New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2025 Saints Regular Season Falcons 19 - Saints 17 (L) All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert /New Orleans Saints

If the trip to France for the first ever NFL game in Paris was the teaser leading up to the release of the New Orleans Saints’ 2026 schedule, then a return to prime time for the 20-year Superdome reopening anniversary game is the pièce de resistance.

The much-anticipated Paris game, against six-time Super Bowl champion Pittsburgh, will be played Oct. 25. But before the trip overseas, the Saints will return to prime time after a one-year absence with a Week 4 Monday night game in the Caesars Superdome against the Falcons on Oct. 5. The date, time slot and opponent closely align with the anniversary of the Superdome reopening after Hurricane Katrina: Sept. 25, 2006, for a Monday night game against the Falcons, which New Orleans won 23-3.

The 2026 schedule features five playoff teams from last year, and five opponents with winning records in 2025. New Orleans, 6-11 last season, opens '26 with consecutive road games for the first time since 2014; at Detroit on Sept. 13 for the season opener, and at Baltimore a week later.

The balance comes immediately with three straight home games: the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 27, the Falcons eight days later and Minnesota on Oct. 11.

The Saints will play a road game against the Giants in Week 6 on Oct. 18 before traveling to Paris to play the Steelers. The Paris game will be a home game for New Orleans, which holds exclusive international marketing rights to France, and the Saints will have their bye the following week, during Week 8.

When it returns to action, New Orleans will enjoy two home games — against Cleveland on Nov. 8 and Carolina on Nov. 15, Weeks 9 and 10 — before taking a huge road turn.

From Nov. 22 through Dec. 20, four of five games will be away from the Superdome. New Orleans will be at Chicago on Nov. 22, at Cincinnati on Nov. 29, at Carolina on Dec. 13 and at Tampa Bay on Dec. 20 for Weeks 11, 12, 14 and 15, respectively. It'll wedge in a home game against Green Bay on Dec. 6, Week 13.

The Packers represent one of the five opponents on this year's schedule that posted winning records in '25, along with the Steelers, Bears, Vikings and Lions. It also is one of five games New Orleans will play against playoff teams from last year (Steelers, Bears, Packers and Carolina twice).

After facing off against Arizona in the Superdome two days after Christmas, the Saints will finish out the season with a road game against the Falcons on Jan. 3, and home in the Superdome against Tampa Bay. The date and time of the Week 18 game will be determined later.

Related Content

news

Saints 2026 schedule presented by SeatGeek announced

The New Orleans Saints' 2026 NFL schedule is here. See every matchup, key dates, and divisional games.

news

Saints to play Pittsburgh Steelers in NFL's first Paris game on Oct. 25

2026 NFL Paris Game will take place on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 8:30 AM CST at the Stade de France

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add WR Brock Rechsteiner after tryout at rookie minicamp

news

Saints sign DT Christen Miller to four-year contract

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints entire eight-player draft class is now under contract

news

2026 NFL Schedule to be released on May 14

NFL will announce its remaining 2026 International Games on Wednesday, May 13

news

Saints sign seven 2026 draft picks to four-year contracts

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Seven players signed ahead of team's Rookie Minicamp

news

New Orleans Saints sign DL Zxavian Harris

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add DL Zxavian Harris as undrafted free agent from Ole Miss

news

AMC Global Media greenlights another installment of its Rise sports docuseries, Rise of the Saints

Series will debut February 2027 on AMC and AMC +, focusing on the New Orleans Saints epic run and impact on the Big Easy in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina

news

New Orleans Saints sign EDGE Anfernee Jennings and CB Martin Emerson Jr.

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add defensive veterans to roster

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints waive three players

news

New Orleans Saints acquire edge Tyree Wilson

Saints also acquire a seventh-round pick (219th overall) in the 2026 NFL Draft in exchange for New Orleans' first of two 2026 fifth-round selections (150th overall) in the trade with the Las Vegas Raiders

2026 BAD BUNNY COLLECTION

SAINTS COLD WEATHER GEAR

SAINTS GAMEDAY GOLD

Advertising