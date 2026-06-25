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Atlanta Falcons | 2026 Saints opponent profile

Saints host longtime rival Falcons in Week 4 in Caesars Superdome and travel to face them in Atlanta in Week 17

Jun 25, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Andrew Lang
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The New Orleans Saints will host the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football for the first of their two division matchups of the season in Week 4 on October 5, 2026 at 7:15 p.m. CT on ESPN. The Saints play host to their longtime rivals in the Caesars Superdome after getting swept in the season series in both games in 2025. The Black and Gold will also visit the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17 on January 3, 2027 at 12:00 pm on FOX.

Let's take a deeper look at the Saints' Week 4 and Week 17 opponent, the Atlanta Falcons:

2026 NFL WEEK 4: NEW ORLEANS SAINTS vs. ATLANTA FALCONS

TICKETS | HOW TO WATCH | FULL SCHEDULE | STADIUM INFO

2026 NFL WEEK 17: NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at ATLANTA FALCONS

TICKETS | HOW TO WATCH | FULL SCHEDULE | TRAVEL GUIDE

The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the quarterbacks that the Saints are anticipating going head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season. Week 4 and 17: Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
Ben Liebenberg/2025 National Football League

Meet your Saints opponent: Atlanta Falcons

Coach: Kevin Stefanski
Quarterback: Michael Penix Jr., Tua Tagovailoa
2025 record: 8-9, third in NFC South
Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Jan. 4, 2023 - Falcons 19, Saints 17
Falcons-Saints series record: Falcons lead 58-56 (including one postseason game)

Atlanta Falcons 2025 season recap:

The Falcons earned a 3-2 record through Week 6 in the early portion of the season. A five-game losing streak including a pair of overtime losses left the team reeling. While the team would defeat the Saints in Week 12, they followed it up with another pair of losses to sit at 4-9 after Week 14 and were officially eliminated from playoff contention for the eighth consecutive season. Despite that, the Falcons closed the season with a four-game winning steak and finished with an 8-9 record, good for third in the NFC South.

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2025 Falcons Per Game StatsLeague Ranking
Scoring Avg.20.824
Opp. Scoring Avg.23.619
Total Off.333.014
Rushing Off.125.88
Passing Off.207.219
Total Def.326.615
Rushing Def.126.224
Passing Def.200.413

Deep Dive: Atlanta Falcons roster review

1. New Quarterback in the building

The Falcons brought a new quarterback into the building when they added former Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The NFL veteran played in 14 games in 2025, completing 260 of 384 passing attempts (67.7%) for 20 touchdowns to five interceptions.

Tagovailoa will compete for the starting quarterback job with returning quarterback Michael Penix Jr. who is recovering from a torn ACL that ended his 2025 season. Penix played in nine games and completed 166 of his 276 passing attempts (60.1%) for 1,982 yards to nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

2. Brother duo at cornerback

The Falcons used their first selection in the 2026 NFL Draft to draft Avieon Terrell in the second round (48th overall). Avieon Terrell played for the Clemson Tigers where he started 12 games and recorded 46 tackles (4.5 for loss), a career-high 3.0 sacks, 11 pass breakups, five forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He was selected as AP Second-Team All American.

He now will get the chance to line up alongside older brother A.J. Terrell. The former Second-Team All-Pro defensive back has been a fixture for the Falcons for six seasons starting 93 games. Last season, he played in 15 games and recorded 68 tackles (49 solo), 12 pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

3. New head coach leading the way

The Falcons made a change at head coach and brought in former Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski who became the 20th head coach in franchise history. Stefanski lead the Browns to a 45-56 record over his six seasons at the helm. Stefanski earned NFL Coach of the Year honors in 2020 and 2023 after guiding the Browns to 11-5 and 11-6 records respectively.

At the coordinator spots, Stefanski brought Tommy Rees, the former offensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns in 2025, with him to Atlanta. He retained defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

The new staff will look to guide the Falcons back to the playoffs after the team has been absent from the postseason since 2017.

The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the NFL head coaches that Kellen Moore will go head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season. Week 4 and 17: Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski
Mike Stewart/2026 The Associated Press

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