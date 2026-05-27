New Orleans Saints finalize 2026 preseason schedule

The New Orleans Saints announced today the date and time of their Week Three preseason contest to finalize their 2026 slate.
New Orleans will start the preseason at home when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Caesars Superdome on Saturday, August 15 at 3:00 p.m. CT. The Black and Gold then will face the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Saturday, August 22 at 3:00 p.m. CT New Orleans will then close out the preseason on the road, facing the Dallas Cowboys on Friday, August 28 at 7:00 p.m. CT at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
All three Saints preseason contests can be viewed regionally on the Gray Television network of stations across the Gulf Coast, including the club's preseason television partner, locally in the New Orleans area on WVUE-FOX 8 (entire network listed below).
2026 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS PRESEASON SCHEDULE PRESENTED BY SEATGEEK
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff (CT)
|TV
|Aug. 15
|vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
|3:00 p.m.
|FOX 8/Gray TV
|Aug. 22
|at Los Angeles Rams
|3:00 p.m.
|FOX 8/Gray TV
|Aug. 28
|at Dallas Cowboys
|7:00 p.m.
|FOX 8/Gray TV
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS PRESEASON TELEVISION NETWORK AFFILIATES
New Orleans – WVUE-FOX 8
Alexandria – KALB
Baton Rouge – WAFB
Biloxi, Miss. – WLOX
Birmingham, Ala. – WBRC
Hattiesburg, Miss. – WDAM
Jackson, Miss. – WLBT
Lafayette – KATC
Lake Charles – KPLC
Meridian, Miss. – WTOK
Memphis, Tenn. – WMC
Mobile, Ala. – WALA
Monroe – KNOE
Panama City, Fla. – WJHG
Shreveport – KSLA
Tupelo, Miss. – WTVA
All three preseason contests can be heard on the Saints Radio Network, in the New Orleans area on WWL Radio (870 AM and 105.3 FM), with pregame and postgame shows, offering comprehensive gameday analysis and fan-focused coverage across radio platforms. A Spanish language radio broadcast is available in the New Orleans (830 AM and 105.7 FM) and Baton Rouge (94.7 FM) markets.