New York Giants | 2026 Saints opponent profile

Deep Dive: New York Giants roster review

1. Super Bowl Champion head coach in the building

The biggest change the Giants underwent in the offseason was hiring John Harbaugh as the 21st head coach in franchise history. Harbaugh has the 14th most wins in NFL history and coached the Ravens to a victory in Super Bowl XLVII in the Caesars Superdome.

Harbaugh is hoping a change of scenery can prove as rewarding as it did for his brother Jim Harbaugh and mentor Andy Reid.

"As a matter of fact, that's what my brother told me," John Harbaugh said at his introductory press conference. "He said you're going to be really excited to walk into that room for the first time with a different team, a team that you haven't been around, and just start fresh from the beginning and kind of build it up the way you want to – new, knowing all the things you know now that you've learned in the last 18 years or last 28 years. I just can't wait."

2. Versatile defensive weapon added in NFL Draft

With the fifth overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Giants selected Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese. Coming out of the draft, Reese had flexibility to line up at either linebacker or edge at the next level after an All-American season at linebacker where he racked up 69 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. Harbaugh clarified how the Giants will utilize Reese in their defense.

"Arvell is a versatile player, and we're going to play him at inside backer, Will linebacker," Harbaugh said. "Our defense is pretty flexible, position-less you might call it. We'll have an opportunity to move those guys around. But he'll line up next to Tremaine (Edmunds), and he'll be in the A gap, the B gap, the C gap, the D gap, off the edge. He'll be moving around with all of our guys. Abdul (Carter) and Brian (Burns) and Kayvon (Thibodeaux) and Tremaine."

3. New receiving options for Jaxson Dart

The pass catchers for second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart will look for different then his rookie season as the Giants sought to reshape that room in the offseason.

One of the most prominent additions however will be the return of Malik Nabers from an injury that cost him all but four games in 2025. Nabers was injured in Dart's first start in Week 4 and will look to recapture his form that earned him Pro Bowl honors in his rookie season.