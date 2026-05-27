New Orleans Saints finalize 2026 preseason schedule

New Orleans will start the preseason at home when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Caesars Superdome on Saturday, August 15 at 3:00 p.m. CT. The Black and Gold then will face the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Saturday, August 22 at 3:00 p.m. CT New Orleans will then close out the preseason on the road, facing the Dallas Cowboys on Friday, August 28 at 7:00 p.m. CT at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.