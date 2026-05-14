Saints 2026 schedule presented by SeatGeek announced 

Following their Week Eight bye, New Orleans will have back-to-back home games, starting against the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 8 (noon). The Saints will host the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 15 (noon), looking to build off their 2025 series sweep. New Orleans will then travel to Midwest opponents for two consecutive weeks, starting at Soldier Field to face the Chicago Bears on Nov. 22 (noon) and then at the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 29 (noon).

Following the Bengals matchup, New Orleans will host their final NFC North opponent of the season in the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 6 (noon), followed by closing out their season series against Carolina on Dec. 13 (noon) at Bank of America Stadium. In Week 15, the Saints start the 2025 series against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Dec. 20 (noon). The Black and Gold will host the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 27 (noon) in Week 16. New Orleans will finish the regular season with two divisional matchups, beginning at Atlanta on Jan. 3 (noon), followed by hosting the Buccaneers (date and time to be announced following conclusion of Week 17 contests).

Five of the Saints' 17 games will be against teams that finished with a winning percentage of .500 or better in 2025, and feature four playoff teams – the Packers, Panthers, Steelers and Bears. New Orleans will play each of its NFC South rivals twice, one game against each of the NFC North and AFC North teams and will play the 2025 fourth place clubs in the NFC West (vs. Cardinals), NFC East (at N.Y. Giants) and AFC West (vs. Raiders).

New Orleans' nine games away from the Caesars Superdome in 2026 will have the team travel 21,348 miles (round trip) after the team traveled 16,784 miles (round trip) for the Black and Gold's eight road contests in 2025.

With the away schedule including road contests at NFC South foes Carolina, Tampa Bay and Atlanta and at the Lions, Ravens, Giants and Bengals, the Saints will leave the Central Time Zone eight times to play seven games in the Eastern Time Zone, as well as the Steelers contest in France.

All Saints games can be heard in the New Orleans area on WWL Radio (870 AM and 105.3 FM) with pregame and postgame shows, offering comprehensive gameday analysis and fan-focused coverage across radio platforms. A Spanish radio broadcast is available in the New Orleans (830 AM and 105.7 FM) and Baton Rouge (94.7 FM) markets. In addition to the regular season games shown on the NFL's broadcast partners, the club's local television partners FOX 8 WVUE and the Gulf Coast Sports and Entertainment Network (GCSEN) will air extensive Saints shoulder programming the entire season. FOX 8 WVUE will produce a weekly season-long pregame show featuring matchup analysis, team coverage and storylines leading into kickoff each game week. Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network (GCSEN) will air a dedicated weekly pregame show leading into kickoff, providing fans with live coverage, analysis, and gameday updates. GCSEN will also deliver the exclusive local postgame show each week, featuring immediate reaction, highlights, interviews, and expert analysis following every game.