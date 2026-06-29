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New York Giants | 2026 Saints opponent profile

Saints battle the Giants on the road in Week 6

Jun 29, 2026 at 09:30 AM
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Andrew Lang
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The New Orleans Saints head to New Jersey to take on the New York Giants in Metlife Stadium in Week 6 on October 18, 2026 at 12:00 pm on FOX. The Saints have won three consecutive games against the Giants as both teams look to return to the playoffs with neither team advancing to the postseason in 2025.

Let's take a deeper look at the Saints' Week 6 opponent, the New York Giants:

2026 NFL WEEK 6: NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at NEW YORK GIANTS

TICKETS | HOW TO WATCH | FULL SCHEDULE | TRAVEL GUIDE

The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the quarterbacks that the Saints are anticipating going head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season. Week 6: New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart
Adam Hunger/2026 The Associated Press

Meet your Saints opponent: New York Giants

Coach: John Harbaugh
Quarterback: Jaxson Dart
2025 record: 4-13, fourth in NFC East
Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 - Saints 26, Giants 14
Giants-Saints series record: Series tied 17-17

New York Giants 2025 season recap:

The Giants began with a 2-4 start in the early portion of the season. From there, the season got away from them as the Giants began a nine-game losing streak and dismissed head coach Brian Daboll after allowing a come-from-behind loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 10. The Giants won the final two games of the season and concluded the 2025 year with a 4-13 record, fourth in the NFC East.

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2025 Giants Per Game StatsLeague Ranking
Scoring Avg.22.417
Opp. Scoring Avg.25.826
Total Off.333.513
Rushing Off.129.15
Passing Off.204.421
Total Def.359.528
Rushing Def.145.331
Passing Def.214.216

Deep Dive: New York Giants roster review

1. Super Bowl Champion head coach in the building

The biggest change the Giants underwent in the offseason was hiring John Harbaugh as the 21st head coach in franchise history. Harbaugh has the 14th most wins in NFL history and coached the Ravens to a victory in Super Bowl XLVII in the Caesars Superdome.

Harbaugh is hoping a change of scenery can prove as rewarding as it did for his brother Jim Harbaugh and mentor Andy Reid.

"As a matter of fact, that's what my brother told me," John Harbaugh said at his introductory press conference. "He said you're going to be really excited to walk into that room for the first time with a different team, a team that you haven't been around, and just start fresh from the beginning and kind of build it up the way you want to – new, knowing all the things you know now that you've learned in the last 18 years or last 28 years. I just can't wait."

2. Versatile defensive weapon added in NFL Draft

With the fifth overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Giants selected Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese. Coming out of the draft, Reese had flexibility to line up at either linebacker or edge at the next level after an All-American season at linebacker where he racked up 69 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. Harbaugh clarified how the Giants will utilize Reese in their defense.

"Arvell is a versatile player, and we're going to play him at inside backer, Will linebacker," Harbaugh said. "Our defense is pretty flexible, position-less you might call it. We'll have an opportunity to move those guys around. But he'll line up next to Tremaine (Edmunds), and he'll be in the A gap, the B gap, the C gap, the D gap, off the edge. He'll be moving around with all of our guys. Abdul (Carter) and Brian (Burns) and Kayvon (Thibodeaux) and Tremaine."

3. New receiving options for Jaxson Dart

The pass catchers for second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart will look for different then his rookie season as the Giants sought to reshape that room in the offseason.

One of the most prominent additions however will be the return of Malik Nabers from an injury that cost him all but four games in 2025. Nabers was injured in Dart's first start in Week 4 and will look to recapture his form that earned him Pro Bowl honors in his rookie season.

They also added a cohort of veteran receivers in free agency. Darnell Mooney, Odell Beckham Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster, Calvin Austin III and Braxton Berrios will all look to compete for roles. In addition, the Giants brought in a new weapon at tight end in former Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely.

The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the NFL head coaches that Kellen Moore will go head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season. Week 6: New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh
Adam Hunger/2026 The Associated Press

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