Baltimore Ravens | 2026 Saints opponent profile

Deep Dive: Baltimore Ravens roster review

1. Veteran star additions to pass rush

After a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for Maxx Crosby fell through due to a failed physical, the Raven pivoted adding a pair of accomplished pass rushers.

They added outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson from the division rival Cincinnati Bengals. The veteran pass rusher and former New Orleans Saints draft pick is coming off a season where he was limited to seven games due to a core muscle injury. He finished the 2025 season with 4.0 sacks. The four-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro brings 81.0 career sacks to Baltimore as he looks to rebound from 2025.

They also signed defensive end Calais Campbell. With 278 games under his belt, Campbell is the second most experienced active player. A six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, Campbell has 117.0 career sacks to his name and is coming off a season with the Arizona Cardinals where he appeared in all 17 games and added 6.5 sacks and 43 more tackles to his career totals.

2. New head coach for first time since 2008

The Ravens parted ways with long time head coach John Harbaugh who first took the job in 2008. They brought in former Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter to take over as the fourth head coach in franchise history. Minter got his start in the NFL with the Ravens back in 2017. Minter is fresh off a campaign where he helped guide the Chargers to the ninth ranked scoring defense in the NFL.

After falling short in the post season in recent seasons, team president Sashi Brown said the team has "the talent to go out and pursue championships now."

"We will be at our best when our best is needed – I think that's really important," Minter said.

3. New look at interior offensive line

The Ravens expect to field a few new pieces at the interior of their offensive line. One prominent departure was three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason. Linderbaum started all but two games for the Ravens over the last four seasons. The team will have a camp battle to replace Linderbaum with Danny Pinter, Jovaughn Gwyn and last year's backup Corey Bullock, who all look to lock down the position.

During the 2026 NFL Draft, the Ravens added Penn State guard Vega Ioane with the 14th overall pick. Ioane started 11 games at left guard in his senor season for the Nittany Lions and earned second-team All-American honors. The Ravens also added veteran guard John Simpson in free agency. Simpson has played in 86 games (72 starts) and spent the last two seasons with the New York Jets.